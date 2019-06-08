This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
France can't even manage shot on target in dismal defeat against Turkey

Turkey continued their 100% start to Euro 2020 qualifying with a 2-0 win.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 10:19 PM
1 hour ago 4,160 Views
https://the42.ie/4674367
Kaan Ayhan celebrates Turkey's opening goal with his team-mates.
Image: Alp Eren Kaya
Kaan Ayhan celebrates Turkey's opening goal with his team-mates.
Kaan Ayhan celebrates Turkey's opening goal with his team-mates.
Image: Alp Eren Kaya

TURKEY STUNNED WORLD champions France with a dominant and well-deserved 2-0 triumph in Euro 2020 qualifying on Saturday.

First-half goals from Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Under sealed Turkey’s triumph as their revival under boss Senol Gunes continued at pace.

Turkey have won all five matches they have played in Gunes’ second stint in charge of the national team and they now sit three points ahead of France in Group H after three games played.

Their latest triumph, achieved in front of a passionate crowd in Konya, came against a France side who simply were not at the races and did not manage a shot on target.

Tottenham pair Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko and Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud were available for selection again after featuring in European finals and all three were included from the start in a strong-looking France side.

But the first half was a drab affair, with the game’s first real opening ending in the 30th-minute opener.

Under’s free-kick was smartly headed across the face of goal by Merih Demiral and Ayhan met it fiercely, nodding in from seven yards with a header that was too hot to handle for Lloris.

France were far too casual with the ball at the back and conceded again in the 40th minute when Paul Pogba was outmuscled by Burak Yilmaz, with Dorukhan Tokoz pouncing on the loose ball and playing in Under, who finished smartly from an angle.

France were in disarray as Demiral nodded a free header just wide and Deschamps made a double change at the break, introducing Kingsley Coman and Ferland Mendy in place of Blaise Matuidi and Lucas Digne.

But it made little impact as Lloris made smart saves to keep out Yilmaz and Kenan Karaman before he tipped a well-hit Mahmut Tekdemir effort over the bar.

Yilmaz nearly added a third in the 86th minute before France’s woeful night was summed up when Coman was booked for simulation when trying to win a late penalty.

