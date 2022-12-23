Advertisement
Friday 23 December 2022 Dublin: 8°C
# Tune in
Here's your bumper TV sport guide for this Christmas
There’s plenty to get stuck into over the festive period.
24 minutes ago

Friday 23 December

12pm: World Darts Championship (afternoon session) – Sky Sports Arena & Main Event.

3pm: Sharks v Lions, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

5.15pm: Stormers v Bulls, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 1.

5.45pm: La Rochelle v Bordeaux, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.

7pm: World Darts Championship (evening session) – Sky Sports Arena & Main Event.

7.15pm: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.

7.30pm: Ross County v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Football.

7.35pm: Connacht v Ulster, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm: London Irish v Saracens, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

Saturday 24 December

12.30am: Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks, NBA – Sky Sports Mix.

12.30pm: Celtic v St Johnstone, Scottish Premiership – Celtic TV.

12.30pm: Benetton v Zebre, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

2pm: Racing 92 v Stade Francais, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.

3pm: Leicester Tigers v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

6pm: New England Patriots v Cincinnati Bengals, NFL – Sky Sports Main Event.

9.25pm: Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles, NFL – Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday 25 December

1.15am: Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders, NFL – Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers, NBA – Sky Sports Mix.

5.30pm: The 30 best hurling & Gaelic football goals of 2022 (public vote) – TG4.

6pm: Miami Dolphins v Green Bay Packers, NFL – Sky Sports Main Event.

7.30pm: Dallas Mavericks v LA Lakers, NBA – Sky Sports Mix.

9.30pm: LA Rams v Denver Broncos, NFL – Sky Sports Main Event.

10pm: Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks, NBA – Sky Sports Mix.

Monday 26 December

1am: Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies, NBA – Sky Sports Mix.

1.20am: Arizona Cardinals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL – Sky Sports Main Event.

3.30am: Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.

6am: Pakistan v New Zealand Day 1, First Test – Sky Sports Main Event.

12pm: Watford v Millwall, Championship – Sky Sports Red Button.

12.30pm: Live Racing from Kempton and Wetherby – Virgin Media One and ITV1.

12.30pm: Sunderland v Blackburn Rovers, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: Brentford v Tottenham, Premier League – Premier Sports 1 and Amazon Prime.

1pm: Live Racing from Leopardstown – RTÉ 2.

3pm: Leicester City v Newcastle United, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.

3pm: Everton v Wolves, Premier League – Premier Sports 2.

3pm: Crystal Palace v Fulham, Southampton v Brighton; Premier League – Amazon Prime.

3pm: Bristol City v West Brom; Preston v Huddersfield; Sheffield United v Coventry City, Championship – Sky Sports Red Button

3.45pm: Best GAA games 2022 – Kerry v Galway, All-Ireland football final – TG4.

5.15pm: Cardiff City v QPR, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

5.15pm: Ospreys v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.

5.30pm: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Premier League – Premier Sports 1 and Amazon Prime.

7.35pm: Munster v Leinster, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.

7.45pm: Luton Town v Norwich City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Arsenal v West Ham, Premier League – Premier Sports 1 and Amazon Prime.

Tuesday 27 December

12am: Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets, NBA – Sky Sports Mix.

1.15am: Indianapolis Colts v LA Chargers, NFL – Sky Sports Main Event.

6am: Pakistan v New Zealand Day 2, First Test – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: World Darts Championship (afternoon session) – Sky Sports Arena.

12.30pm: Live Racing from Kempton and Chepstow – ITV4.

1pm: Live Racing from Leopardstown – RTÉ 2.

3pm: Bolton Wanderers v Derby County, League One – Sky Sports Football.

3.30pm: Best GAA games 2022 – Ballyhale Shamrocks v St Thomas, All-Ireland club hurling semi-final – TG4.

4.15pm: Harlequins v Bristol Bears, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

5.15pm: Reading v Swansea City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

5.30pm: Chelsea v Bournemouth, Premier League – Premier Sports 1 and Amazon Prime.

7pm: World Darts Championship (evening session) – Sky Sports Arena.

8pm: Burnley v Birmingham City, Championship – Sky Sports Football.

8pm: Man United v Nottingham Forest, Premier League – Premier Sports 1 and Amazon Prime.

Wednesday 28 December

6am: Pakistan v New Zealand Day 3, First Test – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: World Darts Championship (afternoon session) – Sky Sports Main Event & Arena.

1pm: Live Racing from Leopardstown – RTÉ 2.

4pm: Auxerre v Monaco, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 1.

7pm: World Darts Championship (evening session) – Sky Sports Arena.

8pm: Paris Saint-Germain v Strasbourg, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Leeds United v Man City, Premier League – Premier Sports 1 and Amazon Prime.

8pm: Hibernian v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Football.

Thursday 29 December

12.30pm: World Darts Championship (afternoon session) – Sky Sports Main Event & Arena.

1pm: Live Racing from Leopardstown – RTÉ 2.

3.25pm: Best GAA games 2022 – Kilcoo v Kilmacud Crokes, All-Ireland club football final – TG4.

6pm: QPR v Luton Town, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

6.30pm: ’Tackling the All Blacks’ – Behind the scenes documentary on Ireland’s winning tour against New Zealand – RTÉ 1.

7pm: World Darts Championship (evening session) – Sky Sports Arena.

7.45pm: Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough; Coventry City v Cardiff City; Huddersfield v Rotherham; Millwall v Bristol City; Wigan v Sunderland; West Brom v Preston; Championship – Sky Sports Red Button.

8pm: Marseille v Toulouse, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 1.

8.15pm: Blackpool v Sheffield United, Championship – Sky Sports Football.

8.30pm: Atletico Madrid v Elche, La Liga

9.20pm: Anton O’Toole – Finscéal de Shaol GAA (Profile of the Blue Panther) – TG4.

