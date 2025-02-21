The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 21 February
8am
Tennis, WTA 1000 Dubai, ATP 500 Doha & Rio De Janeiro
Sky Sports Tennis
8.35am
Reds v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Mix
9am
Cricket, Afghanistan v South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy group stage
Sky Sports Main Event
10am
Golf, Kenya Open, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf
10.50am
Cycling, UCI UAE Tour, Stage 5
Eurosport 2
11am
Uefa Champions League last 16 draw
Premier Sports 1
12pm
Uefa Europa and Conference Leagues last 16 draw
Premier Sports 1
1pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of Andalusia, Stage 3
Eurosport 2
1pm
Tennis, WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships
Sky Sports Tennis
3pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of Algarve, Stage 3
Eurosport 2
4pm
Racing from Dundalk
Racing TV
5.30pm
Golf, Mexican Open, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
7.15pm
Rugby Sevens, Vancouver, Day 1
TNT Sports 3
7.30pm
Ireland v Turkiye, Uefa Women’s Nations League
RTÉ 2
7.30pm
Freiburg v Werder Bremen, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Mix
7.45pm
Wales v Ireland, Six Nations U20 Rugby
Virgin Media Three
7.45pm
Galway United v St Patrick’s Athletic, League of Ireland Premier Division
Virgin Media Two
7.45pm
Derry City v Bohemians; Waterford v Shelbourne; Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers; League of Ireland Premier Division
LOI TV
7.45pm
UCD v Bray Wanderers; Wexford v Longford Town; Finn Harps v Dundalk; Cobh Ramblers v Kerry; Athlone Town v Treaty United; League of Ireland First Division
LOI TV
7.45pm
Portugal v England, Uefa Women’s Nations League
ITV1
8pm
Leicester City v Brentford, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
8pm
Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday, Championship
Sky Sports Football
*****
Saturday 22 February
12am
NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks
TNT Sports 1
12am
NCAA College Basketball, Loyola Chicago Ramblers v Dayton Flyers
Sky Sports Mix
12am
Tennis, ATP Rio De Janeiro Open
Sky Sports Main Event
3.35am
Hurricanes v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +
6am
Golf, Honda LPGA Thailand, LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
6.05am
Highlanders v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Mix
8.35am
Brumbies v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Mix
9am
Cricket, Australia v England, ICC Champions Trophy group stage
Sky Sports Main Event
9.30am
Golf, Kenya Open, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf
10.50am
Cycling, UCI UAE Tour, Stage 6
Eurosport 2
11.30am
Cricket, Zimbabwe v Ireland, Twenty20 International
ICC.tv
12pm
Bulls v Lions, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 1
12.30pm
Everton v Manchester United, Premier League
TNT Sports 1
12.30pm
Sunderland v Hull City, Championship
Sky Sports Football
12.30pm
Hibernian v Celtic, Scottish Premiership
Premier Sports 2
12.30pm
Cycling, Tour of Andalucia, Stage 4
Eurosport 2
1pm
Racing from Kempton
ITV1
2.15pm
Wales v Ireland, Six Nations Rugby
Virgin Media One and BBC One
3pm
Arsenal v West Ham, Premier League
Premier Sports 1
3pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of Algarve, Stage 4
Eurosport 2
3pm
Tennis, WTA 1000 Dubai, ATP 500 Doha & 500 Rio De Janeiro
Sky Sports Tennis
3pm
Tennis, WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships
Sky Sports Tennis
3.30pm
La Rochelle v Racing 92, French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2
4.30pm
Boxing, Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol II, IBF Title Fights
Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office
4.45pm
England v Scotland, Six Nations Rugby
RTÉ 2 and ITV1
5pm
Armagh v Mayo, GAA Division 1 football league
TG4
5pm
Torino v AC Milan, Serie A
OneFootball
5.30pm
Aston Villa v Chelsea, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
5.30pm
Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football
5.30pm
Valencia v Atletico Madrid, La Liga
Premier Sports 1
6pm
Golf, Mexican Open, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
6.30pm
Rugby Sevens, Vancouver, Day 2
TNT Sports 3
7.30pm
Tipperary v Cork, GAA Division 1 hurling league
RTÉ 2
7.30pm
Dublin v Derry, GAA Division 1 football league
BBC iPlayer and GAAGO
7.30pm
Armagh v Mayo, Ladies Football Division 1 league
TG4
7.45pm
Inter Milan v Genoa, Serie A
TNT Sports 1
8pm
Las Palmas v Barcelona, La Liga
Premier Sports 1
8.05pm
Toulouse v Bayonne, French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2
10pm
NBA, Chicago Bulls v Phoenix Suns
TNT Sports 2
10.30pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One
*****
Sunday 23 February
1.30am
NBA, Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
TNT Sports 4
2am
UFC Fight Night, Henry Cejudo v Sony Yadong
TNT Sports 1
6am
Golf, Honda LPGA Thailand, LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
6am
Snooker, World Open, China
Eurosport 2 and TNT Sports 3
8am
Tennis, WTA 1000 Dubai, ATP 500 Doha & 500 Rio De Janeiro
Sky Sports Tennis
9am
Cricket, Pakistan v India, ICC Champions Trophy group stage
Sky Sports Main Event
9.30am
Golf, Kenya Open, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf
10.50am
Cycling, UCI UAE Tour, Stage 7
Eurosport 2
11.30am
Como v Napoli, Serie A
OneFootball
11.30am
Cricket, Zimbabwe v Ireland, Twenty20 International
ICC.tv
12pm
St Johnstone v Hearts, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Football
12.30pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of Andalusia, Stage 5
Eurosport 2
1pm
England A v Ireland A, Rugby Friendly
RugbyPass
1pm
Racing from Punchestown
Racing TV
1.30pm
Antrim v Waterford, GAA Division 1B hurling league
BBC iPlayer and GAAGO
1.45pm
Kilkenny v Limerick, GAA Division 1A hurling league
TG4
1.45pm
Tyrone v Kerry, GAA Division 1 football league
TG4 player & app…(TG4 TV deferred, 5.35pm)
2pm
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
3pm
Italy v France, Six Nations Rugby
Virgin Media One and ITV1
3pm
Cycling, Tour of Algarve, Stage 5
Eurosport 2
3.15pm
Real Madrid v Girona, La Liga
Premier Sports 1
3.45pm
Galway v Donegal, GAA Division 1 football league
TG4
4.30pm
Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
4.30pm
Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football
5pm
NCAA College Basketball, NC State Wolfpack v Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Sky Sports Mix
5pm
Empoli v Atalanta, Serie A
OneFootball
6pm
Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, League of Ireland Premier Division
LOI TV
6pm
NBA, Boston Celtics v New York Knicks
TNT Sports 2
6pm
Golf, Mexican Open, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
6.45pm
Rugby Sevens, Vancouver, Day 3
TNT Sports 3
7pm
NCAA College Basketball, Louisville Cardinals v North Carolina Tar Heels
Sky Sports Mix
7.45pm
Cagliari v Juventus, Serie A
TNT Sports 1
8.05pm
Bordeaux-Begles v Clermont Auvergne, French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2
8.30pm
NBA, Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks
TNT Sports 2
8.30pm
Tennis, ATP Rio De Janeiro Open
Sky Sports Tennis
9.30pm
Allianz League Sunday
RTÉ 2
10.30pm
Match Of The Day 2
BBC One
