Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday 2 May

2pm

Snooker World Championship semi-final, Judd Trump v Mark Williams

BBC Two and TNT Sports 3

3pm

Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open

Sky Sports Main Event

4pm

Racing from Punchestown, Champion Hurdle (6.40pm)

RTÉ 2

7pm

Snooker World Championship semi-final, Ronnie O’Sullivan v Zhao Xintong

BBC Two and TNT Sports 3

7.45pm

Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United, LOI Premier Division

Virgin Media Two

7.45pm

Cork City v Shamrock Rovers; Derry City v Shelbourne; Bohemians v Waterford; St Patrick’s Athletic v Galway United; LOI Premier Division.

LOI TV

7.45pm

Athlone Town v Dundalk; Cobh Ramblers v Bray Wanderers; Finn Harps v Treaty United; UCD v Kerry; LOI First Division.

LOI TV

8pm

Manchester City v Wolves, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

9pm

Golf, CJ Cup Byron Nelson – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

10.30pm

Athletics, Grand Slam Track Miami

TNT Sports 1

*****

Saturday 3 May

12am

Golf, Black Desert Championship - LPGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

3.05am

Fijian Drua v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Mix

3.45am

Golf, LIV Korea

ITV1

4.20am

AFL, Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

TNT Sports 3

7.15am

AFL, Adelaide Crows v Carlton

TNT Sports 1

8.05am

Hurricanes v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Mix

10am

Snooker World Championship semi-final, (Later 1pm BBC One & TNT Sports 1 and 7pm BBC Two & TNT Sports 3)

BBC Two and TNT Sports 3

10.35am

Brumbies v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Mix

10.35am

AFL, Collingwood v Geelong Cats and West Coast Eagles v Melbourne

TNT Sports Extra

12.30pm

Coventry City v Middlesbrough, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

12.30pm

West Brom v Luton Town, Championship

Sky Sports Football

12.30pm

Aston Villa v Fulham, Premier League

TNT Sports 1

1.30pm

Racing - Live from Newmarket, Goodwood and Thirsk

ITV1

2.30pm

Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open

Sky Sports Tennis

2.30pm

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga

Sky Sports Mix

2.30pm

Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts, Irish Cup Final

BBC Two NI

3pm

Everton v Ipswich Town, Premier League

Premier Sports 1

3pm

Huddersfield Town v Leyton Orient, League One

Sky Sports Football

3pm

Edinburgh v Bath, Challenge Cup semi-final

Premier Sports 2

3pm

WNL Premier Division; Sligo Rovers v Peamount United; DLR Waves v Shamrock Rovers; Treaty United v Shelbourne; Cork City v Bohemians (5pm); Wexford v Waterford (6pm)

LOI TV

5.30pm

Leinster v Northampton Saints, Champions Cup semi-final

RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1

5.30pm

Arsenal v Bournemouth, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm

Borussia Dortmund v Wolfsburg, Bundesliga

Sky Sports Football

6pm

Waterford v Limerick, Munster senior hurling championship

GAA+

6pm

Rugby Sevens Los Angeles

TNT Sports 4

6pm

Golf, CJ Cup Byron Nelson - PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

7.35pm

Galway United v Athlone Town, WNL Premier Division

TG4

7.45pm

Longford Town v Wexford, LOI First Division

LOI TV

7.45pm

Inter Milan v Verona, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

8pm

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, La Liga

Premier Sports 2

9pm

Formula 1, Miami Grand Prix qualifying

Sky Sports Main Event

10.30pm

Match of the Day

BBC One

10.30pm

Athletics, Grand Slam Track Miami

TNT Sports 1

11.30pm

Golf, Black Desert Championship - LPGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

*****

Sunday 4 May

3am

UFC Fight Night, Cory Sandhagen v Deiveson Figueiredo

TNT Sports 1

4.10am

AFL, Sydney Swans v GWS Giants

TNT Sports 2

4.35am

Highlanders v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Mix

4.35am

Golf, LIV Korea

ITV1

6.20am

AFL, Hawthorn v Richmond

TNT Sports 4

10.20am

AFL, Brisbane Lions v Gold Coast Suns

TNT Sports 4

12pm

Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports Main Event

12.30pm

Lyon v Racing 92, Challenge Cup semi-final

Premier Sports 1

1pm

Real Valladolid v Barcelona, La Liga

Premier Sports 2

1pm

Snooker World Championship final, (Later 7pm BBC Two & TNT Sports 3)

BBC One and TNT Sports 3

1.30pm

Racing - Live from Newmarket, Salisbury and Hamilton

ITV1

1.45pm

Kerry v Clare, Munster senior football final

RTÉ 2



2pm

Brighton v Newcastle United, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

2.30pm

Tennis, Mutua Madrid Open

Sky Sports Tennis

3pm

Bordeaux v Toulouse, Champions Cup semi-final

Premier Sports 1

3.15pm

Sevilla v Leganes, La Liga

Premier Sports 2

4pm

Galway v Mayo, Connacht senior football final

RTÉ 2

4.30pm

Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

4.30pm

SC Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga

Sky Sports Football

6pm

Golf, CJ Cup Byron Nelson - PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

7.45pm

Bologna v Juventus, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

8pm

Real Sociedad v Athletic Club Bilbao, La Liga

Premier Sports 2

8.30pm

Athletics, Grand Slam Track Miami

TNT Sports 1

9pm

Formula 1, Miami Grand Prix

Sky Sports Main Event

9.30pm

The Sunday Game

RTÉ 2

9.45pm

Rugby Sevens Los Angeles

TNT Sports 4

10.30pm

Match of the Day 2

BBC One

11pm

Golf, Black Desert Championship - LPGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

*****

Monday 5 May

12.30am

Rugby Sevens Los Angeles

TNT Sports 4

1am

Boxing, Naoya Inoue v Ramon Cardenas

Sky Sports Main Event

12.45pm

Racing - Live from The Curragh and Down Royal

Racing TV

1pm

Snooker World Championship final

BBC Two and TNT Sports 3

3pm

Aston Villa v Manchester City, FA Youth Cup final

FA Cup YouTube

4pm

Brighton v Arsenal, Women’s Super League

Sky Sports Main Event

5pm

Drogheda United v Cork City; Galway United v Bohemians; Shelbourne v Waterford; LOI Premier Division.

LOI TV

7pm

Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, LOI Premier Division.

LOI TV

7pm

Snooker World Championship final

BBC Two and TNT Sports 3

7.45pm

Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic, LOI Premier Division.

Virgin Media Two

7.45pm

Genoa v AC Milan, Serie A

OneFootball

8pm

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

8pm

GAA 2025 Highlights

TG4