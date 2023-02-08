O'Mahony points the way as UCC pass TU Dublin test to reach Sigerson final

UCC 1-12

TU Dublin 0-13

CORK SENIOR CATHAIL O’Mahony struck over some vital points to help UCC book a Sigerson Cup semi-final place tonight as they held off a strong second-half challenge from TU Dublin.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Cathail O'Mahony and Kevin Callaghan. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Ahead by six points at half-time, and by seven early in the second half, UCC were forced through some anxious second-half moments, before they booked a final meeting next Wednesday night against UL, a repeat of the first round game in January.

TU Dublin chipped away at the deficit they faced with Shane Cunnane, Sean Guiden and Jack Flynn all contributing impressively in the scoring stakes.

Two points was as close as they got with O’Mahony firing over UCC’s last two points of the game and their defence held firm during frantic passages of play in injury-time.

Dylan Geaney hit a brilliant first-half goal to put UCC in a strong position while goalkeeper Dylan Foley made two excellent saves in the second half.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Robbie McAllister with Jack Murphy. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

UCC dominated the early exchanges but struggled to translate that into a position of scoreboard superiority, O’Mahony and Fionn Herlihy bagging a pair of points apiece. Kevin Callaghan notched some nice scores for TU Dublin but Ruairi Murphy’s influence grew for UCC before the break as they pushed clear.

The last score of the half was a telling one, Mark Cronin knocking a pass in to Dylan Geaney who stepped inside the cover and slammed a shot to the net, having earlier been denied by a superb stop from Wexford’s Darragh Brooks in the TU Dublin goal.

It was 1-7 to 0-4 at the break in favour of UCC, Herlihy clipping over the opening point of the second half to send them seven clear. But TU Dublin thundered into the game with four points on the bounce and saw UCC hit with a black card for Killian Falvey.

UCC responded well with three of the game’s next four points, two from O’Mahony and one from Cronin. That left them 1-11 to 0-9 clear heading down the stretch but they were outscored 0-4 to 0-1 in the remainder of the game.

Their defence was hit with several TU Dublin attacks but Daniel O’Mahony excelled in spearheading a rearguard that did not concede a goal and advanced to the final.

Evan Treacy / INPHO UCC players celebrate at full-time. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

Scorers for UCC: Cathail O’Mahony 0-5 (0-2f), Dylan Geaney 1-0, Fionn Herlihy 0-3, Mark Cronin 0-1 (0-1f), Killian Falvey 0-1, Brian Hartnett 0-1, Ruairi Murphy 0-1.

Scorers for TU Dublin: Shane Cunnane 0-4, Sean Guiden 0-3, Jack Flynn 0-2, Kevin Callaghan 0-2, Darragh Campion 0-1, Robbie McAllister 0-1.

