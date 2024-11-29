Advertisement
Liam Rushe, Denise O'Sullivan, and Cian Healy. INPHO
Tune in

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enjoy this weekend.
10.48am, 29 Nov 2024
Friday

  • 1pm: Golf, Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open, Ladies European Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1pm: Snooker UK Championship – BBC Two…(Later at 7pm).
  • 1.30pm: Racing from Newbury – ITV4.
  • 7pm: Cycling, UCI Track Champions League – Eurosport 2.
  • 7.15pm: Ireland v Wales, Euro 2025 play-off first leg – RTÉ 2.
  • 7.35pm: Ulster v Leinster, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ Player, BBC Two NI, Premier Sports 1.
  • 7.35pm: Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
  • 7.45pm: Harlequins v Bristol Bears, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 2.
  • 7.45pm: Newcastle v Saracens, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports Extra.
  • 8pm: Brighton v Southampton, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8pm: Sheffield United v Sunderland, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
  • 10pm: Cricket, New Zealand v England, Test Match Day 3 – TNT Sports 1.

newcastle-uk-19th-oct-2024-brighton-hove-albion-forward-evan-ferguson-28-warm-up-during-the-newcastle-united-fc-v-brighton-hove-albion-fc-english-premier-league-match-at-st-james-park-newc Brighton's Evan Ferguson. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Saturday

  • 12.30am: NBA, Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers – TNT Sports 4.
  • 3am: NBA, Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder – TNT Sports 4.
  • 5.44am: Ireland v Fiji, Dubai Women’s Rugby Sevens – TNT Sports 3.
  • 6am: Golf, Australian Open – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 6.28am: Ireland v Great Britain, Dubai Men’s Rugby Sevens – TNT Sports 3.
  • 7.30am: Cricket, South Africa v Sri Lanka, Test Match Day 4 – Sky Sports Cricket.
  • 8am: North Melbourne Kangaroos v Brisbane Lions, AFLW Grand Final – TNT Sports 2… (Deferred coverage) – TG4.
  • 8.43am: Ireland v China, Dubai Women’s Rugby Sevens – TNT Sports 3.
  • 10.14am: Ireland v Uruguay, Dubai Men’s Rugby Sevens – TNT Sports 3.
  • 12.30pm: Watford v QPR, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1pm: Golf, Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open, Ladies European Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1pm: Snooker UK Championship – BBC One…(Later at 7pm – BBC Two).
  • 1.30pm: Racing 92 v Toulouse, French Top 14 Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 1.35pm: Ireland v Australia, Dubai Women’s Rugby Sevens – TNT Sports 3.
  • 1.45pm: Racing from Newbury – ITV1.
  • 3pm: Northampton v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports Extra.
  • 3pm: Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.

ipswich-towns-dara-oshea-during-the-premier-league-match-at-portman-road-ipswich-picture-date-sunday-november-24-2024 Ipswich Town's Dara O'Shea. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

  • 3.10pm: Ireland v Australia, Autumn Rugby International – Virgin Media One and TNT Sports 1.
  • 4pm: Ireland v Argentina, Dubai Men’s Rugby Sevens – TNT Sports 3.
  • 4pm: Cycling, UCI Track Champions League – Eurosport 2.
  • 5pm: AC Milan v Empoli, Serie A – One Football.
  • 5.15pm: Cardiff v Dragons, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
  • 5.20pm: England v USA, Women’s International Friendly – ITV1.
  • 5.30pm: Connacht v Bulls, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.
  • 5.30pm: West Ham v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.30pm: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 5.40pm: St Mary’s Ardee (Louth) v Cuala (Dublin), Leinster senior club football final – RTÉ Player.
  • 6pm: Formula 1, Qatar Grand Prix qualifying – Sky Sports F1.
  • 7.35pm: Munster v Lions, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
  • 7.35pm: Edinburgh v Benetton, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
  • 7.40pm: Na Fianna (Dublin) v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly), Leinster senior club hurling final – RTÉ 2.

adam-screeney-and-leigh-kavanagh-celebrate-after-there-sides-victory Adam Screeney and Leigh Kavanagh of Kilcormac Killoughey. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

  • 10pm: Cricket, New Zealand v England, Test Match Day 4 – TNT Sports 1.
  • 11pm: NBA, Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks – TNT Sports 3.

Sunday

  • 2am: Golf, Australian Open – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.15am: Dubai Rugby Sevens Day 2 – TNT Sports 2.
  • 7.30am: Cricket, South Africa v Sri Lanka, Test Match Day 5 – Sky Sports Cricket.
  • 12pm: St Johnstone v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Football.
  • 1pm: Racing from Fairyhouse – RTÉ 2.
  • 1pm: Snooker UK Championship – BBC One…(Later at 7pm – BBC Two).
  • 1pm: Golf, Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open, Ladies European Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1.15pm: Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo) v Padraig Pearses (Roscommon), Connacht senior club football final – TG4.
  • 1.30pm: Chelsea v Aston Villa, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2.30pm: Dubai Rugby Sevens Day 2 – TNT Sports 2.
  • 3pm: Hearts v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3.15pm: Ballygunner (Waterford) v Sarsfields (Cork), Munster senior club hurling final – TG4.
  • 3.15pm: Real Madrid v Getafe, La Liga – Premier Sports 2.
  • 4pm: Liverpool v Manchester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

leipzig-deutschland-23-oktober-2024-champions-league-20242025-rb-leipzig-vs-fc-liverpool-im-bild-mo-salah-liverpool Liverpool's Mo Salah. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

  • 4pm: Formula 1, Qatar Grand Prix – Sky Sports F1.
  • 5pm: Fiorentina v Inter Milan, Serie A – TNT Sports 2.
  • 5pm: Portaferry (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Ulster senior club hurling final – TG4.
  • 6pm: NFL, Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers – Sky Sports NFL.
  • 7.45pm: Lecce v Juventus, Serie A – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8.30pm: NBA, Memphis Grizzlies v Indiana Pacers – TNT Sports 2.
  • 9.25pm: NFL, Baltimore Ravens v Philadelphia Eagles – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 10pm: Cricket, New Zealand v England, Test Match Day 5 – TNT Sports 1.
  • 1.15am: (Monday): NFL, Buffalo Bills v San Francisco 49ers – Sky Sports Main Event.

