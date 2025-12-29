The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's your essential New Years week TV guide for live sport
Monday 29 December
12.30pm
Darts, World Championship - Third Round
Sky Sports Main Event
12.45pm
Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Loenhout – Belgium (Women’s Trophy)
TNT Sports 2
1.30pm
Horse Racing, Newbury
ITV4
4pm
GAA 2025, Cluichí na Bliana – All-Ireland LF SFC semi-final: Dublin v Galway
TG4
4pm
Angola v Egypt and Zimbabwe v South Africa, Africa Cup of Nations Group Stage
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
6pm
Coventry City v Ipswich Town, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
7pm
Comoros v Mali and Zambia v Morocco, Africa Cup of Nations Group Stage
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
7pm
Darts, World Championship – Third/Fourth Round
Sky Sports Main Event
8.15pm
Birmingham City v Southampton, Championship
Sky Sports Football
*****
Tuesday 30 December
1am
NBA, San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers
Sky Sports +
1.15am
NFL, Atlanta Falcons v Los Angeles Rams
Sky Sports Main Event
4am
NBA, Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks
Sky Sports Main Event
12.30pm
Darts, World Championship – Fourth Round
Sky Sports Main Event
3.50pm
GAA 2025, Cluichí na Bliana – All-Ireland SHC final: Cork v Tipperary
TG4
4pm
Uganda v Nigeria and Tanzania v Tunisia, Africa Cup of Nations Group Stage
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
7pm
Darts, World Championship – Fourth Round
Sky Sports Darts
7pm
Benin v Senegal and Botswana v DR Congo, Africa Cup of Nations Group Stage
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
7.30pm
Chelsea v Bournemouth, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
7.30pm
Burnley v Newcastle United, Premier League
Sky Sports Tennis
7.30pm
Nottingham Forest v Everton, Premier League
Sky Sports Cricket
7.30pm
West Ham v Brighton, Premier League
Sky Sports Golf
8pm
Motherwell v Celtic, Scottish Premiership
Premier Sports 1
8.15pm
Arsenal v Aston Villa, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League
8.15pm
Manchester United v Wolves, Premier League
Sky Sports Football
*****
Wednesday 31 December
1am
NBA, Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers
Sky Sports Main Event
3.30am
NBA, Los Angeles Clippers v Sacramento Kings
Sky Sports Main Event
4pm
Equatorial Guinea v Algeria and Sudan v Burkina Faso, Africa Cup of Nations Group Stage
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
4.25pm
GAA 2025, Cluichí na Bliana – All-Ireland SFC final: Kerry v Donegal
TG4
6pm
NBA, Charlotte Hornets v Golden State Warriors
Sky Sports +
7pm
Gabon v Ivory Coast and Mozambique v Cameroon, Africa Cup of Nations Group Stage
Channel 4 Sport YouTube
*****
Thursday 1 January
12.30pm
Darts, World Championship, Quarter-Finals
Sky Sports Main Event
12.30pm
Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham, Championship
Sky Sports Main Football
1pm
Horse Racing, Cheltenham, Musselburgh, and Windsor
ITV1
3pm
Dragons v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 1
3pm
Wycombe Wanderers v Cardiff City, League One
Sky Sports Football
5.30pm
Liverpool v Leeds United, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
5.30pm
Crystal Palace v Fulham, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League
5.30pm
Sheffield United v Leicester City, Championship
Sky Sports Football
5.30pm
Ospreys v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 1
7pm
Darts, World Championship, Quarter-Finals
Sky Sports Darts
8pm
Sunderland v Manchester City, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
8pm
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League
*****
Friday 2 January
1.30am
Tennis, United Cup, Spain v Argentina
Sky Sports Main Event
7.30am
Tennis, United Cup, Greece v Japan
Sky Sports Main Event
3.55pm
GAA 2025, Cluichí na Bliana – Munster SHC: Tipperary v Limerick
TG4
7.30pm
Darts, World Championship, Semi-Finals
Sky Sports Darts
7.45pm
Ulster v Munster, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 1
7.45pm
Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports 1
7.45pm
Newcastle v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports Extra
11.55pm
Golf, TGL – Boston Common v Los Angeles
Sky Sports Golf
*****
