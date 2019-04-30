X-ray shows no broken bones but Parrott set to miss Ireland's U17 Euro finals

TROY PARROTT HAS eased initial concern over the severity of the leg injury he sustained playing for Tottenham U23s last night, but the striker is set to miss Ireland’s U17 European Championship campaign.

The teenager was stretchered off during the second half of Tottenham’s U23 Premier League 2 game against Derby County, just four days before the opening fixture of Ireland’s tournament in Tallaght.

Parrott’s involvement in the European Championships remained uncertain as manager Colin O’Brien continued discussions with Tottenham over his availability, but it now seems likely he’ll miss the campaign through injury.

The Dubliner this morning said the X-ray ‘went well’ and showed he had not sustained any broken bones, before adding ‘I’ll be back soon.’

The loss of Parrott through injury would be a setback for O’Brien’s side, given the 17-year-old’s prolific goal-scoring record at underage level, while his fitness will be of concern for Tom Mohan ahead of Ireland’s U19 European Championships this summer.

Ireland open their U17 campaign against Greece at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night before further group games against Czech Republic and Belgium.

Very important win last night, the boys were excellent, thankfully the x-Ray went well and there’s no broken bones, thank you to everyone for the messages, I’ll be back soon 👊💙 https://t.co/kshM1i76j1 — Troy Parrott (@troyparrott9) April 30, 2019 Source: Troy Parrott /Twitter

