Troy Parrott to face Tottenham or Man United as AZ progress

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Troy Parrott could be set for a reunion with old club Tottenham after AZ Alkmaar progressed in the Europa League tonight.

The Dutch side eased past Galatasaray 6-3 on aggregate despite conceding a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw in Turkey.

The Dubliner started up front and played 87 minutes for the visitors in Turkey.

AZ went 2-0 up thanks to goals in the 42nd and 55th minutes from Seiya Maikuma and Denso Kasius.

Galatasaray fought back to earn a draw on the night thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Roland Sallai.

Parrott and co will now face either Tottenham or Man United in the round of 16, with the Real Sociedad also awaiting one of the two English sides.

The Ireland international, who joined AZ from Spurs from £6.7 million last summer, has already come up against the North London side in the group stages last October, with Tottenham prevailing 1-0 at home on that occasion thanks to a Richarlison goal.

Their opponents will be confirmed at tomorrow’s draw, which begins at 12pm Irish time.

The first legs will be played on 6 March before the return fixture on 13 March.

AZ are currently fifth in the Dutch league and Parrott has had an excellent season, with the 23-year-old scoring 16 goals from 32 appearances in all competitions.

Additional reporting by AFP