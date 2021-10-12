Most competitive club championship in Ireland? Tyrone holders made first round exit last night

2005 WAS THE last time a club retained the Tyrone SFC title and that run will continue following the first round exit of champions Dungannon Thomas Clarkes last night.

Dungannon bridged a 64-year gap with a historic penalty shoot-out triumph over Trillick in last year’s final, but they were dumped out at the first hurdle by a gallant Dromore outfit in Omagh on a scoreline of 2-22 to 4-12.

The Tyrone championship, which is played on a straight knock-out basis, has been talked up as the most competitive senior club football competition in the country. In recent years it has been buoyed by a move towards attacking football.

All-Ireland winner Paul Donaghy hit a goal to help Dungannon into a 2-3 to 0-1 lead inside eight minutes, but a Dromore side containing Niall Sludden were left standing after an absorbing clash that needed extra-time to separate the teams.

A very gracious Dungannon Manager Chris Rafferty speaks to Tyrone GAA TV after losing out in an epic battle with Dromore in the LCC GROUP Tyrone Senior Championship 1st Rd.

The quarter-final line-up is now complete, with Dromore drawn against Conor McKenna’s Eglish. 2018 finalists Killyclogher, with Tiernan McCann in their ranks, will face 2019 champions Trillick, the club of Mattie and Richie Donnelly.

Peter Harte and Canavan brothers Darragh and Ruairi will hope to guide Errigal Ciaran past Loughmacrory, while Coalisland Fianna will meet Carrickmore.

Tyrone SFC quarter-finals

Dromore v Eglish

Killyclogher v Trillick

Errigal Ciaran v Loughmacrory

Coalisland Fianna v Carrickmore

