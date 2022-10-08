Troy Parrott gets off the mark and injures himself celebrating on a mixed day for Irish strikers

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Troy Parrott came off the bench to score his first goal in the Championship for Preston amid a 3-2 win over Norwich City today.

However, Parrott then himself had to be substituted after pulling up with a hamstring injury while celebrating the winning goal.

He was not the only Irish player involved, with Greg Cunningham, Alan Browne, Sean Maguire and Robbie Brady all starting, and the latter assisting for the first of two Emil Riis goals.

Meanwhile, Andrew Omobamidele completed 90 minutes in the Norwich defence.

Parrott was not the only Irish striker to score and go off injured. Callum Robinson was on target in Cardiff’s 3-1 win over Wigan before departing the action just before half-time.

Callum O’Dowda also started and registered an assist for the visitors, while James McClean and Will Keane both started for Wigan, and Anthony Scully came off the bench.

It was also a decidedly mixed day for Irish international James Collins in League One.

The forward scored his fourth goal in five games but was then sent off, as Derby were beaten 2-1 by Port Vale.

Eiran Cashin, Conor Hourihane and Jason Knight also started for the hosts, while Mipo Odubeko came off the bench late on for the visitors.

Collins was not the only Irish player to be sent off in League One.

Club captain Seamus Conneely received his marching orders as Accrington Stanley lost 3-0 to leaders Plymouth, with Ireland U21 international Finn Azaz coming off the bench for the hosts in that game.

In addition, former Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy saw red in MK Dons’ 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury.

Warren O’Hora and Darragh Burns also started for Liam Manning’s side, while Conor Grant came off the bench.

Ex-Ireland U21 international Jordan Shipley scored the second goal for Shrewsbury, for whom Aiden O’Brien was introduced off the bench late on.

Irish-eligible Sammie Szmodics scored and assisted as Blackburn beat Rotherham 3-0.

Chiedozie Ogbene played up front for the visitors in that game, while Georgie Kelly was an unused sub.

In League Two, Paddy Madden scored the winner as Stockport beat Mark Hughes’ Bradford 1-0.

Elsewhere, Gavan Holohan was on target in Grimsby’s 3-0 victory over Crawley Town.

Finally, in Scotland, Jaze Kabia was on target in Greenock Morton’s 5-0 defeat of Hamilton.