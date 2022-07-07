Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tyler Toland signs for Spanish side Levante

The 20-year-old’s exit from Celtic was confirmed earlier this week.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 8:37 PM
Tyler Toland has signed for Levante.
TYLER TOLAND HAS signed for Spanish side Levante following her exit from Celtic.

The 20-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Primera Division club.

Toland’s exit from the Glasgow outfit had been confirmed earlier this week.

Toland won a domestic double with Celtic last season and also helped the club land the 2021 Scottish Premier League Cup.

She signed for the Hoops in July 2021, following her departure from Manchester City.

At international level, Toland made her senior Ireland debut at the age of 16 but has been left out of squads since November 2019, due a dispute with Ireland manager Vera Pauw.

Fellow Ireland international Izzy Atkinson also left Celtic this week, with her next club yet to be confirmed.

