Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

Plenty sport to tune in over the next few days.

Plenty sport to tune in over the next few days.

THERE’S PLENTY SPORT to tune in to this weekend if you’re on the couch.

The soccer schedule begins tonight with Premier Division league leaders Shamrock Rovers facing Finn Harps while the weekend’s Premier League schedule is dominated by tomorrow’s clash of Man United against Tottenham, as two managers under pressure meet.

Rugby action comes from the Top 14 and the Premiership while Scotland and Wales commence their Autumn Internationals.

There’s some top-class National Hunt racing in Down Royal tomorrow while club GAA games are live from Tyrone, Roscommon and Dublin over the next couple of days.

Here’s what’s in store:

Friday

6.30pm: Day Two of the PGA Tour’s Bermuda Championship is live on Sky Sports Golf.

7.45pm: Live SSE Airtricity League action from the Premier Division as Shamrock Rovers face Finn Harps on RTÉ 2.

7.45pm: BT Sport 1 have Gloucester v Exeter live from the Premiership Rugby.

7.45pm: Live Championship action on Sky Sports Main Event as QPR meet Nottingham Forest.

8pm: Paris Saint-German face Lille in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 2.

Saturday

12.30pm: Leicester City v Arsenal in the Premier League is on BT Sport 1 and then Fulham v West Brom in the Championship is on Sky Sports Football.

1pm: The racing coverage on ITV 4 focuses on Wetherby and Ascot.

1pm: Real Madrid face Elche on La Liga TV.

1.30pm: Live racing from Down Royal on RTÉ 2, the feature race at 2.50pm is the Champion Steeplechase which features Gold Cup winner Minella Indo with Rachael Blackmore on board.

2pm: Top 14 rugby as Castres play Brive on Premier Sports 2.

2.30pm: Scotland take on Tonga in the Autumn Internationals on Amazon Prime.

3pm: Northampton meet Leicester in the Premiership Rugby on BT Sport 3.

3pm: Celtic take on Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Celtic TV.

4pm: Montpellier v Lyon in the Top 14 is live on Premier Sports 2.

5.15pm: Wales meet New Zealand in the Autumn Internationals on Amazon Prime.

5.30pm: Man United v Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League is on Sky Sports Main Event, while the Bundesliga action on Sky Sports Football sees Eintracht Frankfurt face RB Leipzig.

6pm: The third round of the Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour is live on Sky Sports Golf.

7.15pm: Tyrone GAA club action live on RTÉ 2, Dromore meeting Trillick in a county senior football semi-final.

7.15pm: Shelbourne take on Galway WFC at Tolka Park in the SSE Airtricity WNL on TG4.

8pm: Bordeaux Begles take on Clermont Auvergne in the French Top 14 on Premier Sports 2.

8pm: Barcelona play Alavés on La Liga TV, while Reading take on Bournemouth in the Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday

11.30am: Inter Milan play Udinese in Serie A on BT Sport 1.

12pm: Rangers go up against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Main Event.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

2pm: The Roscommon senior football final is live on TG4, Padraig Pearses taking on Clann na nGael.

2pm: Norwich City go up against Leeds United in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

2.30pm: England face New Zealand in the Women’s Rugby International that is live on BBC Two.

3pm: Harlequins go up against Saracens in the Premiership Rugby on BT Sport 1.

3.45pm: Dublin senior hurling semi-final action live on TG4, Cuala facing Kilmacud Crokes.

4pm: Live NFL as the Indianapolis Colts host the Tennessee Titans on Sky NFL.

4.30pm: Aston Villa meet West Ham in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

4.45pm: Arsenal play Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women’s FA Cup semi-final on BBC Two.

5pm: Final day action on the PGA Tour on Sky Sports Golf comes from the Bermuda Championship.

7.45pm: Serie A action sees Roma face AC Milan on BT Sport 1.

8pm: The Los Angeles Chargers host the New England Patriots in the NFL on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Racing 92 v Toulouse in the French Top 14 is live on Premier Sports 1.