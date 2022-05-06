Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 6 May 2022
Advertisement

Ireland U21 Whelan nets brace in UCD's draw with 10-man Dundalk

Dundalk took a 2-0 lead despite Andy Boyle’s first-half red card, but The Students fought back for a point.

By Seán O'Connor Friday 6 May 2022, 10:16 PM
1 hour ago 769 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5757158
Whelan levels proceedings from the spot.
Image: Nick Elliott/INPHO
Whelan levels proceedings from the spot.
Whelan levels proceedings from the spot.
Image: Nick Elliott/INPHO

UCD 2

Dundalk 2

Seán O’Connor reports from the UCD Bowl

TWO GOALS FROM Colm Whelan secured a precious point for UCD against Dundalk in a thrilling game in Belfield.

Strikes from Paul Doyle and Patrick Hoban had the Lilywhites 2-0 up despite Andy Boyle’s first-half sending off. However, Whelan’s brilliant second-half brace levelled proceedings and saw Dundalk drop to fourth in the table.

Andy Myler opted for five changes to the side that lost 3-0 at Bohemians last week, while Brian Gartland came in to replace the suspended Mark Connolly for Dundalk.

Dundalk, who were seeking their first away win of the season, almost found themselves behind after three minutes. Republic of Ireland U21 international Whelan chipped Nathan Shepperd after the goalkeeper fumbled the ball. Darragh Leahy came to the rescue to head the ball off the line.

Minutes later, Kian Moore comfortably saved Hoban’s speculative effort before the Dundalk forwards header went just over the bar.

After a bright start, the visitors took the lead on 18 minutes. UCD cleared the corner, but only so far as Doyle. The 24-year-old steered his volley through a sea of bodies and past Moore to put Dundalk in front.

Dundalk held the majority of possession for the remainder of the half, although Jack Keaney header went close to levelling the game.

Keith Ward danced past four blue shirts on 40 minutes before his powerful shot was bravely blocked by Evan Osam. Dundalk’s comfortable half ended in disaster as Boyle was given a straight red for a reckless challenge on Keaney.

andy-boyle-is-sent-off Andy Boyle receives a straight red for Dundalk. Source: Nick Elliott/INPHO

Buoyed by the extra man, the Students twice went close to a leveller on 50 minutes. Substitute Adam Verdon flicked the ball just wide from close range before Shepperd almost gifted UCD a goal from the resulting corner.

Despite the onslaught, Dundalk found a second from the penalty spot after Daniel Kelly was clipped by Eric Yoro. Hoban netted the spot-kick, his sixth goal of the season.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Dundalk’s two-goal lead only lasted five minutes as Mark Dignam’s cross found Whelan who stuck the ball in the top corner on the hour mark. John Ryan’s low effort was well saved by Shepperd, but the home side found an equaliser with 15 minutes left. Robbie Benson fouled Michael Gallagher inside the box before Whelan slotted his second of the evening.

Sam Bone and Leahy went close for the visitors in the final ten minutes, but UCD held on for a valuable point after a determined performance.

UCD face a trip to Finn Harps next Friday, a massive game in the relegation battle. Dundalk host Bohemians next and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run at Oriel Park.

UCD: Kian Moore; Sam Todd, Matthew Scott, Evan Osam, Michael Gallagher, Eric Yoro (John Ryan 56’); Liam Kerrigan, Jack Keaney, Dara Keane (Adam Verdon 46’), Mark Dignam (Alex Nolan 70’), Evan Caffrey.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Lewis Macari, Darragh Leahy, Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle; Greg Sloggett, Paul Doyle (John Martin 92’), Keith Ward (Sam Bone 46’); Daniel Kelly (Steven Bradley 72’), Patrick Hoban, Joe Adams (Robbie Benson 46’).

Referee: Damien MacGraith

About the author:

About the author
Seán O'Connor

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie