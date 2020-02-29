All eyes on Omagh for tonight’s only fixture.
GAME ON ✅— Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) February 29, 2020
Referee Cormac Reilly has completed a final pitch inspection and has confirmed that the game will go ahead. #AllianzLeagues
GREEN LIGHT: Referee Cormac Reilly has completed a final pitch inspection and has confirmed that the game will go ahead, say Tyrone GAA. Game on in Omagh.
That’s four changes to the side that lost to Galway last time out. Cathal McShane’s injury has had a big impact, of course, with several switches made.
Padraig Hampsey, Michael O’Neill, Michael McKernan and Michael Cassidy all come in, with McShane, Tiernan McCann, Kieran McGeary and Niall Kelly all making way.
There are sure to be late changes, so we’ll have all of those for you as they come in.
And here’s Mickey Harte’s Tyrone team:
Tyrone
1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)
2. Michael Cassidy (Ardboe)
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
4. Liam Rafferty (Galbally)
5. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)
6. Rory Brennan (Trillick)
7. Michael O’Neill (Ardboe)
8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)
9. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)
10. Frank Burns (Pomeroy Plunketts)
11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
12. Darren McCurry (Edendork)
13. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán)
14. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)
15. Conor Meyler (Omagh)
Ballymun Kickhams duo Philly McMahon and James McCarthy both return to the Dublin starting team. McMahon comes into the Dubs’ defence, while McCarthy is named to start in midfield alongside Brian Fenton.
Kevin McManamon and Craig Dias are the two players who make way to facilitate the changes in personnel.
Dublin GAA have just confirmed their panel in full, with start defender Jack McCaffrey returning to the matchday 26 for the first time this season.
Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has named his starting 15 as follows:
Dublin (team to face Tyrone)
1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)
2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. Philip McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
5. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Cillian O’Shea (Kilmacud Crokes)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
10. Brian Howard (Raheny)
11. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St)
13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
Of course, we’ll keep you updated if anything changes in the meantime, but the build-up continues for now.
RTÉ begin their television coverage at 7pm, and eir sport kick off at the same time. We’ll press on with our own pre-match coverage too, with team news to follow shortly.
Here’s the aforementioned confirmation from the GAA…
#GAA news: Healy Park, Omagh has passed a pitch inspection - @TyroneGAALive v @DubGAAOfficial - 7.15pm throw-in. The #AllianzLeagues game will be broadcast live on @RTEgaa and @eirSport— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 29, 2020
But here’s how things look in and around Healy Park…
All seems to be going ahead as planned anyway, with Dublin arriving at the venue.
Rockin’ Up to Healy Park.— Sportsfile (@sportsfile) February 29, 2020
Dublin footballer Dean Rock arrives for the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 5 match against Tyrone at Healy Park in Omagh tonight.
📸 @Sportsfiledfitz https://t.co/cupvdpEcU2 pic.twitter.com/vv8kRC7uPo
The plan was to go between Omagh and Castlebar for tonight’s match tracker, but Storm Jorge had other ideas.
Now that the other Allianz Football League Division 1 clash of Mayo and Kerry has been postponed until tomorrow afternoon, our sole focus is on Healy Park as Tyrone welcome Dublin to town.
Shortly after midday, the GAA confirmed that the Omagh venue had passed a pitch inspection so it’s all systems go for the 7.15pm throw-in. With the Mayo-Kerry meeting falling foul to the weather, Tyrone-Dublin will now be live on RTÉ 2 as well as on eir sport.
We’ll keep you up to date here, too, with all the usual build-up and updates to follow.
