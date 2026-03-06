Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

More Stories
Friday 6 March

8.35am
Waratahs v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +

9.05am
AFL, Gold Coast Suns v Geelong Cats
TNT Sports 3

10.30am
Golf, Joburg Open – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

12pm
Darts, UK Open…(Later at 7pm)
ITV 4

4pm
Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational - PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

7.30pm
Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga
Bundesliga App

7.45pm
LOI Premier Division; Galway United v Dundalk; Waterford v Bohemians.
LOI TV

7.45pm
LOI First Division; Treaty United v Kerry, Finn Harps v Wexford, Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town, Cobh Ramblers v Cork City
LOI TV

8pm
Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, LOI Premier Division
LOI TV

8pm
Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Two

8pm
Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Fifth Round
BBC One

8pm
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid, La Liga
Premier Sports 1

8pm
Preston v Oxford United, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

8.10pm
Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
RTÉ 2 and ITV1

10.30pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 7 March

12am
NBA, Boston Celtics v Dallas Mavericks
Sky Sports Action

3.35am
Highlanders v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action

4am
Golf, Blue Bay LPGA
Sky Sports Golf

4.30am
LIV Golf Hong Kong
TNT Sports 1

5am
Formula 1, Australian Grand Prix qualifying
Sky Sports Main Event

5.15am
AFL, GWS Giants v Hawthorn
TNT Sports 4

6.05am
Blues v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +

8.35am
Brumbies v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +

8.35am
AFL, Brisbane Lions v Western Bulldogs
TNT Sports Extra

10am
Golf, Joburg Open – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf

10.30am
Cycling, 2026 Strade Bianche – Tuscany
TNT Sports 3

12pm
GAA, Nenagh CBS v St Kieran’s (Kilkenny), Croke Cup (All-Ireland SAHC colleges) semi-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube

12.15pm
Mansfield Town v Arsenal, FA Cup Fifth Round
TNT Sports 1

12.30pm
England v Iceland, Women’s World Cup 2027 Qualifier
ITV1

12.30pm
Blackburn Rovers v Portsmouth, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

1pm
Darts, UK Open…(Later at 7pm)
ITV4

1pm
GAA, St Flannan’s (Ennis) v Presentation College (Athenry), Croke Cup (All-Ireland SAHC colleges) semi-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube

1.30pm
Horse Racing - Sandown Park, Wolverhampton and Lincoln Trial,
ITV3

2.10pm
Scotland v France, Six Nations
Virgin Media One and BBC One

3pm
Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational - PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

4.40pm
Italy v England, Six Nations
Virgin Media One and ITV1

5.15pm
Galway v Kilkenny, GAA Hurling League Division 1A
RTÉ 2

5.45pm
Wrexham v Chelsea, FA Cup Fifth Round
BBC One and TNT Sports 2

7pm
Limerick v Cork, GAA Hurling League Division 1A
TG4

7.30pm
Longford Town v UCD, LOI First Division
LOI TV

7.30pm
Dunfermline v Aberdeen, Scottish Cup quarter-final
Premier Sports 1

7.45pm
Netherlands v Ireland, Women’s World Cup 2027 Qualifier
RTÉ 2

7.45pm
Ireland v Wales, U20 Six Nations
Virgin Media Two

7.45pm
Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United, LOI Premier Division
LOI TV

8pm
Newcastle United v Manchester City, FA Cup Fifth Round
TNT Sports 1

11pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event

11pm
NBA, Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets
Sky Sports Action

Sunday 8 March

2am
MMA, UFC 326 - Max Holloway v Charles Oliveira
TNT Sports 1

4am
Formula 1, Australian Grand Prix
Sky Sports Main Event

4am
Golf, Blue Bay LPGA
Sky Sports Golf

4.35am
LIV Golf Hong Kong
TNT Sports 2

8.20am
AFL, St Kilda v Collingwood
TNT Sports 3

9am
Golf, Joburg Open – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf

12pm
Fulham v Southampton, FA Cup Fifth Round
TNT Sports 2

12pm
Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Cup quarter-final
Premier Sports 1

1pm
Darts, UK Open…(Later at 7pm)
ITV4

1.15pm
Clare v Wexford, GAA Hurling League Division 1B
TG4

1.30pm
Exeter Chiefs v Northampton, Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final
TNT Sports 3

1.30pm
Port Vale v Sunderland, FA Cup Fifth Round
TNT Sports 1

1.30pm
Cricket, T20 World Cup final
Sky Sports Main Event

2pm
Kildare v Carlow, GAA Hurling League Division 1B
TG4 app and player

2.15pm
Cycling, Paris-Nice, Stage 1
TNT Sports 4

3.15pm
Waterford v Tipperary, GAA Hurling League Division 1A
TG4

3.15pm
Athletic Club v Barcelona, La Liga
Premier Sports 2

4pm
Leicester Tigers v Bath, Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final
TNT Sports 3

4.30pm
Leeds United v Norwich City, FA Cup Fifth Round
TNT Sports 1

4.30pm
QPR v Middlesbrough, Championship
Sky Sports Football

5pm
Genoa v Roma, Serie A
TNT Sports 2

5.30pm
Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm
Sevilla v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga
Premier Sports 1

7.45pm
AC Milan v Inter Milan, Serie A
TNT Sports 1

8pm
Valencia v Alaves, La Liga
Premier Sports 1

9.35pm
Allianz League Sunday
RTÉ 2

10pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event

10.30pm
Match Of The Day FA Cup
BBC One

12am (Monday)
NBA, San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets
Sky Sports Action

