More Stories
Jack Flynn, Robbie Henshaw, and Bryan Mbeumo. INPHO
Tune in

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
12.12pm, 27 Feb 2026

Friday 27 February

1pm
Tennis, Dubai Duty Free Championships
Sky Sports Tennis

1.30pm
Cricket, England v New Zealand, T20 World Cup Super Eight match
Sky Sports Main Event

5pm
Golf, Cognizant Classic – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

7pm
Cardiff v Leinster, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 1

7pm
Snooker, Welsh Open
TNT Sports 1

7.45pm
LOI Premier Division, St Pat’s v Dundalk; Galway Utd v Sligo Rovers; Drogheda Utd v Shelbourne; Derry City v Waterford.
LOI TV

7.45pm
LOI First Division, Cobh Ramblers v Finn Harps; Athlone Town v Wexford; UCD v Treaty Utd; Cork City v Bray Wanderers; Kerry v Longford Town.
LOI TV

7.45pm
Edinburgh v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 2

8pm
Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, League of Ireland Premier Division
Virgin Media Two

8pm
Wolves v Aston Villa, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

8pm
Bristol City v Watford, Championship
Sky Sports Football

*****

Saturday 28 February

1.30am
Golf, HSBC Women’s World Championship, Ladies PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

3.35am
Super Rugby Pacific, Fijian Drua v Hurricanes
Sky Sports +

6.05am
Super Rugby Pacific, Chiefs v Crusaders
Sky Sports +

8.35am
Super Rugby Pacific, Brumbies v Blues
Sky Sports +

9.25am
GAA 2026 Highlights
TG4

10.30am
Golf, South African Open – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf

12.30pm
Bournemouth v Sunderland, Premier League
TNT Sports 1

12.30pm
Leicester City v Norwich City, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event 

12.30pm
Lions v Stormers, United Rugby Championship
TG4

12.45pm
Horse Racing, Kelso, Doncaster and Newbury
ITV1

1pm
Snooker, Welsh Open
TNT Sports 2…(Later at 7pm)

1.30pm
Cricket, Sri Lanka v Pakistan, T20 World Cup Super Eight match
Sky Sports Cricket

3pm
Liverpool v West Ham, Premier League
Premier Sports 1

3pm
Connacht v Glasgow Warriors, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 2

3pm
Tennis, Dubai Duty Free Championships
Sky Sports Main Event

3pm
Cycling, UCI Het Nieuwsblad
TNT Sports 3

3.05pm
Bath v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby Cup
TNT Sports 1

5.15pm
Cavan v Louth, GAA Division 2 Football League
TG4

5.30pm
Munster v Zebre, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 1

5.30pm
Dragons v Benetton, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 2

5.30pm
Leeds United v Manchester City, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event 

5.30pm
Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football

6pm
Tyrone v Offaly, GAA Division 2 Football League
GAA+

7pm
Kildare v Meath, GAA Division 2 Football League
RTÉ 2

7.35pm
Cork v Waterford, Ladies Football Division 1 League
TG4

7.45pm
Inter Milan v Genoa, Serie A
TNT Sports 1

7.45pm
Ospreys v Ulster, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 2

8.30pm
Golf, Cognizant Classic – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

10.30pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One

*****

Sunday 1 March

1am
UFC Fight Night, Brandon Moreno v Lone’er Kavanagh
TNT Sports 1

2.15am
Golf, HSBC Women’s World Championship, Ladies PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

9.30am
Cricket, Zimbabwe v South Africa, T20 World Cup Super Eight match
Sky Sports Main Event

10.30am
Golf, South African Open – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf

12pm
Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Main Event 

1pm
Snooker, Welsh Open
TNT Sports 1…(Later at 7pm)

1.15pm
Donegal v Galway, GAA Division 1 Football League
TG4

1.30pm
Cricket, India v West Indies, T20 World Cup Super Eight match
Sky Sports Main Event

1.30pm
Cycling, Brussels Classic
TNT Sports 2

2pm
Roscommon v Dublin, GAA Division 1 Football League
TG4 app and player

2pm
Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

2pm
Fulham v Tottenham, Premier League
Sky Sports +

2pm
Brighton v Nottingham Forest, Premier League
Sky Sports Tennis

3.15pm
Kilkenny v Cork, GAA Division 1A Hurling League
TG4

4.30pm
Arsenal v Chelsea, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm
Real Betis v Sevilla, La Liga
Premier Sports 1

7.30pm
Golf, Cognizant Classic – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

7.45pm
Roma v Juventus, Serie A
TNT Sports 2

9.35pm
Allianz League Sunday
RTÉ 2

10.30pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One

1am (Monday)
NBA, Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Sky Sports Main Event

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie