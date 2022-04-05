Ireland duo Parrott and Coventry net to boost MK Dons promotion hopes

A WEEK AFTER scoring the dramatic late winner for Ireland to defeat Lithuania, Troy Parrott was on the mark again tonight for MK Dons as they boosted their promotion hopes from League One tonight.

Parrott opened the scoring with a lovely finish and Ireland U21 international Conor Coventry also found the net in the first half for MK Dons.

Advertisement

They held on to defeat Crewe Alexandra 2-1, the win propelling them past Rotherham United and into second place in the table.

MK DONS 1-0 Crewe

Gol: Troy Parrott

37 yaşındaki kaptanımız Dean Lewington'ın asisti inanılmaz. pic.twitter.com/3WLQY8vsHV — Milton Keynes Dons Türkiye (@MkDonsTurkey) April 5, 2022

League leaders Wigan Athletic also won tonight, 3-0 at home to Accrington Stanley, with Will Keane netting their third goal in the 58th minute, while another Ireland international came off the bench in Jamie McGrath. Rotherham, who have Chiedozie Ogbene in their ranks, have two games in hand on MK Dons in third.

Gavin Bazunu played in Portsmouth’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers, Aiden O’Brien giving Portsmouth the lead before Kieran Sadlier equalised from the penalty spot for Bolton.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

In the Championship, John Egan and Enda Stevens were both in action as Sheffield United defeated QPR 1-0, Oliver Norwood scoring the winner. They are fifth and stay in contention for a play-off spot.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!