Parrott fever takes hold as Dublin bows at the altar of Troy to find solace in heartache

WAS THIS THE moment a nation began to heal?

A father and son walk in the direction of Lansdowne Lane. The distinctive, looping arc of the Aviva Stadium is visible amid the quaint terrace houses.

On the hedging in front of one is the usual match merchandise for sale.

Father and son weigh up the options.

There’s the tricolour with Troy Parrott celebrating in the middle holding the match ball from his hat-trick heroics against Hungary. “Our Troy the striker” is written below.

The son is staring at a tricolour of another variation: the balaclava.

It’s March and it’s mild and it’s an evening that could have filled us with so much warm hope for the summer.

The boy fiddles with the Troy Parrott bucket hat beside it.

“Well, do you want the balaclava or the hat,” the Dad asks.

“Can I have the hat?”

“Of course.”

An young Ireland fan with his Troy Parrott sign. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

This is where we are then. Look around the streets outside and it’s Troy’s face and name everywhere.

The half-and-half Republic of Ireland/North Macedonia scarves are not doing it for anybody.

This is not an occasion anyone wants to remember given what could have been at stake – although the sight of Seamus Coleman lining up with his three children for the national anthem and appearing to tear up hints at a poignant significance.

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When he was substituted as part of a quadruple change on 61 minutes he applauded the fans quickly and scurried off the pitch before most seemed to realise. They sang his name for a few minutes afterwards and when his face flashed up on the big screen they serenaded him again.

For most, though, this evening appeared to be very much about Parrott.

It was the Dubliner’s first time back in his hometown since scoring a stunning brace against Portugal here in November, and then catapulting himself into a new level of fame and adulation in Budapest a few days later.

The pain of Prague, despite his two successful penalty kicks, lingered, rendering this fixture an opportunity for so many among the 39,560 crowd to merely bow at the altar of Troy.

Have we already hit national treasure status?

When has an Ireland player last been this universally adored?

Wes? Robbie? Duffer? Roy?

Paul McGrath sits atop the pantheon while there was a reminder of Ray Houghton’s status when one fan made a beeline for him at half-time during a break from his RTÉ duties. There was a selfie, a hug and a beaming smile from the man in his 30s as Houghton obliged each request.

Ireland fan Shay Fitzgibbon from Castlegregory, Kerry, ahead of the match. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Earlier, the shouts from the swag sellers lining the streets are impossible to miss.

TEN-EURO-TROY-PARROTT-HATS-AND-SCARVES-TEN-EURO!

HATS AND SCARVES!

TROY PARROTT!

TEN EURO!

For a moment we were taken back in the Czech capital last week, when thousands descended on the city, including numerous swag sellers from inner city Dublin. One woman had no problem shifting bags full of Troy scarves despite the face his surname was spent wrong and left off the last T.

No one seemed to mind, although she explained her reticence to pose for a photo. “Wha? And let the social know I’m here?”

Fair enough.

Tonight, Troy is ominipresent. A mother and daughter stroll arm-in-arm with a Parrott flag as a shared comforter.

Lads in tracksuits sing his name to the tune of Winter Wonderland.

On another night they might have been able to celebrate another few goals.

Instead, Parrott’s run of finding the net in last three games has come to an end. None tonight would have been important as the seven that came before (including one in the shootout), but it would have served to simply embed him in their affections even further.

Seamus Coleman waves to friends and family after being substituted. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

He beat goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski twice in the opening 45 minutes, first with a lovely chip from 15 yards, then with a deft dink on the run after a neat Finn Azaz pass through the heart of the defence.

Both times he was ruled offside, although the latter run was far closer.

“Fucking hell, man” was this amateur lip reader’s assessment of his reaction when he also blasted a bouncing ball over from a central position in the box after using his body well to hold off Imran Fetai. There was also a lovely, chopped turn while going way from goal on the left side of the area that got him clear of the same defender and Sebastijan Herera, although his left-footed shot was high and wide.

Seven minutes into the second half a sharp move involving Coleman and Azaz created another opportunity for Parrott. His touch and swivel a couple of yards right of the penalty spot allowed him get a low shot away but he struck the outside of the post.

Football fans may have short memories but even they didn’t hold this against him, giving him a standing ovation when he was replaced by Adam Idah on 72 minutes.

When James Abankwah was then down receiving treatment a young fan with his hood up sprinted onto the pitch were most of the Ireland players were gathered. When he reached them he suddenly seemed disappointed. With his phone in his hand the invader appeared to be looking around for someone worthy of taking a selfie with.

Maybe he hadn’t copped that Parrott went off moments earlier. Usually it’s Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi who must deal with this kind of stuff, although let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Despite not adding to his international tally, and even with so little on the line, there was still something strangely reassuring about an Ireland striker getting so many chances in a game.

Or maybe that is just a vacuous, desperate search for comfort.

With Ireland’s new hero, the hope is that there will be something more substantial to cling to in brighter days ahead.