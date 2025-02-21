Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday 21 February

8am

Tennis, WTA 1000 Dubai, ATP 500 Doha & Rio De Janeiro

Sky Sports Tennis

8.35am

Reds v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Mix

9am

Cricket, Afghanistan v South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy group stage

Sky Sports Main Event

10am

Golf, Kenya Open, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Golf

10.50am

Cycling, UCI UAE Tour, Stage 5

Eurosport 2

11am

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw

Premier Sports 1

12pm

Uefa Europa and Conference Leagues last 16 draw

Premier Sports 1

1pm

Cycling, UCI Tour of Andalusia, Stage 3

Eurosport 2

1pm

Tennis, WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships

Sky Sports Tennis

3pm

Cycling, UCI Tour of Algarve, Stage 3

Eurosport 2

4pm

Racing from Dundalk

Racing TV

5.30pm

Golf, Mexican Open, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

7.15pm

Rugby Sevens, Vancouver, Day 1

TNT Sports 3

7.30pm

Ireland v Turkiye, Uefa Women’s Nations League

RTÉ 2

7.30pm

Freiburg v Werder Bremen, Bundesliga

Sky Sports Mix

7.45pm

Wales v Ireland, Six Nations U20 Rugby

Virgin Media Three

7.45pm

Galway United v St Patrick’s Athletic, League of Ireland Premier Division

Virgin Media Two

7.45pm

Derry City v Bohemians; Waterford v Shelbourne; Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers; League of Ireland Premier Division

LOI TV

7.45pm

UCD v Bray Wanderers; Wexford v Longford Town; Finn Harps v Dundalk; Cobh Ramblers v Kerry; Athlone Town v Treaty United; League of Ireland First Division

LOI TV

7.45pm

Portugal v England, Uefa Women’s Nations League

ITV1

8pm

Leicester City v Brentford, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

8pm

Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday, Championship

Sky Sports Football

Saturday 22 February

12am

NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks

TNT Sports 1

12am

NCAA College Basketball, Loyola Chicago Ramblers v Dayton Flyers

Sky Sports Mix

12am

Tennis, ATP Rio De Janeiro Open

Sky Sports Main Event

3.35am

Hurricanes v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports +

6am

Golf, Honda LPGA Thailand, LPGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

6.05am

Highlanders v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Mix

8.35am

Brumbies v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Mix

9am

Cricket, Australia v England, ICC Champions Trophy group stage

Sky Sports Main Event

9.30am

Golf, Kenya Open, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Golf

10.50am

Cycling, UCI UAE Tour, Stage 6

Eurosport 2

11.30am

Cricket, Zimbabwe v Ireland, Twenty20 International

ICC.tv

12pm

Bulls v Lions, United Rugby Championship

Premier Sports 1

12.30pm

Everton v Manchester United, Premier League

TNT Sports 1

12.30pm

Sunderland v Hull City, Championship

Sky Sports Football

12.30pm

Hibernian v Celtic, Scottish Premiership

Premier Sports 2

12.30pm

Cycling, Tour of Andalucia, Stage 4

Eurosport 2

1pm

Racing from Kempton

ITV1

2.15pm

Wales v Ireland, Six Nations Rugby

Virgin Media One and BBC One

3pm

Arsenal v West Ham, Premier League

Premier Sports 1

3pm

Cycling, UCI Tour of Algarve, Stage 4

Eurosport 2

3pm

Tennis, WTA 1000 Dubai, ATP 500 Doha & 500 Rio De Janeiro

Sky Sports Tennis

3pm

Tennis, WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships

Sky Sports Tennis

3.30pm

La Rochelle v Racing 92, French Top 14 Rugby

Premier Sports 2

4.30pm

Boxing, Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol II, IBF Title Fights

Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office

4.45pm

England v Scotland, Six Nations Rugby

RTÉ 2 and ITV1

5pm

Armagh v Mayo, GAA Division 1 football league

TG4

5pm

Torino v AC Milan, Serie A

OneFootball

5.30pm

Aston Villa v Chelsea, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm

Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin, Bundesliga

Sky Sports Football

5.30pm

Valencia v Atletico Madrid, La Liga

Premier Sports 1

6pm

Golf, Mexican Open, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

6.30pm

Rugby Sevens, Vancouver, Day 2

TNT Sports 3

7.30pm

Tipperary v Cork, GAA Division 1 hurling league

RTÉ 2

7.30pm

Dublin v Derry, GAA Division 1 football league

BBC iPlayer and GAAGO

7.30pm

Armagh v Mayo, Ladies Football Division 1 league

TG4

7.45pm

Inter Milan v Genoa, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

8pm

Las Palmas v Barcelona, La Liga

Premier Sports 1

8.05pm

Toulouse v Bayonne, French Top 14 Rugby

Premier Sports 2

10pm

NBA, Chicago Bulls v Phoenix Suns

TNT Sports 2

10.30pm

Match Of The Day

BBC One

Sunday 23 February

1.30am

NBA, Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

TNT Sports 4

2am

UFC Fight Night, Henry Cejudo v Sony Yadong

TNT Sports 1

6am

Golf, Honda LPGA Thailand, LPGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

6am

Snooker, World Open, China

Eurosport 2 and TNT Sports 3

8am

Tennis, WTA 1000 Dubai, ATP 500 Doha & 500 Rio De Janeiro

Sky Sports Tennis

9am

Cricket, Pakistan v India, ICC Champions Trophy group stage

Sky Sports Main Event

9.30am

Golf, Kenya Open, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Golf

10.50am

Cycling, UCI UAE Tour, Stage 7

Eurosport 2

11.30am

Como v Napoli, Serie A

OneFootball

11.30am

Cricket, Zimbabwe v Ireland, Twenty20 International

ICC.tv

12pm

St Johnstone v Hearts, Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports Football

12.30pm

Cycling, UCI Tour of Andalusia, Stage 5

Eurosport 2

1pm

England A v Ireland A, Rugby Friendly

RugbyPass

1pm

Racing from Punchestown

Racing TV

1.30pm

Antrim v Waterford, GAA Division 1B hurling league

BBC iPlayer and GAAGO

1.45pm

Kilkenny v Limerick, GAA Division 1A hurling league

TG4

1.45pm

Tyrone v Kerry, GAA Division 1 football league

TG4 player & app…(TG4 TV deferred, 5.35pm)

2pm

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

3pm

Italy v France, Six Nations Rugby

Virgin Media One and ITV1

3pm

Cycling, Tour of Algarve, Stage 5

Eurosport 2

3.15pm

Real Madrid v Girona, La Liga

Premier Sports 1

3.45pm

Galway v Donegal, GAA Division 1 football league

TG4

4.30pm

Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

4.30pm

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga

Sky Sports Football

5pm

NCAA College Basketball, NC State Wolfpack v Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sky Sports Mix

5pm

Empoli v Atalanta, Serie A

OneFootball

6pm

Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, League of Ireland Premier Division

LOI TV

6pm

NBA, Boston Celtics v New York Knicks

TNT Sports 2

6pm

Golf, Mexican Open, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

6.45pm

Rugby Sevens, Vancouver, Day 3

TNT Sports 3

7pm

NCAA College Basketball, Louisville Cardinals v North Carolina Tar Heels

Sky Sports Mix

7.45pm

Cagliari v Juventus, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

8.05pm

Bordeaux-Begles v Clermont Auvergne, French Top 14 Rugby

Premier Sports 2

8.30pm

NBA, Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks

TNT Sports 2

8.30pm

Tennis, ATP Rio De Janeiro Open

Sky Sports Tennis

9.30pm

Allianz League Sunday

RTÉ 2

10.30pm

Match Of The Day 2

BBC One