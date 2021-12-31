Here's your TV sport guide for this weekend

THERE’S PLENTY SPORT to get stuck into this weekend on TV as the New Year begins.

Here’s the list of what’s in store.

Friday 31 December

12:00am: Philadelphia 76ers play Brooklyn Nets in the NBA on Sky Sports Main Event, followed by the Golden State Warriors at the Denver Nuggets.

3.15pm: Valencia take on Espanyol in La Liga on Premier Sports 2.

4.05pm: Mayo v Dublin is on TG4 in the All-Ireland senior football semi-final as part of the best GAA games of the year.

6pm: Boston Celtics play Phoenix Suns in the NBA on Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday 1 January

12.30pm: Arsenal meet Man City in the Premier League on BT Sport 1, while Sheffield United face Middlesbrough in the Championship on Sky Sports Football.

12.30pm: The World Darts Championship quarter-finals are live on Sky Sports Arena.

2pm: Sale Sharks take on Wasps in Premiership Rugby action on BT Sport 2.

3pm: Watford play Tottenham in the Premier League on Premier Sports 1.

3pm: In URC action, it’s Dragons against Cardiff on Premier Sports 2.

4.30pm: Exeter play Bristol Bears on BT Sport 2 in more Premiership Rugby action.

5.15pm: Connacht play Munster in the United Rugby Championship on TG4 and Premier Sports 1, while Scarlets play Ospreys on Premier Sports 2.

5.30pm: Crystal Palace against West Ham in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event.

7pm: The World Darts Championship quarter-finals continue on Sky Sports Arena.

8.05pm: Clermont play Toulouse in the French Top 14 on Premier Sports 2.

11pm: New Orleans Pelicans play Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday 2 January

2am: Utah Jazz host the Golden State Warriors in the NBA on Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: Getafe play Real Madrid on La Liga TV.

2pm: Brentford play Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

3pm: Gloucester face Harlequins in the Premiership Rugby tie on BT Sport 2.

3.35pm: Cork v Galway is on TG4 in the All-Ireland senior camogie final as part of the best GAA games of the year.

4.30pm: Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

4.35pm: Limerick v Cork is on TG4 in the All-Ireland senior hurling final as part of the best GAA games of the year.

5pm: Lyon play Racing 92 in the French Top 14 on Premier Sports 2.

7.3opm: The World Darts Championship semi-finals are live on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Mallorca play Barcelona on La Liga TV.

8pm: In the French Top 14, it’s Montpellier against Toulon on Premier Sport 1.

8.30pm: Live NBA action as Toronto Raptors play New York Knicks on Sky Sports Football.

9.25pm: The Arizona Cardinals play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, live on Sky Sports NFL (and also on Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30pm).

Monday 3 January

3pm: Swansea City take on Fulham in the Championship on Sky Sports Football.

5.30pm: Man United play Wolves in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: The World Darts Championship final is live on Sky Sports Arena.

8.15pm: Kilkenny v Wexford is on TG4 in the Leinster SHC semi-final as part of the best GAA games of the year.

