Friday 31 December 2021
Here's your TV sport guide for this weekend

Get stuck into this lot over the next few days.

By The42 Team Friday 31 Dec 2021, 8:45 AM
Image: PA-INPHO
THERE’S PLENTY SPORT to get stuck into this weekend on TV as the New Year begins.

Here’s the list of what’s in store.

Friday 31 December

12:00am: Philadelphia 76ers play Brooklyn Nets in the NBA on Sky Sports Main Event, followed by the Golden State Warriors at the Denver Nuggets.

3.15pm: Valencia take on Espanyol in La Liga on Premier Sports 2.

4.05pm: Mayo v Dublin is on TG4 in the All-Ireland senior football semi-final as part of the best GAA games of the year.

6pm: Boston Celtics play Phoenix Suns in the NBA on Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday 1 January

12.30pm: Arsenal meet Man City in the Premier League on BT Sport 1, while Sheffield United face Middlesbrough in the Championship on Sky Sports Football.

12.30pm: The World Darts Championship quarter-finals are live on Sky Sports Arena.

2pm: Sale Sharks take on Wasps in Premiership Rugby action on BT Sport 2.

3pm: Watford play Tottenham in the Premier League on Premier Sports 1.

3pm: In URC action, it’s Dragons against Cardiff on Premier Sports 2.

4.30pm: Exeter play Bristol Bears on BT Sport 2 in more Premiership Rugby action.

5.15pm: Connacht play Munster in the United Rugby Championship on TG4 and Premier Sports 1, while Scarlets play Ospreys on Premier Sports 2.

5.30pm: Crystal Palace against West Ham in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event.

7pm: The World Darts Championship quarter-finals continue on Sky Sports Arena.

8.05pm: Clermont play Toulouse in the French Top 14 on Premier Sports 2.

11pm: New Orleans Pelicans play Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday 2 January

2am: Utah Jazz host the Golden State Warriors in the NBA on Sky Sports Main Event. 

1pm: Getafe play Real Madrid on La Liga TV.

2pm: Brentford play Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event. 

3pm: Gloucester face Harlequins in the Premiership Rugby tie on BT Sport 2.

3.35pm: Cork v Galway is on TG4 in the All-Ireland senior camogie final as part of the best GAA games of the year.

4.30pm: Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

4.35pm: Limerick v Cork is on TG4 in the All-Ireland senior hurling final as part of the best GAA games of the year.

5pm: Lyon play Racing 92 in the French Top 14 on Premier Sports 2.

7.3opm: The World Darts Championship semi-finals are live on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Mallorca play Barcelona on La Liga TV.

8pm: In the French Top 14, it’s Montpellier against Toulon on Premier Sport 1.

8.30pm: Live NBA action as Toronto Raptors play New York Knicks on Sky Sports Football.

9.25pm: The Arizona Cardinals play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, live on Sky Sports NFL (and also on Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30pm).

Monday 3 January

3pm: Swansea City take on Fulham in the Championship on Sky Sports Football.

5.30pm: Man United play Wolves in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: The World Darts Championship final is live on Sky Sports Arena.

8.15pm: Kilkenny v Wexford is on TG4 in the Leinster SHC semi-final as part of the best GAA games of the year.

The42 Team

