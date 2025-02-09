The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Troy Parrott scores 16th goal of season while Gavin Bazunu makes first start in 10 months
TROY PARROTT SCORED his 16th goal of the season for AZ Alkmaar as they secured a 2-0 win over PEC Zwolle this afternoon.
The Republic of Ireland international produced a clever, dinked finish in the 56th minute to make sure of all three points.
Victory saw AZ return to fourth place – a European spot – and leapfrog Feyenoord after their 3-0 triumph yesterday.
Parrott’s impressive form means he now has 11 goals in the Dutch Eredivisie and is joint-second in the goal scorer charts.
As his season goes from strength to strength, international teammate Gavin Bazunu made his first senior start for 10 months after suffering a ruptured Achilles in April 2024.
The Southampton goalkeeper is on loan with Standard Liege in Belgium and they are trailing 2-1 at half-time.
Elsewhere, in Ligue 1, Ireland U19 international Ike Orazi came off the bench late on for Reims to make his debut against Lyon.
The 17-year-old joined the club from Shamrock Rovers in 2023. Lyon were comfortable 4-0 winners under new boss Paulo Fonseca to climb back into the European places.
euro wrap Gavin Bazunu Soccer Troy Parrott