Ireland duo Parrott and Coventry net to boost MK Dons promotion hopes

Will Keane was also on the mark in League One tonight.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Apr 2022, 10:17 PM
17 minutes ago
Troy Parrott celebrating his goal last week for Ireland.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A WEEK AFTER scoring the dramatic late winner for Ireland to defeat Lithuania, Troy Parrott was on the mark again tonight for MK Dons as they boosted their promotion hopes from League One tonight.

Parrott opened the scoring with a lovely finish and Ireland U21 international Conor Coventry also found the net in the first half for MK Dons.

They held on to defeat Crewe Alexandra 2-1, the win propelling them past Rotherham United and into second place in the table.

League leaders Wigan Athletic also won tonight, 3-0 at home to Accrington Stanley, with Will Keane netting their third goal in the 58th minute, while another Ireland international came off the bench in Jamie McGrath. Rotherham, who have Chiedozie Ogbene in their ranks, have two games in hand on MK Dons in third.

Gavin Bazunu played in Portsmouth’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers, Aiden O’Brien giving Portsmouth the lead before Kieran Sadlier equalised from the penalty spot for Bolton.

In the Championship, John Egan and Enda Stevens were both in action as Sheffield United defeated QPR 1-0, Oliver Norwood scoring the winner. They are fifth and stay in contention for a play-off spot.

