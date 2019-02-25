U17 Euros final to take place at Tallaght Stadium as venues for tournament confirmed

THE UEFA EUROPEAN U17 Championships will be played in seven stadiums across four counties from 3 May this year, with four of those stadiums in Dublin.

Carlisle Grounds, Tallaght Stadium, Tolka Park, Whitehall Stadium, UCD Bowl, City Calling Stadium and the RSC will each host games during the tournament, which is comprised of 16 teams.

The three venues located outside of Dublin — Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow), City Calling Stadium (Longford), and RSC (Waterford) — fall under the Uefa-determined radius for venues from the team hotel, which will be CityWest, Dublin.

Tallaght Stadium, whose capacity is now 8,000 following the opening of a third stand, will host the tournament final on 19 May. Host nation Ireland, automatically qualified, will play two of their group games at the same ground, with the other to take place at the RSC.

The draw for the tournament will be made in Dublin on 4 April, when each of the qualified teams will learn where their games will be held.

