Rory McIlroy, Caelan Doris, and John Kiely. Alamy-Inpho
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to get stuck into over the next few days.
10.26am, 7 Mar 2025

Friday 7 March

9am
Athletics European Indoor Championships
RTÉ 2

11am
Golf, Joburg Open, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

11.30am
World Grand Prix Snooker – Hong Kong
TNT Sports 2

12.30pm
Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event  

6.30pm
Athletics European Indoor Championships
BBC Two

7pm
Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf  

7pm
Boxing, Natasha Jonas v Lauren Price
Sky Sports Main Event 

7pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open, ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells
Sky Sports Tennis

7.30pm
Borussia Monchengladbach v Mainz, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Mix

7.45pm
Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic, League of Ireland Premier Division
Virgin Media Two

7.45pm
Derry City v Galway United; Cork City v Sligo Rovers; Waterford v Bohemians; Shelbourne v Drogheda United; League of Ireland Premier Division. 
LOI TV

7.45pm
Wexford v Athlone Town; UCD v Finn Harps; Kerry v Bray Wanderers; Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town; Dundalk v Treaty United; League of Ireland First Division.
LOI TV

7.45pm
Newcastle v Bath, Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final
TNT Sports 1

7.45pm
Hearts v Dundee, Scottish Cup quarter-final
Premier Sports 1

8pm
Ireland v France, U20s Six Nations Rugby
RTÉ 2

8pm
Norwich City v Oxford United, Championship
Sky Sports Football

9pm
Cheltenham Festival Preview 2025
TG4

*****

Saturday 8 March

2am
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open, ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event

3am
MMA, Alex Pereira v Magomed Ankalaev – UFC 313
TNT Sports 1

3.35am
Fijian Drua v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action

4.15am
LIV Golf Hong Kong
ITV1

6am
Golf, Blue Bay LPGA
Sky Sports Main Event

6.05am
Moana Pasifika v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action

6.15am
AFL, Gold Coast Suns v Essendon
TNT Sports 1

8.35am
Waratahs v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +

8.55am
Athletics European Indoor Championships
RTÉ 2

10am
GAA 2025 Higlights
TG4

10.30am
Cycling, Men’s World Tour, UCI Strade Bianche
TNT Sports 3

10.30am
Golf, Joburg Open, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf

11.30am
World Grand Prix Snooker – Hong Kong
TNT Sports 2

12pm
Sharks v Lions, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 1

12.15pm
Exeter v Ealing Trailfinders, Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final
TNT Sports 4

12.30pm
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City, Premier League
TNT Sports 1

12.30pm
Coventry City v Stoke City, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event 

1pm
Cycling, Men’s World Tour, UCI Strade Bianche
TNT Sports 3

1.30pm
Racing from Sandown, Hereford, and Wolverhampton
ITV4

2.15pm
Ireland v France, Six Nations Rugby
RTÉ 2 and ITV1

3pm
Liverpool v Southampton, Premier League
Premier Sports 1

3pm
Sligo Rovers v Bohemian FC;  Treaty United v Waterford FC; Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers (4pm); WNL Premier Division 
LOI TV 

4.45pm
Scotland v Wales, Six Nations Rugby
Virgin Media One and BBC One

4.45pm
Athlone Town v Wexford FC, WNL Premier Division
TG4

5pm
Galway United v DLR Waves; Peamount United v Cork City; WNL Premier Division
LOI TV

5.30pm
Athletics European Indoor Championships
RTÉ 2

5.30pm
Brentford v Aston Villa, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm
Freiburg v RB Leipzig, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football 

5.30pm
Valencia v Valladolid, La Liga
Premier Sports 2

5.30pm
Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf

7pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open, ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells
Sky Sports Tennis

7.30pm
Limerick v Galway, GAA Division 1A hurling league
TG4

7.45pm
Inter Milan v Monza, Serie A
OneFootball

8pm
Barcelona v Osasuna, La Liga
Premier Sports 2

8pm
Everton v Wolves, Premier League
TNT Sports 1 

9.30pm
NCAA College Basketball, Kansas Jayhawks v Arizona Wildcats
Sky Sports Action

10.30pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One

11pm
NBA, Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets
TNT Sports 2

11.30pm
NCAA College Basketball, North Carolina Tar Heels v Duke Blue Devils
Sky Sports Action

 

*****

Sunday 9 March

1.30am
NBA, Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers
TNT Sports 2

2am
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open, ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event

2.35am
Crusaders v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action

4.20am
AFL, GWS Giants v Collingwood
TNT Sports 4

4.35am
LIV Golf Hong Kong
ITV1

6am
Golf, Blue Bay LPGA
Sky Sports Main Event

8.40am
Athletics European Indoor Championships
RTÉ 2

9am
Cricket, India v New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy Final
Sky Sports Main Event

9.30am
Golf, Joburg Open, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf

11.30am
World Grand Prix Snooker – Hong Kong
TNT Sports 2

12pm
Portsmouth v Leeds United, Championship 
ITV1 and Sky Sports Football

12.30pm
Manchester City v Aston Villa, Women’s FA Cup quarter-final
BBC One

12.30pm
Cycling, UCI Paris to Nice – Stage 1
TNT Sports 1

12.30pm
Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf

1pm
Antrim v Laois, GAA Division 1B hurling league
TG4 app & player (TV deferred at 5.35pm)

1pm
Getafe v Atletico Madrid, La Liga
Premier Sports 2

1.15pm
Kilkenny v Tipperary, GAA Division 1A hurling league
TG4

1.30pm
Racing from Carlisle, Warwick, and Naas
Racing TV

2pm
Tottenham v Bournemouth, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

2pm
Napoli v Fiorentina, Serie A
OneFootball

2.15pm
Cycling, Grand Prix Jean Pierre Monsere
TNT Sports 1

2.30pm
Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Berlin, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Mix

3pm
England v Italy, Six Nations Rugby
RTÉ 2 and ITV1

3pm
Celtic v Hibernian, Scottish Cup quarter-final
Premier Sports 1

3pm
Glentoran v Cliftonville, NI League Cup final
Sky Sports Football

3.15pm
Clare v Cork, GAA Division 1A hurling league
TG4

3.15pm
Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga
Premier Sports 2

4.30pm
Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

5pm
NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets
TNT Sports 2

5.15pm
Athletics European Indoor Championships
RTÉ 2

7.30pm
Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event  

7.30pm
NBA, Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns
TNT Sports 2

7.45pm
Juventus v Atalanta, Serie A
TNT Sports 1

8pm
Real Sociedad v Sevilla, La Liga
Premier Sports 2

9.30pm
Allianz League Sunday
RTÉ 2

10pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open, ATP and WTA 1000 Indian Wells
Sky Sports Tennis

10.30pm
Match Of The Day 2
BBC One

