UCD relegated but shock stalemate halts Rovers' title charge

UCD 0

Shamrock Rovers 0

Macdara Ferris reports from The UCD Bowl

UCD COULDN’T GET the win required to give them a stay of execution for another week, their stalemate with Shamrock Rovers sending them down to the First Division.

The Hoops are now five points clear of Derry City at the top and six clear of St Patrick’s Athletic, although they have a game in hand against Drogheda United and can reduce that gap on Monday.

This 0-0 draw meant UCD have now gone 11 games without scoring against Rovers in the league but will have to go a full season before they can break that record after their relegation was confirmed.

UCD confirmed on the eve of the game that Andy Myler would be leaving the managerial role at the end of the season and the Students have avoided defeat against the Hoops in the league for the first time in a decade.

Unsurprisingly, it was all one way traffic in the first half – so much so that the clock had ticked past the half an hour mark before Hoops goalkeeper Alan Mannus got a touch of the ball.

For all Rovers’ dominance, Kian Moore in the UCD goal didn’t have that much to do but what he did was done well. His best contribution was blocking a goal bound effort with his right foot in the eighth minute from Neil Farrugia. Rovers racked up a series of six first half corners but failed to capitalise on those set pieces.

UCD skipper Jack Keaney marshalled his back five well and reduced Rovers to mostly passing across the front of the defence.

When the half-time whistle went, Rovers supporters were left wondering just how their team hadn’t created more clear cut opportunities from all the play that they had. Bradley brought on Aaron Greene in place of Watts 10 minutes into the second half to add a bit more directness and he almost put the Hoops in front moments after coming on. He then hit the side netting, and that was as close as thet got.

UCD: Kian Moore; Harry Curtis (Evan Osam 61), Harvey O’Brien, Jack Keaney, Éanna Clancy, Luke O’Regan; Adam Verdon, Seán Brennan; Dara Keane Keane (Brendan Barr 81), Ciaran Behan; Jake Doyle (Danú Kinsella-Bishop 67).

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Daniel Cleary, Roberto Lopes, Seán Hoare; Neil Farrugia, Gary O’Neill, Dylan Watts (Aaron Greene 55), Trevor Clarke; Graham Burke, Rory Gaffney, Liam Burt (Naj Razi 85).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork)