Ireland U21 Whelan nets brace in UCD's draw with 10-man Dundalk

UCD 2

Dundalk 2

Seán O’Connor reports from the UCD Bowl

TWO GOALS FROM Colm Whelan secured a precious point for UCD against Dundalk in a thrilling game in Belfield.

Strikes from Paul Doyle and Patrick Hoban had the Lilywhites 2-0 up despite Andy Boyle’s first-half sending off. However, Whelan’s brilliant second-half brace levelled proceedings and saw Dundalk drop to fourth in the table.

Andy Myler opted for five changes to the side that lost 3-0 at Bohemians last week, while Brian Gartland came in to replace the suspended Mark Connolly for Dundalk.

Dundalk, who were seeking their first away win of the season, almost found themselves behind after three minutes. Republic of Ireland U21 international Whelan chipped Nathan Shepperd after the goalkeeper fumbled the ball. Darragh Leahy came to the rescue to head the ball off the line.

Minutes later, Kian Moore comfortably saved Hoban’s speculative effort before the Dundalk forwards header went just over the bar.

After a bright start, the visitors took the lead on 18 minutes. UCD cleared the corner, but only so far as Doyle. The 24-year-old steered his volley through a sea of bodies and past Moore to put Dundalk in front.

Dundalk held the majority of possession for the remainder of the half, although Jack Keaney header went close to levelling the game.

Keith Ward danced past four blue shirts on 40 minutes before his powerful shot was bravely blocked by Evan Osam. Dundalk’s comfortable half ended in disaster as Boyle was given a straight red for a reckless challenge on Keaney.

Andy Boyle receives a straight red for Dundalk. Source: Nick Elliott/INPHO

Buoyed by the extra man, the Students twice went close to a leveller on 50 minutes. Substitute Adam Verdon flicked the ball just wide from close range before Shepperd almost gifted UCD a goal from the resulting corner.

Despite the onslaught, Dundalk found a second from the penalty spot after Daniel Kelly was clipped by Eric Yoro. Hoban netted the spot-kick, his sixth goal of the season.

Dundalk’s two-goal lead only lasted five minutes as Mark Dignam’s cross found Whelan who stuck the ball in the top corner on the hour mark. John Ryan’s low effort was well saved by Shepperd, but the home side found an equaliser with 15 minutes left. Robbie Benson fouled Michael Gallagher inside the box before Whelan slotted his second of the evening.

Sam Bone and Leahy went close for the visitors in the final ten minutes, but UCD held on for a valuable point after a determined performance.

UCD face a trip to Finn Harps next Friday, a massive game in the relegation battle. Dundalk host Bohemians next and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run at Oriel Park.

UCD: Kian Moore; Sam Todd, Matthew Scott, Evan Osam, Michael Gallagher, Eric Yoro (John Ryan 56’); Liam Kerrigan, Jack Keaney, Dara Keane (Adam Verdon 46’), Mark Dignam (Alex Nolan 70’), Evan Caffrey.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Lewis Macari, Darragh Leahy, Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle; Greg Sloggett, Paul Doyle (John Martin 92’), Keith Ward (Sam Bone 46’); Daniel Kelly (Steven Bradley 72’), Patrick Hoban, Joe Adams (Robbie Benson 46’).

Referee: Damien MacGraith