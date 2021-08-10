Tyrone considering pulling out of All-Ireland championship despite semi-final delay

TYRONE ARE CONSIDERING the extraordinary step of pulling out of the All-Ireland series, claiming they may not be in a position to field a team against Kerry on Saturday week.

Red Hand chiefs say they have major concerns over player welfare, after a number of Covid-19 cases hit the squad.

They say they have not been given enough time to prepare by the GAA, who have moved the game forward by just six days following a request for a postponement.

County chairman Michael Kerr revealed that a request for a two-week postponement until the weekend of 28/29 August was turned down by Croke Park officials.

The clash with the Munster champions was originally scheduled for this Sunday, but has now been re-fixed for Saturday, 21 August.

“The welfare of the players is paramount. The management will not be making a decision until this weekend on whether we will be capable of fulfilling the fixture,” said Kerr.

He expressed concern that to fulfil the fixture, as it stands, could be in contravention of return to play protocol and may not be compliant with medical advice.

A ‘Graduated Return to Play Protocol’, agreed by the Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales Institute of Sport, and published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, recommends a 17-day gap between end of isolation period and a resumption of normal training.

“This is about player welfare, and it’s clear that our players will not be ready to engage in a high-intensity championship game so soon after being directly affected by this virus.”

The Tyrone chairman added: “We are also conscious of the fact that the situation is not an ideal one for Kerry, and the uncertainty creates difficulties for their preparations for this important game.”

Kerr questioned Croke Park’s position on limiting the postponement to one week.

“They have decided that the final should be pushed no further back than Saturday, 4th of September, but if something similar was to happen in the meantime to any of the two panels competing in the final, that date would disappear into the twilight as well.

The Tyrone chair reasoned that the effects of Covid-19 and the varying isolation periods required for different squad members makes it impossible to prepare adequately for an All-Ireland semi-final.

“While we appreciate the postponement, which now allows us to be able to field a team, our request to have the match put back until the following weekend would have allowed us to be able to field a team that would be properly prepared and be in a position to do itself justice in an All-Ireland semi-final.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to be able to field, but by the same token, disappointed that Croke Park have not given us sufficient time to prepare a proper challenge for Kerry.”

Kerr pointed to Tyrone’s decision to proceed with participation in the Ulster final despite a number of Covid-related issues as evidence of the county’s desire to behave in a reasonable and responsible manner at all times.

“While we had some positive cases prior to the Monaghan match, we didn’t request a postponement, because we felt we had a panel capable of fulfilling the fixture.

“The only reason we requested a postponement this time was because we definitely could not have fielded this weekend.

“For the following weekend, while technically we have a panel, the preparation will be well short of what is required for a game of this importance and of this level.

“Our ultimate concern here is the health and well-being of our players and the wider community during these challenging and unprecedented times.”