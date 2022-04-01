Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
7.05am: Crusaders v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
9am: Melbourne v Essendon, AFL – BT Sport 1.
9.45am: Fijian Drua v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
1.30pm: Valero Texas Open Day 2, PGA Tour (early coverage) – Sky Sports Golf.
5pm: World Cup Qatar 2022 draw – RTÉ 2.
5pm: Chevron Championship Day 2, LPGA Major – Sky Sports Golf.
7.30pm: Cell C Sharks v Dragons, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.
7.35pm: Glasgow Warriors v Zebre, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
7.45pm: Sale Sharks v Saracens, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
7.45pm: Bohemian v Derry City; Dundalk v UCD; Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne; St Patrick’s Athletic v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
7.45pm: Athlone Town v Bray Wanderers; Galway United v Cobh Ramblers; Waterford FC v Longford Town; Wexford FC v Cork City; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
7.45pm: Hull City v Huddersfield Town, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
7.45pm: Peamount United v Wexford Youths, WNL – LOI TV.
8pm: Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
8.15pm: SC Braga v Benfica, Primeira Liga – BT Sport 2.
9pm: Valero Texas Open Day 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
Saturday
7.05am: Blues v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
9am: Collingwood v Geelong, AFL – BT Sport 3.
9.45am: Reds v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
11.30am: West Ham United v Man City, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Premier League.
12pm: Benetton Treviso v Connacht, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2.
12.30pm: Liverpool v Watford, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
12.30pm: Blackpool v Nottingham Forest, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
12.30pm: AFLW semi-finals (deferred coverage) – TG4.
1pm: Bulls v Ulster, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
1.15pm: Racing live from Ayr and Newbury – ITV.
2.15pm: France v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations – RTÉ 2.
2.30pm: Cavan v Tipperary, Division 4 football league final – TG4.
3pm: Burnley v Man City, Premier League – Premier Sports 2.
3pm: Northampton v Bristol Bears, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 3.
3.05pm: Lions v Edinburgh, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
4pm: Moto GP Argentina qualifying – BT Sport 2.
4.45pm: Wales v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations – BBC Two.
4.45pm: Louth v Limerick, Division 3 football league final – TG4.
4.45pm: Down v Westmeath, Division 2A hurling league final – TG4 YouTube.
5pm: Lazio v Sassuolo, Serie A – BT Sport 3.
5.15pm: Stormers v Ospreys, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
5.30pm: Man United v Leicester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
5.30pm: Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
5.30pm: Celta Vigo v Real Madrid, La Liga – La Liga TV.
7pm: Munster v Leinster, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ Two and Premier Sports 2.
7.15pm: Cork v Waterford, Division 1 hurling league final – TG4.
7.35pm: Scarlets v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
8pm: Bordeaux-Begles v La Rochelle, French Top 14 – Free Sports.
8pm: Valero Texas Open Day 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
8pm: Atlético Madrid v Alaves, La Liga – La Liga TV.
11pm: Chevron Championship Day 3, LPGA Major – Sky Sports Golf.
Sunday
6am: St Kilda v Richmond, AFL – BT Sport 2.
9.30am: Tour of Flanders – Eurosport.
12pm: AFLW semi-finals (deferred coverage) – TG4.
12pm: Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
12.30pm: Leicester City v Arsenal, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.
1pm: Gonzaga v Blackrock College, Leinster Senior Schools Cup final – Premier Sports 1.
1.45pm: Roscommon v Galway, Division 2 football league final – TG4.
2pm: West Ham v Everton, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
2pm: Atalanta v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport ESPN.
3pm: Italy v England, Women’s Six Nations – BBC Sports Website.
3pm: London Irish v Harlequins, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
3pm: Rotherham United v Sutton United, EFL Trophy Final – Sky Sports Football.
4pm: Kerry v Mayo, Division 1 football league final – TG4.
4.30pm: Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
5pm: Sampdoria v Roma, Serie A – BT Sport 3.
6pm: Valero Texas Open Day 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
6.30pm: Moto GP Argentina Grand Prix – BT Sport 2.
6.45pm: Chelsea v Reading, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
7.45pm: Juventus v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
8pm: Barcelona v Sevilla, La Liga – La Liga TV.
8pm: Racing 92 v Stade Francais, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.
9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday GAA highlights – RTÉ 2.
11pm: Chevron Championship Day 4, LPGA Major – Sky Sports Golf.
