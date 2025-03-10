Here's your essential TV guide for this week's live sport

Monday 10 March

12pm

Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 1

TNT Sports 1

1.45pm

Cycling, Paris-Nice – Stage 2

TNT Sports 2

6pm

Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells

Sky Sports Tennis

7.45pm

Lazio v Udinese, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

8pm

West Ham v Newcastle United, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

8pm

Espanyol v Girona, La Liga

Premier Sports 1

8pm

GAA 2025 Highlights

TG4

8pm

Against The Head – Rugby Review

RTÉ 2

11pm

Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells

Sky Sports Main Event

*****

Gordon Elliott. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Tuesday 11 March

12am

NBA, Houston Rockets v Orlando Magic

TNT Sports 1

12.15pm

Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 2

TNT Sports 1

12.45pm

Cheltenham Festival Day One – (Champion Hurdle, 4pm)

Virgin Media One and ITV1

1.45pm

Cycling, Paris-Nice – Stage 3

TNT Sports 2

5.45pm

Barcelona v Benfica, Champions League last 16 second leg

Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 1

6pm

Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells

Sky Sports Main Event

7.45pm

Burnley v West Brom; Cardiff City v Luton Town; Middlesbrough v QPR; Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday; Sunderland v Preston NE; Championship

Sky Sports+

8pm

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League last 16 second leg

Premier Sports 1

8pm

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich, Champions League last 16 second leg

Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 1

8pm

Inter Milan v Feyenoord, Champions League last 16 second leg

TNT Sports 2

8pm

Sheffield United v Bristol City, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

11.30pm

NBA, Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks

TNT Sports 2

*****

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Wednesday 12 March

12am

NBA, New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers

TNT Sports 1

1am

Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells

Sky Sports Main Event

12pm

Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 3

TNT Sports 1

12.45pm

Cheltenham Festival Day Two – (Champion Chase, 4pm)

Virgin Media One and ITV1

1.45pm

Cycling, Paris-Nice – Stage 4

TNT Sports 2

5.30pm

Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells

Sky Sports Main Event

5.45pm

Lille v Borussia Dortmund, Champions League last 16 second leg

Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 4

8pm

Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven, Champions League Last 16 second leg

TNT Sports 2

7.45pm

Hull City v Oxford Utd; Leeds Utd v Millwall; Portsmouth v Plymouth; Watford v Swansea City; Championship

Sky Sports+

8pm

Aston Villa v Club Brugge, Champions League last 16 second leg

Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 1

8pm

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid, Champions League last 16 second leg

RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1, and TNT Sports 3

8pm

Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

11.30pm

NBA, Boston Celtics v Oklahoma City Thunder

TNT Sports 1

*****

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Thursday 13 March

1am

Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells

Sky Sports Main Event

8.30am

AFL, Richmond v Carlton

TNT Sports 1

11.30am

Golf, The Players Championship, Round 1 – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

12pm

Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 4

TNT Sports 1

12.45pm

Cheltenham Festival Day Three – (Ryanair Chase, 3.20pm; Stayers’ Hurdle, 4pm)

Virgin Media One and ITV1

1.45pm

Cycling, Paris-Nice – Stage 5

TNT Sports 2

5.45pm

Athletic Bilbao v Roma; Eintracht Frankfurt v Ajax; Lazio v Viktoria Plzen; Olympiakos v Bodo-Glimt; Europa League last 16 second legs.

TNT Sports Extra

7pm

Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells

Sky Sports Tennis

7pm

Darts, 2025 Premier League – Nottingham

Sky Sports Main Event

8pm

Manchester United v Real Sociedad, Europa League last 16 second leg

Premier Sports 1 and TNT Sports 1

8pm

Rangers v Fenerbahce, Europa League last 16 second leg

TNT Sports 2

8pm

Tottenham v AZ Alkmaar, Europa League last 16 second leg

TNT Sports 3

8pm

Chelsea v Copenhagen, Conference League last 16 second leg

TNT Sports 4

8pm

Fiorentina v Panathinaikos; Legia Warsaw v Molde; Victoria Setubal v Real Betis; Conference League last 16 second legs

TNT Sports Extra

8pm

Olympique Lyon v FCSB, Europa League last 16 second leg

TNT Sports Extra

8pm

Bromley v Walsall, League Two

Sky Sports Football

11.30pm

NBA, Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

TNT Sports 2