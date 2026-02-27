The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 27 February
1pm
Tennis, Dubai Duty Free Championships
Sky Sports Tennis
1.30pm
Cricket, England v New Zealand, T20 World Cup Super Eight match
Sky Sports Main Event
5pm
Golf, Cognizant Classic – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
7pm
Cardiff v Leinster, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 1
7pm
Snooker, Welsh Open
TNT Sports 1
7.45pm
LOI Premier Division, St Pat’s v Dundalk; Galway Utd v Sligo Rovers; Drogheda Utd v Shelbourne; Derry City v Waterford.
LOI TV
7.45pm
LOI First Division, Cobh Ramblers v Finn Harps; Athlone Town v Wexford; UCD v Treaty Utd; Cork City v Bray Wanderers; Kerry v Longford Town.
LOI TV
7.45pm
Edinburgh v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 2
8pm
Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, League of Ireland Premier Division
Virgin Media Two
8pm
Wolves v Aston Villa, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
8pm
Bristol City v Watford, Championship
Sky Sports Football
*****
Saturday 28 February
1.30am
Golf, HSBC Women’s World Championship, Ladies PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
3.35am
Super Rugby Pacific, Fijian Drua v Hurricanes
Sky Sports +
6.05am
Super Rugby Pacific, Chiefs v Crusaders
Sky Sports +
8.35am
Super Rugby Pacific, Brumbies v Blues
Sky Sports +
9.25am
GAA 2026 Highlights
TG4
10.30am
Golf, South African Open – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf
12.30pm
Bournemouth v Sunderland, Premier League
TNT Sports 1
12.30pm
Leicester City v Norwich City, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
12.30pm
Lions v Stormers, United Rugby Championship
TG4
12.45pm
Horse Racing, Kelso, Doncaster and Newbury
ITV1
1pm
Snooker, Welsh Open
TNT Sports 2…(Later at 7pm)
1.30pm
Cricket, Sri Lanka v Pakistan, T20 World Cup Super Eight match
Sky Sports Cricket
3pm
Liverpool v West Ham, Premier League
Premier Sports 1
3pm
Connacht v Glasgow Warriors, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 2
3pm
Tennis, Dubai Duty Free Championships
Sky Sports Main Event
3pm
Cycling, UCI Het Nieuwsblad
TNT Sports 3
3.05pm
Bath v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby Cup
TNT Sports 1
5.15pm
Cavan v Louth, GAA Division 2 Football League
TG4
5.30pm
Munster v Zebre, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 1
5.30pm
Dragons v Benetton, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 2
5.30pm
Leeds United v Manchester City, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
5.30pm
Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football
6pm
Tyrone v Offaly, GAA Division 2 Football League
GAA+
7pm
Kildare v Meath, GAA Division 2 Football League
RTÉ 2
7.35pm
Cork v Waterford, Ladies Football Division 1 League
TG4
7.45pm
Inter Milan v Genoa, Serie A
TNT Sports 1
7.45pm
Ospreys v Ulster, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 2
8.30pm
Golf, Cognizant Classic – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
10.30pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One
*****
Sunday 1 March
1am
UFC Fight Night, Brandon Moreno v Lone’er Kavanagh
TNT Sports 1
2.15am
Golf, HSBC Women’s World Championship, Ladies PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
9.30am
Cricket, Zimbabwe v South Africa, T20 World Cup Super Eight match
Sky Sports Main Event
10.30am
Golf, South African Open – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf
12pm
Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Main Event
1pm
Snooker, Welsh Open
TNT Sports 1…(Later at 7pm)
1.15pm
Donegal v Galway, GAA Division 1 Football League
TG4
1.30pm
Cricket, India v West Indies, T20 World Cup Super Eight match
Sky Sports Main Event
1.30pm
Cycling, Brussels Classic
TNT Sports 2
2pm
Roscommon v Dublin, GAA Division 1 Football League
TG4 app and player
2pm
Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
2pm
Fulham v Tottenham, Premier League
Sky Sports +
2pm
Brighton v Nottingham Forest, Premier League
Sky Sports Tennis
3.15pm
Kilkenny v Cork, GAA Division 1A Hurling League
TG4
4.30pm
Arsenal v Chelsea, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
5.30pm
Real Betis v Sevilla, La Liga
Premier Sports 1
7.30pm
Golf, Cognizant Classic – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
7.45pm
Roma v Juventus, Serie A
TNT Sports 2
9.35pm
Allianz League Sunday
RTÉ 2
10.30pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One
1am (Monday)
NBA, Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Sky Sports Main Event
