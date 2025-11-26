'I didn't know how big it was going to be' - Troy Parrott reflects on Ireland heroics as transfer talk heats up

TROY PARROTT INSISTS he is not getting distracted by talk of a big money move away from AZ Alkmaar in the January transfer window.

The 42 revealed earlier this month that German side Wolfsburg bid €18 million for the Republic of Ireland international.

It’s understood a transfer next summer is on the horizon with a move to another major European league the preferred destination.

However, events of the last couple of weeks while on international duty have led to further speculation that Premier League clubs are stepping up interested.

Burnley and Leeds United were both in the mix before the start of this season while West Ham United and Everton have been linked since his stunning performances for Ireland against Portugal and Hungary.

His historic hat-trick away in Budapest sealed a World Cup play-off semi-final spot and on his return to club duty at the weekend he scored again to make it 19 goals for club and country already this term.

“I’m really comfortable here, I’m really happy here. I feel like I’m progressing really well and I really, really enjoy being here and playing here. Yeah, I’m fully focused on being here,” Parrott said ahead of AZ’s game with Shelbourne in the Uefa Conference League tomorrow.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m here and I’m focused on the goals and the goals that we have as a team for this season.

“I think since I’ve been here, it’s been good. I think it’s been just getting better and better. AZ have helped me massively to keep developing and keep getting better. I just have to keep trusting that the work that I’m putting in here and the help that I’m getting is going to benefit me. I keep pushing to do well.”

Maarten Martens, the AZ manager, also stressed that they aim to keep hold of their star striker after the January window as they look to qualify for the Champions League through the Dutch Eredivisie and also progress to the knockout phase of the Conference League.

AZ have three points from three games – two ahead of Shels – and have lost their last three game in all competitions. They are third in their domestic league and Martens expanded on the need to keep Parrott beyond January.

“I hope longer as well. That’s also what our plan is and I still believe that Troy has to take some next steps to be there every time, every game we’re playing a lot of games and so that’s the main focus for us right now, and so we are not thinking too much about January or later on. He’s in a good spot here and we have a lot a lot of work to do,” he said.

Reflecting on what was an emotional international window with Ireland, Parrott explained how he has “come back down to earth a little bit now” but is excited by the prospect of that semi-final playoff with Czechia in March.

“Yeah, it was probably the best week that I’ve had in my life. I’ve said that a few times now. It’s still nice looking back on the moments that we had. As I said, I’ve come back down to earth a little bit now. The focus on being back here and try to win the next few games.

“It’s the reaction that us as a team can give to the whole country, there’s no words to describe it. It’s a special feeling just for a football team doing well. We had a feeling that victories like that would have a big boost on the country, but I didn’t know how big it was going to be.

“I had to see all the stuff from back home. I just kept watching the videos over and over again. It was really, really lovely to see.

“It gives us something to look forward to as well, as a national team. It’s been a few years since we’ve had really, really meaningful games that we can all look forward to and get ready for, so it’s going to be a nice few months.”