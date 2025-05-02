The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 2 May
2pm
Snooker World Championship semi-final, Judd Trump v Mark Williams
BBC Two and TNT Sports 3
3pm
Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open
Sky Sports Main Event
4pm
Racing from Punchestown, Champion Hurdle (6.40pm)
RTÉ 2
7pm
Snooker World Championship semi-final, Ronnie O’Sullivan v Zhao Xintong
BBC Two and TNT Sports 3
7.45pm
Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Two
7.45pm
Cork City v Shamrock Rovers; Derry City v Shelbourne; Bohemians v Waterford; St Patrick’s Athletic v Galway United; LOI Premier Division.
LOI TV
7.45pm
Athlone Town v Dundalk; Cobh Ramblers v Bray Wanderers; Finn Harps v Treaty United; UCD v Kerry; LOI First Division.
LOI TV
8pm
Manchester City v Wolves, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
9pm
Golf, CJ Cup Byron Nelson – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
10.30pm
Athletics, Grand Slam Track Miami
TNT Sports 1
*****
Saturday 3 May
12am
Golf, Black Desert Championship - LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
3.05am
Fijian Drua v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Mix
3.45am
Golf, LIV Korea
ITV1
4.20am
AFL, Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide
TNT Sports 3
7.15am
AFL, Adelaide Crows v Carlton
TNT Sports 1
8.05am
Hurricanes v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Mix
10am
Snooker World Championship semi-final, (Later 1pm BBC One & TNT Sports 1 and 7pm BBC Two & TNT Sports 3)
BBC Two and TNT Sports 3
10.35am
Brumbies v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Mix
10.35am
AFL, Collingwood v Geelong Cats and West Coast Eagles v Melbourne
TNT Sports Extra
12.30pm
Coventry City v Middlesbrough, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
12.30pm
West Brom v Luton Town, Championship
Sky Sports Football
12.30pm
Aston Villa v Fulham, Premier League
TNT Sports 1
1.30pm
Racing - Live from Newmarket, Goodwood and Thirsk
ITV1
2.30pm
Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open
Sky Sports Tennis
2.30pm
RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Mix
2.30pm
Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts, Irish Cup Final
BBC Two NI
3pm
Everton v Ipswich Town, Premier League
Premier Sports 1
3pm
Huddersfield Town v Leyton Orient, League One
Sky Sports Football
3pm
Edinburgh v Bath, Challenge Cup semi-final
Premier Sports 2
3pm
WNL Premier Division; Sligo Rovers v Peamount United; DLR Waves v Shamrock Rovers; Treaty United v Shelbourne; Cork City v Bohemians (5pm); Wexford v Waterford (6pm)
LOI TV
5.30pm
Leinster v Northampton Saints, Champions Cup semi-final
RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1
5.30pm
Arsenal v Bournemouth, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
5.30pm
Borussia Dortmund v Wolfsburg, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football
6pm
Waterford v Limerick, Munster senior hurling championship
GAA+
6pm
Rugby Sevens Los Angeles
TNT Sports 4
6pm
Golf, CJ Cup Byron Nelson - PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
7.35pm
Galway United v Athlone Town, WNL Premier Division
TG4
7.45pm
Longford Town v Wexford, LOI First Division
LOI TV
7.45pm
Inter Milan v Verona, Serie A
TNT Sports 1
8pm
Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, La Liga
Premier Sports 2
9pm
Formula 1, Miami Grand Prix qualifying
Sky Sports Main Event
10.30pm
Match of the Day
BBC One
10.30pm
Athletics, Grand Slam Track Miami
TNT Sports 1
11.30pm
Golf, Black Desert Championship - LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
*****
Sunday 4 May
3am
UFC Fight Night, Cory Sandhagen v Deiveson Figueiredo
TNT Sports 1
4.10am
AFL, Sydney Swans v GWS Giants
TNT Sports 2
4.35am
Highlanders v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Mix
4.35am
Golf, LIV Korea
ITV1
6.20am
AFL, Hawthorn v Richmond
TNT Sports 4
10.20am
AFL, Brisbane Lions v Gold Coast Suns
TNT Sports 4
12pm
Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Main Event
12.30pm
Lyon v Racing 92, Challenge Cup semi-final
Premier Sports 1
1pm
Real Valladolid v Barcelona, La Liga
Premier Sports 2
1pm
Snooker World Championship final, (Later 7pm BBC Two & TNT Sports 3)
BBC One and TNT Sports 3
1.30pm
Racing - Live from Newmarket, Salisbury and Hamilton
ITV1
1.45pm
Kerry v Clare, Munster senior football final
RTÉ 2
2pm
Brighton v Newcastle United, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
2.30pm
Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open
Sky Sports Tennis
3pm
Bordeaux v Toulouse, Champions Cup semi-final
Premier Sports 1
3.15pm
Sevilla v Leganes, La Liga
Premier Sports 2
4pm
Galway v Mayo, Connacht senior football final
RTÉ 2
4.30pm
Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
4.30pm
SC Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football
6pm
Golf, CJ Cup Byron Nelson - PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
7.45pm
Bologna v Juventus, Serie A
TNT Sports 1
8pm
Real Sociedad v Athletic Club Bilbao, La Liga
Premier Sports 2
8.30pm
Athletics, Grand Slam Track Miami
TNT Sports 1
9pm
Formula 1, Miami Grand Prix
Sky Sports Main Event
9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ 2
9.45pm
Rugby Sevens Los Angeles
TNT Sports 4
10.30pm
Match of the Day 2
BBC One
11pm
Golf, Black Desert Championship - LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
*****
Monday 5 May
12.30am
Rugby Sevens Los Angeles
TNT Sports 4
1am
Boxing, Naoya Inoue v Ramon Cardenas
Sky Sports Main Event
12.45pm
Racing - Live from The Curragh and Down Royal
Racing TV
1pm
Snooker World Championship final
BBC Two and TNT Sports 3
3pm
Aston Villa v Manchester City, FA Youth Cup final
FA Cup YouTube
4pm
Brighton v Arsenal, Women’s Super League
Sky Sports Main Event
5pm
Drogheda United v Cork City; Galway United v Bohemians; Shelbourne v Waterford; LOI Premier Division.
LOI TV
7pm
Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, LOI Premier Division.
LOI TV
7pm
Snooker World Championship final
BBC Two and TNT Sports 3
7.45pm
Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic, LOI Premier Division.
Virgin Media Two
7.45pm
Genoa v AC Milan, Serie A
OneFootball
8pm
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
