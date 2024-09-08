NFL star Tyreek Hill arrested while driving to opening game of the season

MIAMI DOLPHINS STAR wide receiver Tyreek Hill was arrested by police for a traffic incident as he drove to the team’s season-opening game on Sunday, the NFL franchise confirmed.

Footage of the incident showed several uniformed police officers standing over Hill as he lay face down on a road near the Dolphins stadium before being handcuffed.

It was not immediately clear what triggered Hill’s roadside arrest.

The 30-year-old was subsequently released and allowed to travel to the Hard Rock Stadium for Miami’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Dolphins said in a statement.

“This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police,” the Dolphins said.

“He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

ESPN citing unidentified sources reported that Hill had been detained for speeding before getting into a verbal altercation with police.

The player’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that the incident was a “heartbreaking incident”, describing the police’s actions as “completely unnecessary.”

Hill is regarded as one of the NFL’s best receivers due to his combination of blistering pace and elusiveness.

He began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2019-2020, before joining Miami in 2022.

Hill has been embroiled in off-field controversy throughout his career.

He was dismissed from Oklahoma State’s college football program following 2014 domestic violence allegations and in 2019 was investigated by authorities in Kansas City following an incident in which his three-year-old son sustained a broken arm.

He did not face charges over that incident after local prosecutors determined they could not be certain who was responsible for causing the child’s injury.

– © AFP 2024