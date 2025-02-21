Advertisement
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to get stuck into.
9.02am, 21 Feb 2025

Friday 21 February

8am
Tennis, WTA 1000 Dubai, ATP 500 Doha & Rio De Janeiro
Sky Sports Tennis

8.35am
Reds v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Mix

9am
Cricket, Afghanistan v South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy group stage
Sky Sports Main Event

10am
Golf, Kenya Open, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf

10.50am
Cycling, UCI UAE Tour, Stage 5
Eurosport 2

11am
Uefa Champions League last 16 draw
Premier Sports 1

12pm
Uefa Europa and Conference Leagues last 16 draw
Premier Sports 1

1pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of Andalusia, Stage 3
Eurosport 2

1pm
Tennis, WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships
Sky Sports Tennis

3pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of Algarve, Stage 3
Eurosport 2

4pm
Racing from Dundalk
Racing TV

5.30pm
Golf, Mexican Open, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

7.15pm
Rugby Sevens, Vancouver, Day 1
TNT Sports 3

7.30pm
Ireland v Turkiye, Uefa Women’s Nations League
RTÉ 2

7.30pm
Freiburg v Werder Bremen, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Mix

7.45pm
Wales v Ireland, Six Nations U20 Rugby
Virgin Media Three

7.45pm
Galway United v St Patrick’s Athletic, League of Ireland Premier Division
Virgin Media Two

7.45pm
Derry City v Bohemians; Waterford v Shelbourne; Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers; League of Ireland Premier Division
LOI TV

7.45pm
UCD v Bray Wanderers; Wexford v Longford Town; Finn Harps v Dundalk; Cobh Ramblers v Kerry; Athlone Town v Treaty United; League of Ireland First Division
LOI TV

7.45pm
Portugal v England, Uefa Women’s Nations League
ITV1

8pm
Leicester City v Brentford, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

8pm
Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday, Championship
Sky Sports Football

*****

Saturday 22 February

12am
NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks
TNT Sports 1

12am
NCAA College Basketball, Loyola Chicago Ramblers v Dayton Flyers
Sky Sports Mix

12am
Tennis, ATP Rio De Janeiro Open
Sky Sports Main Event

3.35am
Hurricanes v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +

6am
Golf, Honda LPGA Thailand, LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf

6.05am
Highlanders v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Mix

8.35am
Brumbies v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Mix

9am
Cricket, Australia v England, ICC Champions Trophy group stage
Sky Sports Main Event

9.30am
Golf, Kenya Open, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf

10.50am
Cycling, UCI UAE Tour, Stage 6
Eurosport 2

11.30am
Cricket, Zimbabwe v Ireland, Twenty20 International
ICC.tv

12pm
Bulls v Lions, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 1

12.30pm
Everton v Manchester United, Premier League
TNT Sports 1

12.30pm
Sunderland v Hull City, Championship
Sky Sports Football

12.30pm
Hibernian v Celtic, Scottish Premiership
Premier Sports 2

12.30pm
Cycling, Tour of Andalucia, Stage 4
Eurosport 2

1pm
Racing from Kempton
ITV1

2.15pm
Wales v Ireland, Six Nations Rugby
Virgin Media One and BBC One

3pm
Arsenal v West Ham, Premier League
Premier Sports 1

3pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of Algarve, Stage 4
Eurosport 2

3pm
Tennis, WTA 1000 Dubai, ATP 500 Doha & 500 Rio De Janeiro
Sky Sports Tennis

3pm
Tennis, WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships
Sky Sports Tennis

3.30pm
La Rochelle v Racing 92, French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2

4.30pm
Boxing, Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol II, IBF Title Fights
Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office

4.45pm
England v Scotland, Six Nations Rugby
RTÉ 2 and ITV1

5pm
Armagh v Mayo, GAA Division 1 football league
TG4

5pm
Torino v AC Milan, Serie A
OneFootball

5.30pm
Aston Villa v Chelsea, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm
Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football

5.30pm
Valencia v Atletico Madrid, La Liga
Premier Sports 1

6pm
Golf, Mexican Open, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

6.30pm
Rugby Sevens, Vancouver, Day 2
TNT Sports 3

7.30pm
Tipperary v Cork, GAA Division 1 hurling league
RTÉ 2

7.30pm
Dublin v Derry, GAA Division 1 football league
BBC iPlayer and GAAGO

7.30pm
Armagh v Mayo, Ladies Football Division 1 league
TG4

7.45pm
Inter Milan v Genoa, Serie A
TNT Sports 1

8pm
Las Palmas v Barcelona, La Liga
Premier Sports 1

8.05pm
Toulouse v Bayonne, French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2

10pm
NBA, Chicago Bulls v Phoenix Suns
TNT Sports 2

10.30pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One

*****

Sunday 23 February

1.30am
NBA, Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
TNT Sports 4

2am
UFC Fight Night, Henry Cejudo v Sony Yadong
TNT Sports 1

6am
Golf, Honda LPGA Thailand, LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

6am
Snooker, World Open, China
Eurosport 2 and TNT Sports 3

8am
Tennis, WTA 1000 Dubai, ATP 500 Doha & 500 Rio De Janeiro
Sky Sports Tennis

9am
Cricket, Pakistan v India, ICC Champions Trophy group stage
Sky Sports Main Event

9.30am
Golf, Kenya Open, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf

10.50am
Cycling, UCI UAE Tour, Stage 7
Eurosport 2

11.30am
Como v Napoli, Serie A
OneFootball

11.30am
Cricket, Zimbabwe v Ireland, Twenty20 International
ICC.tv

12pm
St Johnstone v Hearts, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Football

12.30pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of Andalusia, Stage 5
Eurosport 2

1pm
England A v Ireland A, Rugby Friendly
RugbyPass

1pm
Racing from Punchestown
Racing TV

1.30pm
Antrim v Waterford, GAA Division 1B hurling league
BBC iPlayer and GAAGO

1.45pm
Kilkenny v Limerick, GAA Division 1A hurling league
TG4

1.45pm
Tyrone v Kerry, GAA Division 1 football league
TG4 player & app…(TG4 TV deferred, 5.35pm)

2pm
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

3pm
Italy v France, Six Nations Rugby
Virgin Media One and ITV1

3pm
Cycling, Tour of Algarve, Stage 5
Eurosport 2

3.15pm
Real Madrid v Girona, La Liga
Premier Sports 1

3.45pm
Galway v Donegal, GAA Division 1 football league
TG4

4.30pm
Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

4.30pm
Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football

5pm
NCAA College Basketball, NC State Wolfpack v Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Sky Sports Mix

5pm
Empoli v Atalanta, Serie A
OneFootball

6pm
Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, League of Ireland Premier Division
LOI TV

6pm
NBA, Boston Celtics v New York Knicks
TNT Sports 2

6pm
Golf, Mexican Open, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

6.45pm
Rugby Sevens, Vancouver, Day 3
TNT Sports 3

7pm
NCAA College Basketball, Louisville Cardinals v North Carolina Tar Heels
Sky Sports Mix

7.45pm
Cagliari v Juventus, Serie A
TNT Sports 1

8.05pm
Bordeaux-Begles v Clermont Auvergne, French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2

8.30pm
NBA, Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks
TNT Sports 2

8.30pm
Tennis, ATP Rio De Janeiro Open
Sky Sports Tennis

9.30pm
Allianz League Sunday
RTÉ 2

10.30pm
Match Of The Day 2
BBC One

