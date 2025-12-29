More Stories
Here's your essential New Years week TV guide for live sport

Fans can get set to take in this schedule.
8.31am, 29 Dec 2025

Monday 29 December

12.30pm
Darts, World Championship - Third Round
Sky Sports Main Event

12.45pm
Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Loenhout – Belgium (Women’s Trophy)
TNT Sports 2

1.30pm
Horse Racing, Newbury
ITV4

4pm
GAA 2025, Cluichí na Bliana – All-Ireland LF SFC semi-final: Dublin v Galway
TG4

4pm
Angola v Egypt and Zimbabwe v South Africa, Africa Cup of Nations Group Stage
Channel 4 Sport YouTube

6pm
Coventry City v Ipswich Town, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

7pm
Comoros v Mali and Zambia v Morocco, Africa Cup of Nations Group Stage
Channel 4 Sport YouTube

7pm
Darts, World Championship – Third/Fourth Round
Sky Sports Main Event

8.15pm
Birmingham City v Southampton, Championship
Sky Sports Football

*****

Tuesday 30 December

1am
NBA, San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers
Sky Sports +

1.15am
NFL, Atlanta Falcons v Los Angeles Rams
Sky Sports Main Event

4am
NBA, Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks
Sky Sports Main Event

12.30pm
Darts, World Championship – Fourth Round
Sky Sports Main Event

3.50pm
GAA 2025, Cluichí na Bliana – All-Ireland SHC final: Cork v Tipperary
TG4

4pm
Uganda v Nigeria and Tanzania v Tunisia, Africa Cup of Nations Group Stage
Channel 4 Sport YouTube

7pm
Darts, World Championship – Fourth Round
Sky Sports Darts

7pm
Benin v Senegal and Botswana v DR Congo, Africa Cup of Nations Group Stage
Channel 4 Sport YouTube

7.30pm
Chelsea v Bournemouth, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

7.30pm
Burnley v Newcastle United, Premier League
Sky Sports Tennis

7.30pm
Nottingham Forest v Everton, Premier League
Sky Sports Cricket

7.30pm
West Ham v Brighton, Premier League
Sky Sports Golf

8pm
Motherwell v Celtic, Scottish Premiership
Premier Sports 1

8.15pm
Arsenal v Aston Villa, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League

8.15pm
Manchester United v Wolves, Premier League
Sky Sports Football

*****

Wednesday 31 December

1am
NBA, Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers
Sky Sports Main Event

3.30am
NBA, Los Angeles Clippers v Sacramento Kings
Sky Sports Main Event

4pm
Equatorial Guinea v Algeria and Sudan v Burkina Faso, Africa Cup of Nations Group Stage
Channel 4 Sport YouTube

4.25pm
GAA 2025, Cluichí na Bliana – All-Ireland SFC final: Kerry v Donegal
TG4

6pm
NBA, Charlotte Hornets v Golden State Warriors
Sky Sports +

7pm
Gabon v Ivory Coast and Mozambique v Cameroon, Africa Cup of Nations Group Stage
Channel 4 Sport YouTube

*****

Thursday 1 January

12.30pm
Darts, World Championship, Quarter-Finals
Sky Sports Main Event

12.30pm
Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham, Championship
Sky Sports Main Football

1pm
Horse Racing, Cheltenham, Musselburgh, and Windsor
ITV1

3pm
Dragons v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 1

3pm
Wycombe Wanderers v Cardiff City, League One
Sky Sports Football

5.30pm
Liverpool v Leeds United, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm
Crystal Palace v Fulham, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League

5.30pm
Sheffield United v Leicester City, Championship
Sky Sports Football

5.30pm
Ospreys v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 1

7pm
Darts, World Championship, Quarter-Finals
Sky Sports Darts

8pm
Sunderland v Manchester City, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

8pm
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League

*****

Friday 2 January

1.30am
Tennis, United Cup, Spain v Argentina
Sky Sports Main Event

7.30am
Tennis, United Cup, Greece v Japan
Sky Sports Main Event

3.55pm
GAA 2025, Cluichí na Bliana – Munster SHC: Tipperary v Limerick
TG4

7.30pm
Darts, World Championship, Semi-Finals
Sky Sports Darts

7.45pm
Ulster v Munster, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 1

7.45pm
Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports 1

7.45pm
Newcastle v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports Extra

11.55pm
Golf, TGL – Boston Common v Los Angeles
Sky Sports Golf

*****

