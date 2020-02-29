13 mins ago

That’s four changes to the side that lost to Galway last time out. Cathal McShane’s injury has had a big impact, of course, with several switches made.

Padraig Hampsey, Michael O’Neill, Michael McKernan and Michael Cassidy all come in, with McShane, Tiernan McCann, Kieran McGeary and Niall Kelly all making way.

Source: Tyrone GAA.

There are sure to be late changes, so we’ll have all of those for you as they come in.