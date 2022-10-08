Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 8 October 2022
Advertisement

Troy Parrott gets off the mark and injures himself celebrating on a mixed day for Irish strikers

The Irish youngster scored his first Preston goal in the Championship, while it was a similarly bittersweet day for Callum Robinson and James Collins.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 8 Oct 2022, 6:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,573 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5888308
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Troy Parrott came off the bench to score his first goal in the Championship for Preston amid a 3-2 win over Norwich City today.

However, Parrott then himself had to be substituted after pulling up with a hamstring injury while celebrating the winning goal.

He was not the only Irish player involved, with Greg Cunningham, Alan Browne, Sean Maguire and Robbie Brady all starting, and the latter assisting for the first of two Emil Riis goals.

Meanwhile, Andrew Omobamidele completed 90 minutes in the Norwich defence.

Parrott was not the only Irish striker to score and go off injured. Callum Robinson was on target in Cardiff’s 3-1 win over Wigan before departing the action just before half-time.

Callum O’Dowda also started and registered an assist for the visitors, while James McClean and Will Keane both started for Wigan, and Anthony Scully came off the bench.

It was also a decidedly mixed day for Irish international James Collins in League One.

The forward scored his fourth goal in five games but was then sent off, as Derby were beaten 2-1 by Port Vale.

Eiran Cashin, Conor Hourihane and Jason Knight also started for the hosts, while Mipo Odubeko came off the bench late on for the visitors.

Collins was not the only Irish player to be sent off in League One.

Club captain Seamus Conneely received his marching orders as Accrington Stanley lost 3-0 to leaders Plymouth, with Ireland U21 international Finn Azaz coming off the bench for the hosts in that game.

In addition, former Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy saw red in MK Dons’ 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury.

Warren O’Hora and Darragh Burns also started for Liam Manning’s side, while Conor Grant came off the bench.

Ex-Ireland U21 international Jordan Shipley scored the second goal for Shrewsbury, for whom Aiden O’Brien was introduced off the bench late on.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Irish-eligible Sammie Szmodics scored and assisted as Blackburn beat Rotherham 3-0.

Chiedozie Ogbene played up front for the visitors in that game, while Georgie Kelly was an unused sub.

In League Two, Paddy Madden scored the winner as Stockport beat Mark Hughes’ Bradford 1-0. 

Elsewhere, Gavan Holohan was on target in Grimsby’s 3-0 victory over Crawley Town.

Finally, in Scotland, Jaze Kabia was on target in Greenock Morton’s 5-0 defeat of Hamilton.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie