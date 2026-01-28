Tyson Fury set for April comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov on Netflix

TYSON FURY IS to make his comeback against Arslanbek Makhmudov on 11 April in a fight that will be screened on Netflix.

Fury announced his retirement a year ago in the wake of successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk but has been training in Thailand ahead of his return to the ring.

“Well it’s official im back doing what i (heart emoji) to do,” Fury said on Instagram.

“I’ve brought the biggest network along with me @netflix @netflixuk this is going to be astronomical. Blessed by God.”

Makhmudov, a 36-year-old Russian based in Canada, most recently fought Doncaster’s Dave Allen in October when he secured a unanimous points decision.

The 6’6” puncher has won 21 of his 23 fights and has compiled 19 knockouts, but he was also stopped in his defeats by Guido Vianello and Agit Kabayel.

A venue has yet to be announced for the fight but it will take place in the UK, making it Fury’s first contest on these shores since he overcame Derek Chisora in 2022.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity,” said Makhmudov, who has posted footage on Instagram of him wrestling with a bear. “I’m coming to deliver a war.

“Tyson Fury has been a big champion. I will be more ready than ever to leave with a massive W.”

It will be former two-time world heavyweight champion Fury’s first fight on Netflix, although last year he completed filming of the second season of ‘At Home with the Furies’ that will be released by the streaming giants in the spring.

He follows in the footsteps of Anthony Joshua, who made his Netflix debut when he overwhelmed YouTube star Jake Paul in six rounds Miami in December.

A long-awaited all-British showdown with Joshua had been talked up for 2026 until the 36-year-old from Watford was involved in a car crash in Nigeria on December 29 that killed his close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

Joshua has returned to light training, but there is uncertainty over his future with promoter Eddie Hearn stating that he will not be rushed into making a comeback.

WBO champion Fabio Wardley, who upgraded his ‘interim’ title when Usyk vacated instead of making a mandatory defence, is another option for Fury with the ‘Gypsy King’ open to a summer showdown with his British rival.

Fury has outlined his plan to fight three times this year as he looks to become a major force in the division once more.

Pound-for-pound contender Usyk is the current heavyweight king after twice becoming undisputed champion, first by toppling Fury in May 2024 and then by overcoming Daniel Dubois in July last year.

The 39-year-old Ukrainian great gave up the IBF and then WBO belts after those victories and remains the only fighter to have beaten Fury, who has enjoyed two spells as world champion since outpointing Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Fury said: “Excited to be back. Heart’s always been and always will be in boxing. Someone go tell the king that the ace is back!”