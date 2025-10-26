More Stories
Cathaoir Gallagher holds onto the ball despite pressure. John McVitty/INPHO
FreeTyrone SFC final

Loughmacrory shock and awe as they deliver their first Tyrone championship

A new name on the O’Neill Cup as outsiders prevail.
5.41pm, 26 Oct 2025
Declan Bogue Reports from Healy Park

Loughmacrory 0-18

Trillick 2-11

YOU’LL NEVER SEE a sight like the Loughmacrory fans fizzing onto the Healy Park pitch, flares a go-go, flags dancing in the night sky, to greet their heroes that won their first ever Tyrone senior championship after a deserved victory over Trillick.

When Trillick drew level with just eight minutes of normal time remaining, the script seemed written. The extra week off, the additional experience of appearing in their sixth final in the last eleven years, and with a mountain of talent coming good at the right time, it looked certain to fall for the reds.

With just one point from the 33rd minute to the 57th, Loughmacrory were listing, the exertions of their two-game saga against parish neighbours Carrickmore looking like they were cooked.

But up stepped Eoin McElholm to create something out of nothing. A strong run and a lay-off to Gareth Donaghy to point to edge them into the lead once more.

From that point on, Trillick simply could not get their hands on the ball. Loughmacrory are the latest of the romantic stories. Champions of Tyrone and nobody can take that away from this tiny rural club.

More to follow….

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie