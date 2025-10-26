Loughmacrory shock and awe as they deliver their first Tyrone championship

Loughmacrory 0-18

Trillick 2-11

YOU’LL NEVER SEE a sight like the Loughmacrory fans fizzing onto the Healy Park pitch, flares a go-go, flags dancing in the night sky, to greet their heroes that won their first ever Tyrone senior championship after a deserved victory over Trillick.

When Trillick drew level with just eight minutes of normal time remaining, the script seemed written. The extra week off, the additional experience of appearing in their sixth final in the last eleven years, and with a mountain of talent coming good at the right time, it looked certain to fall for the reds.

With just one point from the 33rd minute to the 57th, Loughmacrory were listing, the exertions of their two-game saga against parish neighbours Carrickmore looking like they were cooked.

But up stepped Eoin McElholm to create something out of nothing. A strong run and a lay-off to Gareth Donaghy to point to edge them into the lead once more.

From that point on, Trillick simply could not get their hands on the ball. Loughmacrory are the latest of the romantic stories. Champions of Tyrone and nobody can take that away from this tiny rural club.

More to follow….