Fury-Wilder fight on the brink following Covid outbreak in Fury camp

Deontay Wilder, left, and Tyson Fury at a weigh-in last year: plans for their trilogy fight are now in doubt.

A COVID-19 OUTBREAK in Tyson Fury’s camp is jeopardising the WBC heavyweight champion’s trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder on 24 July.

ESPN, which has joint pay-per-view rights to the bout with Fox, said no official determination had yet been made but cited unnamed sources in saying the fight would “inevitably” be postponed, possibly until October.

US media reported that at least four people in Fury’s camp tested positive, with ESPN reporting that Fury himself is among the positive cases.

Promoters Top Rank said they were monitoring the situation closely, with an announcement expected later on Friday.

“As soon as we have word, we will be putting out a statement,” Top Rank media relations director Evan Korn told the PA News Agency.

Fury handed Wilder a brutal beating in seven one-sided rounds in their second fight in February 2020.

Their first fight, in December 2018, ended in a controversial split-decision draw in which Fury was knocked down twice.

Fury had been preparing for a money-spinning unification bout against fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion, until a ruling by a judge in May that he was contractually obliged to face Wilder for a third time.

