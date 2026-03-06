Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday 6 March

8.35am

Waratahs v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports +

9.05am

AFL, Gold Coast Suns v Geelong Cats

TNT Sports 3

10.30am

Golf, Joburg Open – DP World Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

12pm

Darts, UK Open…(Later at 7pm)

ITV 4

4pm

Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational - PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

7.30pm

Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga

Bundesliga App

7.45pm

LOI Premier Division; Galway United v Dundalk; Waterford v Bohemians.

LOI TV

7.45pm

LOI First Division; Treaty United v Kerry, Finn Harps v Wexford, Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town, Cobh Ramblers v Cork City

LOI TV

8pm

Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, LOI Premier Division

LOI TV

8pm

Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic, LOI Premier Division

Virgin Media Two

8pm

Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Fifth Round

BBC One

8pm

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid, La Liga

Premier Sports 1

8pm

Preston v Oxford United, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

8.10pm

Ireland v Wales, Six Nations

RTÉ 2 and ITV1

10.30pm

Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells

Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 7 March

12am

NBA, Boston Celtics v Dallas Mavericks

Sky Sports Action

3.35am

Highlanders v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Action

4am

Golf, Blue Bay LPGA

Sky Sports Golf

4.30am

LIV Golf Hong Kong

TNT Sports 1

5am

Formula 1, Australian Grand Prix qualifying

Sky Sports Main Event

5.15am

AFL, GWS Giants v Hawthorn

TNT Sports 4

6.05am

Blues v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports +

8.35am

Brumbies v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports +

8.35am

AFL, Brisbane Lions v Western Bulldogs

TNT Sports Extra

10am

Golf, Joburg Open – DP World Tour

Sky Sports Golf

10.30am

Cycling, 2026 Strade Bianche – Tuscany

TNT Sports 3

12pm

GAA, Nenagh CBS v St Kieran’s (Kilkenny), Croke Cup (All-Ireland SAHC colleges) semi-final

Spórt TG4 YouTube

12.15pm

Mansfield Town v Arsenal, FA Cup Fifth Round

TNT Sports 1

12.30pm

England v Iceland, Women’s World Cup 2027 Qualifier

ITV1

12.30pm

Blackburn Rovers v Portsmouth, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

1pm

Darts, UK Open…(Later at 7pm)

ITV4

1pm

GAA, St Flannan’s (Ennis) v Presentation College (Athenry), Croke Cup (All-Ireland SAHC colleges) semi-final

Spórt TG4 YouTube

1.30pm

Horse Racing - Sandown Park, Wolverhampton and Lincoln Trial,

ITV3

2.10pm

Scotland v France, Six Nations

Virgin Media One and BBC One

3pm

Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational - PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

4.40pm

Italy v England, Six Nations

Virgin Media One and ITV1

5.15pm

Galway v Kilkenny, GAA Hurling League Division 1A

RTÉ 2

5.45pm

Wrexham v Chelsea, FA Cup Fifth Round

BBC One and TNT Sports 2

7pm

Limerick v Cork, GAA Hurling League Division 1A

TG4

7.30pm

Longford Town v UCD, LOI First Division

LOI TV

7.30pm

Dunfermline v Aberdeen, Scottish Cup quarter-final

Premier Sports 1

7.45pm

Netherlands v Ireland, Women’s World Cup 2027 Qualifier

RTÉ 2

7.45pm

Ireland v Wales, U20 Six Nations

Virgin Media Two

7.45pm

Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United, LOI Premier Division

LOI TV

8pm

Newcastle United v Manchester City, FA Cup Fifth Round

TNT Sports 1

11pm

Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells

Sky Sports Main Event

11pm

NBA, Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets

Sky Sports Action

Sunday 8 March

2am

MMA, UFC 326 - Max Holloway v Charles Oliveira

TNT Sports 1

4am

Formula 1, Australian Grand Prix

Sky Sports Main Event

4am

Golf, Blue Bay LPGA

Sky Sports Golf

4.35am

LIV Golf Hong Kong

TNT Sports 2

8.20am

AFL, St Kilda v Collingwood

TNT Sports 3

9am

Golf, Joburg Open – DP World Tour

Sky Sports Golf

12pm

Fulham v Southampton, FA Cup Fifth Round

TNT Sports 2

12pm

Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Cup quarter-final

Premier Sports 1

1pm

Darts, UK Open…(Later at 7pm)

ITV4

1.15pm

Clare v Wexford, GAA Hurling League Division 1B

TG4

1.30pm

Exeter Chiefs v Northampton, Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final

TNT Sports 3

1.30pm

Port Vale v Sunderland, FA Cup Fifth Round

TNT Sports 1

1.30pm

Cricket, T20 World Cup final

Sky Sports Main Event

2pm

Kildare v Carlow, GAA Hurling League Division 1B

TG4 app and player

2.15pm

Cycling, Paris-Nice, Stage 1

TNT Sports 4

3.15pm

Waterford v Tipperary, GAA Hurling League Division 1A

TG4

3.15pm

Athletic Club v Barcelona, La Liga

Premier Sports 2

4pm

Leicester Tigers v Bath, Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final

TNT Sports 3

4.30pm

Leeds United v Norwich City, FA Cup Fifth Round

TNT Sports 1

4.30pm

QPR v Middlesbrough, Championship

Sky Sports Football

5pm

Genoa v Roma, Serie A

TNT Sports 2

5.30pm

Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm

Sevilla v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga

Premier Sports 1

7.45pm

AC Milan v Inter Milan, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

8pm

Valencia v Alaves, La Liga

Premier Sports 1

9.35pm

Allianz League Sunday

RTÉ 2

10pm

Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells

Sky Sports Main Event

10.30pm

Match Of The Day FA Cup

BBC One

12am (Monday)

NBA, San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets

Sky Sports Action