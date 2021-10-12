Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 12 October 2021
Advertisement

Most competitive club championship in Ireland? Tyrone holders made first round exit last night

The quarter-final line-up in the Tyrone SFC is now complete and it includes Dromore, who dethroned 2020 champions Dungannon.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 11:28 AM
1 hour ago 1,500 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5571963
File photo of the Dungannon team.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
File photo of the Dungannon team.
File photo of the Dungannon team.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

2005 WAS THE last time a club retained the Tyrone SFC title and that run will continue following the first round exit of champions Dungannon Thomas Clarkes last night. 

Dungannon bridged a 64-year gap with a historic penalty shoot-out triumph over Trillick in last year’s final, but they were dumped out at the first hurdle by a gallant Dromore outfit in Omagh on a scoreline of 2-22 to 4-12.

The Tyrone championship, which is played on a straight knock-out basis, has been talked up as the most competitive senior club football competition in the country. In recent years it has been buoyed by a move towards attacking football. 

All-Ireland winner Paul Donaghy hit a goal to help Dungannon into a 2-3 to 0-1 lead inside eight minutes, but a Dromore side containing Niall Sludden were left standing after an absorbing clash that needed extra-time to separate the teams.

The quarter-final line-up is now complete, with Dromore drawn against Conor McKenna’s Eglish. 2018 finalists Killyclogher, with Tiernan McCann in their ranks, will face 2019 champions Trillick, the club of Mattie and Richie Donnelly.

Peter Harte and Canavan brothers Darragh and Ruairi will hope to guide Errigal Ciaran past Loughmacrory, while Coalisland Fianna will meet Carrickmore.

Tyrone SFC quarter-finals

Dromore v Eglish
Killyclogher v Trillick
Errigal Ciaran v Loughmacrory
Coalisland Fianna v Carrickmore

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie