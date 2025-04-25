Advertisement
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to get stuck into.
7.31am, 25 Apr 2025

Friday 25 April

8.05am
Chiefs v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action

10am…(Later at 1pm)
Snooker World Championship
BBC Two, TNT Sports 3

10am
Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open
Sky Sports Main Event

10.35am
Reds v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action

11.10am
AFL, Fremantle v Adelaide Crows
TNT Sports 4

12.30pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of the Alps – Stage 5
TNT Sports 1

7pm
Snooker World Championship
BBC Four, TNT Sports 3

7.35pm
Cardiff v Munster, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 1

7.35pm
Glasgow Warriors v Bulls, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 2

7.45pm
Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Two

7.45pm
LOI Premier Division; Galway United v Drogheda United; Waterford v Derry City; Bohemians v St Patrick’s Athletic 
LOI TV

7.45pm
LOI First Division; Bray Wanderers v Kerry; Cobh Ramblers v Finn Harps; Treaty United v Athlone Town; Wexford v UCD
LOI TV

7.45pm
Sale Sharks v Saracens, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports 1

8pm
Golf, Zurich Classic of New Orleans – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf

8pm
Stoke City v Sheffield United, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

8.15pm
Golf, LIV Golf Mexico City
ITVX

11pm
Golf, LPGA Chevron Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

*****

Saturday 26 April

12.30am
NBA, New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers
TNT Sports 1

4.20am
AFL, St Kilda v Brisbane Lions
TNT Sports 1

5.35am
Moana Pasifika v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action

7.15am
AFL, Port Adelaide v North Melbourne
TNT Sports 1

8.05am
Highlanders v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action

10am…(Later at 2.30pm)
Snooker World Championship
BBC Two, TNT Sports 3

10am
Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open
Sky Sports Tennis

10.05am
GAA 2025 Highlights
TG4

10.35am
AFL, GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs
TNT Sports 4

10.35am
Brumbies v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action

12.30pm
Dundee United v Celtic, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Football

12.30pm
Chelsea v Everton, Premier League
TNT Sports 1

1.30pm
Down v Laois, Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2
Clubber

1.30pm
Racing from Sandown Park
Virgin Media Two

2pm
Golf, Zurich Classic of New Orleans – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf

2.30pm
Ireland v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations
Virgin Media One

3pm
Lions v Connacht, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 2

3pm
Newcastle United v Ipswich Town, Premier League
Premier Sports 1

3pm
Women’s All-Island Cup; Galway Utd v Cliftonville; Treaty Utd v Waterford; Shelbourne v Linfield (4pm); Cork City v Peamount Utd (5pm); Shamrock Rovers v DLR Waves (5pm)..
LOI TV

3pm
Bath v Newcastle, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports Extra

3.05pm
Leicester Tigers v Harlequins, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports 1

4.30pm
Kildare v Westmeath, Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2
Clubber

4.30pm
Dublin v Wexford, Leinster senior hurling championship
GAA+

4.30pm
England v France, Women’s Six Nations
BBC Two

4.45pm
Armagh v Tyrone, Ulster senior football semi-final
GAA+

5.15pm
Scarlets v Leinster, United Rugby Championship
RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2 

5.15pm
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa, FA Cup semi-final
Premier Sports 1 and BBC One

5.30pm
Northampton v Bristol Bears, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports 1

5.30pm
Wrexham v Charlton Athletic, League One
Sky Sports Main Event 

7pm
Snooker World Championship
BBC Two, TNT Sports 3

7pm
Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open
Sky Sports Tennis

7pm
Golf, LPGA Chevron Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

7.15pm
Golf, LIV Golf Mexico City
ITVX

7.30pm
Longford Town v Dundalk, LOI First Division
LOI TV

7.35pm
Ulster v Sharks, United Rugby Championship
RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2

7.45pm
Sligo Rovers v Cork City, LOI Premier Division
LOI TV

9pm
Barcelona v Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey final
Premier Sports 1

10.30pm
Match of the Day
BBC One

*****

Sunday 27 April

2am
UFC Fight Night, Ian Machado Garry v Carlos Prates
TNT Sports 1

4.10am
AFL, Gold Coast Suns v Sydney Swans
TNT Sports 2

6.20am
AFL, Carlton v Geelong Cats
TNT Sports 4

7.40am
AFL, Hawthorn v West Coast Eagles
TNT Sports 1

7.45am
Athletics, Madrid Marathon
Premier Sports 2

9.30am
Athletics, London Marathon
TNT Sports Extra

10am
Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open
Sky Sports Tennis

10am…(Later at 1pm)
Snooker World Championship
BBC Two, TNT Sports 3

11am
Cycling, UCI Liege to Bastogne – Men’s Race
TNT Sports 4

11.40am
Punchestown Racing Festival Preview
TG4

1.30pm
Railway Union v UL Bohemian, AIL Women’s final
TG4

2pm
Waterford v Clare, Munster senior hurling championship
RTÉ 2

2pm
Kildare v Louth, Leinster senior football semi-final
GAA+

2pm
Kerry v Carlow, Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2
Clubber

2pm
Bournemouth v Manchester United, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

2pm
Inter Milan v Roma, Serie A
TNT Sports 8

2pm
Chelsea v Barcelona, Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg
TNT Sports 3

3pm
Down v Donegal, Ulster senior football semi-final
BBC Two NI

3pm
Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs, Premiership Rugby
TNT Sports 1

3.30pm
Golf, Zurich Classic of New Orleans – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf

3.45pm
Cycling, UCI Liege to Bastogne – Women’s Race
TNT Sports 4

4pm
Clontarf v Cork Constitution, AIL Men’s final
TG4

4pm
Cork v Tipperary, Munster senior hurling championship
RTÉ 2

4pm
Dublin v Meath, Leinster senior football semi-final
GAA+

4.30pm
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City, FA Cup semi-final
Premier Sports 1 and ITV1

4.30pm
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event 

5pm
Lyon v Arsenal, Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg
TNT Sports 3

7pm
Golf, LPGA Chevron Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

7pm
Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open
Sky Sports Tennis

7pm
Snooker World Championship
BBC Two, TNT Sports 2

7.05pm
Golf, LIV Golf Mexico City
ITVX

7.45pm
Napoli v Torino, Serie A
TNT Sports 1

9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ 2

10.30pm
Match of the Day 2
BBC One

11.20pm
Match of the Day: The FA Cup
BBC One

