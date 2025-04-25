The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 25 April
8.05am
Chiefs v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action
10am…(Later at 1pm)
Snooker World Championship
BBC Two, TNT Sports 3
10am
Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open
Sky Sports Main Event
10.35am
Reds v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action
11.10am
AFL, Fremantle v Adelaide Crows
TNT Sports 4
12.30pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of the Alps – Stage 5
TNT Sports 1
7pm
Snooker World Championship
BBC Four, TNT Sports 3
7.35pm
Cardiff v Munster, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 1
7.35pm
Glasgow Warriors v Bulls, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 2
7.45pm
Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Two
7.45pm
LOI Premier Division; Galway United v Drogheda United; Waterford v Derry City; Bohemians v St Patrick’s Athletic
LOI TV
7.45pm
LOI First Division; Bray Wanderers v Kerry; Cobh Ramblers v Finn Harps; Treaty United v Athlone Town; Wexford v UCD
LOI TV
7.45pm
Sale Sharks v Saracens, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports 1
8pm
Golf, Zurich Classic of New Orleans – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
8pm
Stoke City v Sheffield United, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
8.15pm
Golf, LIV Golf Mexico City
ITVX
11pm
Golf, LPGA Chevron Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
*****
Saturday 26 April
12.30am
NBA, New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers
TNT Sports 1
4.20am
AFL, St Kilda v Brisbane Lions
TNT Sports 1
5.35am
Moana Pasifika v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action
7.15am
AFL, Port Adelaide v North Melbourne
TNT Sports 1
8.05am
Highlanders v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action
10am…(Later at 2.30pm)
Snooker World Championship
BBC Two, TNT Sports 3
10am
Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open
Sky Sports Tennis
10.05am
GAA 2025 Highlights
TG4
10.35am
AFL, GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs
TNT Sports 4
10.35am
Brumbies v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action
12.30pm
Dundee United v Celtic, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Football
12.30pm
Chelsea v Everton, Premier League
TNT Sports 1
1.30pm
Down v Laois, Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2
Clubber
1.30pm
Racing from Sandown Park
Virgin Media Two
2pm
Golf, Zurich Classic of New Orleans – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
2.30pm
Ireland v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations
Virgin Media One
3pm
Lions v Connacht, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 2
3pm
Newcastle United v Ipswich Town, Premier League
Premier Sports 1
3pm
Women’s All-Island Cup; Galway Utd v Cliftonville; Treaty Utd v Waterford; Shelbourne v Linfield (4pm); Cork City v Peamount Utd (5pm); Shamrock Rovers v DLR Waves (5pm)..
LOI TV
3pm
Bath v Newcastle, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports Extra
3.05pm
Leicester Tigers v Harlequins, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports 1
4.30pm
Kildare v Westmeath, Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2
Clubber
4.30pm
Dublin v Wexford, Leinster senior hurling championship
GAA+
4.30pm
England v France, Women’s Six Nations
BBC Two
4.45pm
Armagh v Tyrone, Ulster senior football semi-final
GAA+
5.15pm
Scarlets v Leinster, United Rugby Championship
RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2
5.15pm
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa, FA Cup semi-final
Premier Sports 1 and BBC One
5.30pm
Northampton v Bristol Bears, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports 1
5.30pm
Wrexham v Charlton Athletic, League One
Sky Sports Main Event
7pm
Snooker World Championship
BBC Two, TNT Sports 3
7pm
Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open
Sky Sports Tennis
7pm
Golf, LPGA Chevron Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
7.15pm
Golf, LIV Golf Mexico City
ITVX
7.30pm
Longford Town v Dundalk, LOI First Division
LOI TV
7.35pm
Ulster v Sharks, United Rugby Championship
RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2
7.45pm
Sligo Rovers v Cork City, LOI Premier Division
LOI TV
9pm
Barcelona v Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey final
Premier Sports 1
10.30pm
Match of the Day
BBC One
*****
Sunday 27 April
2am
UFC Fight Night, Ian Machado Garry v Carlos Prates
TNT Sports 1
4.10am
AFL, Gold Coast Suns v Sydney Swans
TNT Sports 2
6.20am
AFL, Carlton v Geelong Cats
TNT Sports 4
7.40am
AFL, Hawthorn v West Coast Eagles
TNT Sports 1
7.45am
Athletics, Madrid Marathon
Premier Sports 2
9.30am
Athletics, London Marathon
TNT Sports Extra
10am
Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open
Sky Sports Tennis
10am…(Later at 1pm)
Snooker World Championship
BBC Two, TNT Sports 3
11am
Cycling, UCI Liege to Bastogne – Men’s Race
TNT Sports 4
11.40am
Punchestown Racing Festival Preview
TG4
1.30pm
Railway Union v UL Bohemian, AIL Women’s final
TG4
2pm
Waterford v Clare, Munster senior hurling championship
RTÉ 2
2pm
Kildare v Louth, Leinster senior football semi-final
GAA+
2pm
Kerry v Carlow, Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2
Clubber
2pm
Bournemouth v Manchester United, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
2pm
Inter Milan v Roma, Serie A
TNT Sports 8
2pm
Chelsea v Barcelona, Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg
TNT Sports 3
3pm
Down v Donegal, Ulster senior football semi-final
BBC Two NI
3pm
Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports 1
3.30pm
Golf, Zurich Classic of New Orleans – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
3.45pm
Cycling, UCI Liege to Bastogne – Women’s Race
TNT Sports 4
4pm
Clontarf v Cork Constitution, AIL Men’s final
TG4
4pm
Cork v Tipperary, Munster senior hurling championship
RTÉ 2
4pm
Dublin v Meath, Leinster senior football semi-final
GAA+
4.30pm
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City, FA Cup semi-final
Premier Sports 1 and ITV1
4.30pm
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
5pm
Lyon v Arsenal, Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg
TNT Sports 3
7pm
Golf, LPGA Chevron Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
7pm
Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open
Sky Sports Tennis
7pm
Snooker World Championship
BBC Two, TNT Sports 2
7.05pm
Golf, LIV Golf Mexico City
ITVX
7.45pm
Napoli v Torino, Serie A
TNT Sports 1
9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ 2
10.30pm
Match of the Day 2
BBC One
11.20pm
Match of the Day: The FA Cup
BBC One
