Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday 25 April

8.05am

Chiefs v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Action

10am…(Later at 1pm)

Snooker World Championship

BBC Two, TNT Sports 3

10am

Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open

Sky Sports Main Event

10.35am

Reds v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Action

11.10am

AFL, Fremantle v Adelaide Crows

TNT Sports 4

12.30pm

Cycling, UCI Tour of the Alps – Stage 5

TNT Sports 1

7pm

Snooker World Championship

BBC Four, TNT Sports 3

7.35pm

Cardiff v Munster, United Rugby Championship

TG4 and Premier Sports 1

7.35pm

Glasgow Warriors v Bulls, United Rugby Championship

Premier Sports 2

7.45pm

Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, LOI Premier Division

Virgin Media Two

7.45pm

LOI Premier Division; Galway United v Drogheda United; Waterford v Derry City; Bohemians v St Patrick’s Athletic

LOI TV

7.45pm

LOI First Division; Bray Wanderers v Kerry; Cobh Ramblers v Finn Harps; Treaty United v Athlone Town; Wexford v UCD

LOI TV

7.45pm

Sale Sharks v Saracens, Premiership Rugby

TNT Sports 1

8pm

Golf, Zurich Classic of New Orleans – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

8pm

Stoke City v Sheffield United, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

8.15pm

Golf, LIV Golf Mexico City

ITVX

11pm

Golf, LPGA Chevron Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

*****

Saturday 26 April

12.30am

NBA, New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

TNT Sports 1

4.20am

AFL, St Kilda v Brisbane Lions

TNT Sports 1

5.35am

Moana Pasifika v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Action

7.15am

AFL, Port Adelaide v North Melbourne

TNT Sports 1

8.05am

Highlanders v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Action

10am…(Later at 2.30pm)

Snooker World Championship

BBC Two, TNT Sports 3

10am

Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open

Sky Sports Tennis

10.05am

GAA 2025 Highlights

TG4

10.35am

AFL, GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs

TNT Sports 4

10.35am

Brumbies v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Action

12.30pm

Dundee United v Celtic, Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports Football

12.30pm

Chelsea v Everton, Premier League

TNT Sports 1

1.30pm

Down v Laois, Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2

Clubber

1.30pm

Racing from Sandown Park

Virgin Media Two

2pm

Golf, Zurich Classic of New Orleans – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

2.30pm

Ireland v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations

Virgin Media One

3pm

Lions v Connacht, United Rugby Championship

TG4 and Premier Sports 2

3pm

Newcastle United v Ipswich Town, Premier League

Premier Sports 1

3pm

Women’s All-Island Cup; Galway Utd v Cliftonville; Treaty Utd v Waterford; Shelbourne v Linfield (4pm); Cork City v Peamount Utd (5pm); Shamrock Rovers v DLR Waves (5pm)..

LOI TV

3pm

Bath v Newcastle, Premiership Rugby

TNT Sports Extra

3.05pm

Leicester Tigers v Harlequins, Premiership Rugby

TNT Sports 1

4.30pm

Kildare v Westmeath, Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2

Clubber

4.30pm

Dublin v Wexford, Leinster senior hurling championship

GAA+

4.30pm

England v France, Women’s Six Nations

BBC Two

4.45pm

Armagh v Tyrone, Ulster senior football semi-final

GAA+

5.15pm

Scarlets v Leinster, United Rugby Championship

RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2

5.15pm

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa, FA Cup semi-final

Premier Sports 1 and BBC One

5.30pm

Northampton v Bristol Bears, Premiership Rugby

TNT Sports 1

5.30pm

Wrexham v Charlton Athletic, League One

Sky Sports Main Event

7pm

Snooker World Championship

BBC Two, TNT Sports 3

7pm

Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open

Sky Sports Tennis

7pm

Golf, LPGA Chevron Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

7.15pm

Golf, LIV Golf Mexico City

ITVX

7.30pm

Longford Town v Dundalk, LOI First Division

LOI TV

7.35pm

Ulster v Sharks, United Rugby Championship

RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2

7.45pm

Sligo Rovers v Cork City, LOI Premier Division

LOI TV

9pm

Barcelona v Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey final

Premier Sports 1

10.30pm

Match of the Day

BBC One

*****

Sunday 27 April

2am

UFC Fight Night, Ian Machado Garry v Carlos Prates

TNT Sports 1

4.10am

AFL, Gold Coast Suns v Sydney Swans

TNT Sports 2

6.20am

AFL, Carlton v Geelong Cats

TNT Sports 4

7.40am

AFL, Hawthorn v West Coast Eagles

TNT Sports 1

7.45am

Athletics, Madrid Marathon

Premier Sports 2

9.30am

Athletics, London Marathon

TNT Sports Extra

10am

Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open

Sky Sports Tennis

10am…(Later at 1pm)

Snooker World Championship

BBC Two, TNT Sports 3

11am

Cycling, UCI Liege to Bastogne – Men’s Race

TNT Sports 4

11.40am

Punchestown Racing Festival Preview

TG4

1.30pm

Railway Union v UL Bohemian, AIL Women’s final

TG4

2pm

Waterford v Clare, Munster senior hurling championship

RTÉ 2

2pm

Kildare v Louth, Leinster senior football semi-final

GAA+

2pm

Kerry v Carlow, Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2

Clubber

2pm

Bournemouth v Manchester United, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

2pm

Inter Milan v Roma, Serie A

TNT Sports 8

2pm

Chelsea v Barcelona, Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg

TNT Sports 3

3pm

Down v Donegal, Ulster senior football semi-final

BBC Two NI

3pm

Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs, Premiership Rugby

TNT Sports 1

3.30pm

Golf, Zurich Classic of New Orleans – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

3.45pm

Cycling, UCI Liege to Bastogne – Women’s Race

TNT Sports 4

4pm

Clontarf v Cork Constitution, AIL Men’s final

TG4

4pm

Cork v Tipperary, Munster senior hurling championship

RTÉ 2

4pm

Dublin v Meath, Leinster senior football semi-final

GAA+

4.30pm

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City, FA Cup semi-final

Premier Sports 1 and ITV1

4.30pm

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

5pm

Lyon v Arsenal, Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg

TNT Sports 3

7pm

Golf, LPGA Chevron Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

7pm

Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open

Sky Sports Tennis

7pm

Snooker World Championship

BBC Two, TNT Sports 2

7.05pm

Golf, LIV Golf Mexico City

ITVX

7.45pm

Napoli v Torino, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

9.30pm

The Sunday Game

RTÉ 2

10.30pm

Match of the Day 2

BBC One

11.20pm

Match of the Day: The FA Cup

BBC One