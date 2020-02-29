This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 29 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

9,954 Views 5 Comments
Share

GREEN LIGHT: Referee Cormac Reilly has completed a final pitch inspection and has confirmed that the game will go ahead, say Tyrone GAA. Game on in Omagh.

 

That’s four changes to the side that lost to Galway last time out. Cathal McShane’s injury has had a big impact, of course, with several switches made.

Padraig Hampsey, Michael O’Neill, Michael McKernan and Michael Cassidy all come in, with McShane, Tiernan McCann, Kieran McGeary and Niall Kelly all making way.

tyrone Source: Tyrone GAA.

There are sure to be late changes, so we’ll have all of those for you as they come in.

And here’s Mickey Harte’s Tyrone team:

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael Cassidy (Ardboe)
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
4. Liam Rafferty (Galbally)

5. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)
6. Rory Brennan (Trillick)
7. Michael O’Neill  (Ardboe)

8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)
9. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

10. Frank Burns (Pomeroy Plunketts)
11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
12. Darren McCurry (Edendork)

13. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán)
14. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)
15. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

Ballymun Kickhams duo Philly McMahon and James McCarthy both return to the Dublin starting team. McMahon comes into the Dubs’ defence, while McCarthy is named to start in midfield alongside Brian Fenton.

Kevin McManamon and Craig Dias are the two players who make way to facilitate the changes in personnel.

Dublin GAA have just confirmed their panel in full, with start defender Jack McCaffrey returning to the matchday 26 for the first time this season.

dublin Source: Dublin GAA.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has named his starting 15 as follows:

Dublin (team to face Tyrone)

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. Philip McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

5. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Cillian O’Shea (Kilmacud Crokes)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny)
11. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Of course, we’ll keep you updated if anything changes in the meantime, but the build-up continues for now. 

RTÉ begin their television coverage at 7pm, and eir sport kick off at the same time. We’ll press on with our own pre-match coverage too, with team news to follow shortly.

Here’s the aforementioned confirmation from the GAA…

But here’s how things look in and around Healy Park…

a-general-view-of-the-weather-conditions-at-healy-park Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

a-general-view-of-the-weather-conditions-at-healy-park Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

a-general-view-of-the-weather-conditions-at-healy-park Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

staff-at-healy-park-attempt-to-prepare-the-pitch-ahead-of-the-game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

All seems to be going ahead as planned anyway, with Dublin arriving at the venue.

The plan was to go between Omagh and Castlebar for tonight’s match tracker, but Storm Jorge had other ideas.

Now that the other Allianz Football League Division 1 clash of Mayo and Kerry has been postponed until tomorrow afternoon, our sole focus is on Healy Park as Tyrone welcome Dublin to town. 

Shortly after midday, the GAA confirmed that the Omagh venue had passed a pitch inspection so it’s all systems go for the 7.15pm throw-in. With the Mayo-Kerry meeting falling foul to the weather, Tyrone-Dublin will now be live on RTÉ 2 as well as on eir sport. 

We’ll keep you up to date here, too, with all the usual build-up and updates to follow.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie