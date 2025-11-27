Troy Parrott hails Shelbourne as he has last laugh over boo boys

TROY PARROTT REVEALED that he praised Shelbourne players for giving him a tough night at the office as the AZ Alkmaar striker drew a blank in front of goal against the League of Ireland.

The Dutch side still had enough to come through a “really hard” Uefa Conference League challenge with a 2-0 win but the Republic of Ireland international was unable to net his 20th goal of the season.

Some Shels fans booed Parrott during the game and at full-time, and it appeared the Dubliner was taken aback by their reception when he went to applaud them at full-time.

“They played, or defended, really well I think, made it really hard for us to get through them like we wanted to do. They didn’t give us much. Especially in the first half we didn’t create too much against them. Obviously in the second half as the game goes on they start to get a little bit tired and spaces start opening up. It was a difficult game for us,” he told Premier Sports.

“It was good, I said to them after the game ‘it was a good game, you didn’t give me anything easy, it was hard’. I did have some chances that I’m a little bit disappointed I didn’t take. It happens sometimes. It’s all good, we got the three points that we wanted.”

Parrott was again asked about his own club future and while he insisted that he is happy at AZ and “playing with a smile” he accepted his form will naturally lead to transfer talk.

“If there is interest there, I must be doing something right. As I said before I am settled here, happy here and really enjoying my football, in my mind nothing has changed, I am focused on being here, the future is the future, no one knows what will happen, you have to keep taking each game as it comes

“I don’t plan on stopping but I think the performances that I’m putting in and work that I’m doing is a big part of that form.

“Look, you see today that the ball is not always going to go in the goal but so long as I’m in the positions and getting the chances then for sure I know the goals are going to keep coming. I’m really happy, really enjoying my football and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”