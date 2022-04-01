Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 1 April 2022
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Get stuck into this lot over the weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Apr 2022, 7:30 AM
Leinster, Mayo, Ireland and Cork all in action this weekend.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

Friday

7.05am: Crusaders v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.

9am: Melbourne v Essendon, AFL – BT Sport 1.

9.45am: Fijian Drua v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.

1.30pm: Valero Texas Open Day 2, PGA Tour (early coverage) – Sky Sports Golf.

5pm: World Cup Qatar 2022 draw – RTÉ 2.

5pm: Chevron Championship Day 2, LPGA Major – Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm: Cell C Sharks v Dragons, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.

7.35pm: Glasgow Warriors v Zebre, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm: Sale Sharks v Saracens, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

7.45pm: Bohemian v Derry City; Dundalk v UCD; Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne; St Patrick’s Athletic v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Athlone Town v Bray Wanderers; Galway United v Cobh Ramblers; Waterford FC v Longford Town; Wexford FC v Cork City; LOI First Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Hull City v Huddersfield Town, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

7.45pm: Peamount United v Wexford Youths, WNL – LOI TV.

8pm: Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

8.15pm: SC Braga v Benfica, Primeira Liga – BT Sport 2.

9pm: Valero Texas Open Day 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

Saturday

7.05am: Blues v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.

9am: Collingwood v Geelong, AFL – BT Sport 3.

9.45am: Reds v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.

11.30am: West Ham United v Man City, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Premier League.

12pm: Benetton Treviso v Connacht, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2.

12.30pm: Liverpool v Watford, Premier League – BT Sport 1.

12.30pm: Blackpool v Nottingham Forest, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: AFLW semi-finals (deferred coverage) – TG4.

1pm: Bulls v Ulster, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

1.15pm: Racing live from Ayr and Newbury – ITV.

2.15pm: France v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations – RTÉ 2.

2.30pm: Cavan v Tipperary, Division 4 football league final – TG4.

3pm: Burnley v Man City, Premier League – Premier Sports 2.

3pm: Northampton v Bristol Bears, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 3.

3.05pm: Lions v Edinburgh, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

4pm: Moto GP Argentina qualifying – BT Sport 2.

4.45pm: Wales v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations – BBC Two.

4.45pm: Louth v Limerick, Division 3 football league final – TG4.

4.45pm: Down v Westmeath, Division 2A hurling league final – TG4 YouTube.

5pm: Lazio v Sassuolo, Serie A – BT Sport 3.

5.15pm: Stormers v Ospreys, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

5.30pm: Man United v Leicester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

5.30pm: Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.

5.30pm: Celta Vigo v Real Madrid, La Liga – La Liga TV.

7pm: Munster v Leinster, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ Two and Premier Sports 2.

7.15pm: Cork v Waterford, Division 1 hurling league final – TG4.

7.35pm: Scarlets v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.

8pm: Bordeaux-Begles v La Rochelle, French Top 14 – Free Sports.

8pm: Valero Texas Open Day 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

8pm: Atlético Madrid v Alaves, La Liga – La Liga TV.

11pm: Chevron Championship Day 3, LPGA Major – Sky Sports Golf.

Sunday

6am: St Kilda v Richmond, AFL – BT Sport 2.

9.30am: Tour of Flanders – Eurosport.

12pm: AFLW semi-finals (deferred coverage) – TG4.

12pm: Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.30pm: Leicester City v Arsenal, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.

1pm: Gonzaga v Blackrock College, Leinster Senior Schools Cup final – Premier Sports 1.

1.45pm: Roscommon v Galway, Division 2 football league final – TG4.

2pm: West Ham v Everton, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

2pm: Atalanta v Napoli, Serie A – BT Sport ESPN.

3pm: Italy v England, Women’s Six Nations – BBC Sports Website.

3pm: London Irish v Harlequins, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

3pm: Rotherham United v Sutton United, EFL Trophy Final – Sky Sports Football.

4pm: Kerry v Mayo, Division 1 football league final – TG4.

4.30pm: Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: Sampdoria v Roma, Serie A – BT Sport 3.

6pm: Valero Texas Open Day 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

6.30pm: Moto GP Argentina Grand Prix – BT Sport 2.

6.45pm: Chelsea v Reading, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.

7.45pm: Juventus v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Barcelona v Sevilla, La Liga – La Liga TV.

8pm: Racing 92 v Stade Francais, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.

9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday GAA highlights – RTÉ 2.

11pm: Chevron Championship Day 4, LPGA Major – Sky Sports Golf.

