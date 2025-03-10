Here's your essential TV guide for this week's live sport

Advertisement
11.37am, 10 Mar 2025

Monday 10 March

12pm
Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 1
TNT Sports 1

1.45pm
Cycling, Paris-Nice – Stage 2
TNT Sports 2

6pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells
Sky Sports Tennis

7.45pm
Lazio v Udinese, Serie A
TNT Sports 1

8pm
West Ham v Newcastle United, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

8pm
Espanyol v Girona, La Liga
Premier Sports 1

8pm
GAA 2025 Highlights
TG4

8pm
Against The Head – Rugby Review
RTÉ 2

11pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event

*****

gordon-elliott Gordon Elliott. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Tuesday 11 March

12am
NBA, Houston Rockets v Orlando Magic
TNT Sports 1

12.15pm
Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 2
TNT Sports 1

12.45pm
Cheltenham Festival Day One – (Champion Hurdle, 4pm)
Virgin Media One and ITV1

1.45pm
Cycling, Paris-Nice – Stage 3
TNT Sports 2

5.45pm
Barcelona v Benfica, Champions League last 16 second leg
Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 1

6pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event

7.45pm
Burnley v West Brom; Cardiff City v Luton Town; Middlesbrough v QPR; Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday; Sunderland v Preston NE; Championship
Sky  Sports+

8pm
Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League last 16 second leg
Premier Sports 1

8pm
Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich, Champions League last 16 second leg
Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 1

8pm
Inter Milan v Feyenoord, Champions League last 16 second leg
TNT Sports 2

8pm
Sheffield United v Bristol City, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

11.30pm
NBA, Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks
TNT Sports 2

*****

eindhoven-netherlands-march-4-martin-odegaard-of-arsenal-looks-on-during-the-uefa-champions-league-202425-uefa-champions-league-202425-round-of-16-first-leg-match-between-psv-and-arsenal-fc-at-t Arsenal's Martin Odegaard. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Wednesday 12 March

12am
NBA, New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers
TNT Sports 1

1am
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event

12pm
Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 3
TNT Sports 1

12.45pm
Cheltenham Festival Day Two – (Champion Chase, 4pm)
Virgin Media One and ITV1

1.45pm
Cycling, Paris-Nice – Stage 4
TNT Sports 2

5.30pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event

5.45pm
Lille v Borussia Dortmund, Champions League last 16 second leg
Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 4

8pm
Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven, Champions League Last 16 second leg
TNT Sports 2

7.45pm
Hull City v Oxford Utd; Leeds Utd v Millwall; Portsmouth v Plymouth; Watford v Swansea City; Championship
Sky Sports+

8pm
Aston Villa v Club Brugge, Champions League last 16 second leg
Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 1

8pm
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid, Champions League last 16 second leg
RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1, and TNT Sports 3

8pm
Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

11.30pm
NBA, Boston Celtics v Oklahoma City Thunder
TNT Sports 1

*****

manchester-uniteds-bruno-fernandes-leaves-the-pitch-after-the-english-premier-league-soccer-match-between-manchester-united-and-arsenal-at-old-trafford-stadium-in-manchester-england-sunday-march-9 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Thursday 13 March

1am
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event

8.30am
AFL, Richmond v Carlton
TNT Sports 1

11.30am
Golf, The Players Championship, Round 1 – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

12pm
Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 4
TNT Sports 1

12.45pm
Cheltenham Festival Day Three – (Ryanair Chase, 3.20pm; Stayers’ Hurdle, 4pm)
Virgin Media One and ITV1

1.45pm
Cycling, Paris-Nice – Stage 5
TNT Sports 2

5.45pm
Athletic Bilbao v Roma; Eintracht Frankfurt v Ajax; Lazio v Viktoria Plzen; Olympiakos v Bodo-Glimt; Europa League last 16 second legs.
TNT Sports Extra

7pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells
Sky Sports Tennis

7pm
Darts, 2025 Premier League – Nottingham
Sky Sports Main Event

8pm
Manchester United v Real Sociedad, Europa League last 16 second leg
Premier Sports 1 and TNT Sports 1

8pm
Rangers v Fenerbahce, Europa League last 16 second leg
TNT Sports 2

8pm
Tottenham v AZ Alkmaar, Europa League last 16 second leg
TNT Sports 3

8pm
Chelsea v Copenhagen, Conference League last 16 second leg
TNT Sports 4

8pm
Fiorentina v Panathinaikos; Legia Warsaw v Molde; Victoria Setubal v Real Betis; Conference League last 16 second legs
TNT Sports Extra

8pm
Olympique Lyon v FCSB, Europa League last 16 second leg
TNT Sports Extra

8pm
Bromley v Walsall, League Two
Sky Sports Football

11.30pm
NBA, Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
TNT Sports 2

