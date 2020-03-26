This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
UFC boss aiming to stage the 'baddest card' in MMA history during global pandemic

UFC 249 had originally been set for 18 April in Brooklyn.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 11:17 AM
1 hour ago 1,744 Views 5 Comments
UFC president Dana White.
UFC president Dana White.

DANA WHITE HAS said that he is trying to build the “baddest card” in the history of mixed martial arts for UFC 249, despite the ongoing global pandemic.

White has already claimed that the venue for the lightweight title showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is “99.9%” confirmed, though UFC 249 will be a closed event without fans due to the threat of Covid-19, but the current crisis has forced the organisation’s president to consider other options, with additional fights possible.

“We’re building a card where people can still manoeuvre and still get in,” White told ESPN. “We’re trying to build the baddest card that’s ever been done in the history of the sport… some of the things are going to work out, and some of the things might not work out.

“We’re trying to figure out if they don’t, what do we do? Actually, Francis [Ngannou] is one of the guys we’re looking at, too. Yes, yes, yes [against Jairzinho Rozenstruik].”

More than 21,100 people have died from Covid-19 worldwide, while there have been over 468,600 confirmed cases. In the United States, casualties are nearing 1,000 as cases rise to over 65,000.

The health emergency has brought sport to a standstill, while it has led to job losses across the globe. White, however, denied a report claiming the UFC would also begin laying off a number of employees.

“Not true,” he told TMZ Sports. “Nobody’s getting laid off; it’s not going to happen.”

Related Read

24.03.20 Khabib-Ferguson venue 99.9% set, no fans to attend - Dana White

The42 Team

