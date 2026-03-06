The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 6 March
8.35am
Waratahs v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +
9.05am
AFL, Gold Coast Suns v Geelong Cats
TNT Sports 3
10.30am
Golf, Joburg Open – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
12pm
Darts, UK Open…(Later at 7pm)
ITV 4
4pm
Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational - PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
7.30pm
Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga
Bundesliga App
7.45pm
LOI Premier Division; Galway United v Dundalk; Waterford v Bohemians.
LOI TV
7.45pm
LOI First Division; Treaty United v Kerry, Finn Harps v Wexford, Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town, Cobh Ramblers v Cork City
LOI TV
8pm
Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, LOI Premier Division
LOI TV
8pm
Shelbourne v St Patrick’s Athletic, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Two
8pm
Wolves v Liverpool, FA Cup Fifth Round
BBC One
8pm
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid, La Liga
Premier Sports 1
8pm
Preston v Oxford United, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
8.10pm
Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
RTÉ 2 and ITV1
10.30pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event
*****
Saturday 7 March
12am
NBA, Boston Celtics v Dallas Mavericks
Sky Sports Action
3.35am
Highlanders v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports Action
4am
Golf, Blue Bay LPGA
Sky Sports Golf
4.30am
LIV Golf Hong Kong
TNT Sports 1
5am
Formula 1, Australian Grand Prix qualifying
Sky Sports Main Event
5.15am
AFL, GWS Giants v Hawthorn
TNT Sports 4
6.05am
Blues v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +
8.35am
Brumbies v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports +
8.35am
AFL, Brisbane Lions v Western Bulldogs
TNT Sports Extra
10am
Golf, Joburg Open – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf
10.30am
Cycling, 2026 Strade Bianche – Tuscany
TNT Sports 3
12pm
GAA, Nenagh CBS v St Kieran’s (Kilkenny), Croke Cup (All-Ireland SAHC colleges) semi-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube
12.15pm
Mansfield Town v Arsenal, FA Cup Fifth Round
TNT Sports 1
12.30pm
England v Iceland, Women’s World Cup 2027 Qualifier
ITV1
12.30pm
Blackburn Rovers v Portsmouth, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
1pm
Darts, UK Open…(Later at 7pm)
ITV4
1pm
GAA, St Flannan’s (Ennis) v Presentation College (Athenry), Croke Cup (All-Ireland SAHC colleges) semi-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube
1.30pm
Horse Racing - Sandown Park, Wolverhampton and Lincoln Trial,
ITV3
2.10pm
Scotland v France, Six Nations
Virgin Media One and BBC One
3pm
Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational - PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
4.40pm
Italy v England, Six Nations
Virgin Media One and ITV1
5.15pm
Galway v Kilkenny, GAA Hurling League Division 1A
RTÉ 2
5.45pm
Wrexham v Chelsea, FA Cup Fifth Round
BBC One and TNT Sports 2
7pm
Limerick v Cork, GAA Hurling League Division 1A
TG4
7.30pm
Longford Town v UCD, LOI First Division
LOI TV
7.30pm
Dunfermline v Aberdeen, Scottish Cup quarter-final
Premier Sports 1
7.45pm
Netherlands v Ireland, Women’s World Cup 2027 Qualifier
RTÉ 2
7.45pm
Ireland v Wales, U20 Six Nations
Virgin Media Two
7.45pm
Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United, LOI Premier Division
LOI TV
8pm
Newcastle United v Manchester City, FA Cup Fifth Round
TNT Sports 1
11pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event
11pm
NBA, Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets
Sky Sports Action
*****
Sunday 8 March
2am
MMA, UFC 326 - Max Holloway v Charles Oliveira
TNT Sports 1
4am
Formula 1, Australian Grand Prix
Sky Sports Main Event
4am
Golf, Blue Bay LPGA
Sky Sports Golf
4.35am
LIV Golf Hong Kong
TNT Sports 2
8.20am
AFL, St Kilda v Collingwood
TNT Sports 3
9am
Golf, Joburg Open – DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf
12pm
Fulham v Southampton, FA Cup Fifth Round
TNT Sports 2
12pm
Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Cup quarter-final
Premier Sports 1
1pm
Darts, UK Open…(Later at 7pm)
ITV4
1.15pm
Clare v Wexford, GAA Hurling League Division 1B
TG4
1.30pm
Exeter Chiefs v Northampton, Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final
TNT Sports 3
1.30pm
Port Vale v Sunderland, FA Cup Fifth Round
TNT Sports 1
1.30pm
Cricket, T20 World Cup final
Sky Sports Main Event
2pm
Kildare v Carlow, GAA Hurling League Division 1B
TG4 app and player
2.15pm
Cycling, Paris-Nice, Stage 1
TNT Sports 4
3.15pm
Waterford v Tipperary, GAA Hurling League Division 1A
TG4
3.15pm
Athletic Club v Barcelona, La Liga
Premier Sports 2
4pm
Leicester Tigers v Bath, Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final
TNT Sports 3
4.30pm
Leeds United v Norwich City, FA Cup Fifth Round
TNT Sports 1
4.30pm
QPR v Middlesbrough, Championship
Sky Sports Football
5pm
Genoa v Roma, Serie A
TNT Sports 2
5.30pm
Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
5.30pm
Sevilla v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga
Premier Sports 1
7.45pm
AC Milan v Inter Milan, Serie A
TNT Sports 1
8pm
Valencia v Alaves, La Liga
Premier Sports 1
9.35pm
Allianz League Sunday
RTÉ 2
10pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event
10.30pm
Match Of The Day FA Cup
BBC One
12am (Monday)
NBA, San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets
Sky Sports Action
