Bad news for Ireland as Parrott stretchered off four days before U17 European Championships

The 17-year-old Dubliner’s involvement in this month’s Euros on home soil looks to be in doubt.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 29 Apr 2019, 9:12 PM
20 minutes ago 1,396 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4611651
Parrott in action during a Uefa Youth League game against Barcelona.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Parrott in action during a Uefa Youth League game against Barcelona.
Parrott in action during a Uefa Youth League game against Barcelona.
Image: EMPICS Sport

THERE WAS BAD news for Ireland’s U17s on Monday night as star forward Troy Parrott was stretchered off during Tottenham’s U23 clash against Derby County.

Earlier today Ireland head coach Colin O’Brien said he and his backroom team would make a decision tomorrow (Tuesday) as to whether or not the Dubliner would be part of their final squad for the tournament, which is being held on home soil this year.

He scored three goals as Ireland made it all the way to the quarter-finals of last year’s U17 Euros in England, but did not feature in today’s 19-man squad announcement as a decision over Parrott’s inclusion was yet to be made.

“A decision will be made on the final player to complete the squad with O’Brien still in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the possibility of playmaker Troy Parrott being involved,” a press release from the FAI read today.

The 17-year-old started tonight’s meeting with Derby, but was stretchered off following a hefty challenge in the second half.

Parrott, who has also represented his country at U19 level, was called up for Stephen Kenny’s first Ireland U21 squad for the first time last month.

However, the forward was forced to miss the subsequent 3-0 victory against Luxembourg at Tallaght Stadium as he continued to recover from a toe injury.

Ireland’s U17 Euro campaign gets underway on Friday evening against Greece, however tonight’s injury setback has put Parrott’s involvement in the competition into serious doubt.

