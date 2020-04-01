This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
UFC champion Jones avoids jail time but vows to address 'unhealthy relationship with alcohol'

He reached a plea deal in his case for driving while intoxicated.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 Apr 2020, 11:30 AM
1 hour ago 893 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5063463
Dominick Reyes and Jon Jones (right) grapple at UFC 247.
Dominick Reyes and Jon Jones (right) grapple at UFC 247.
Dominick Reyes and Jon Jones (right) grapple at UFC 247.

JON JONES HAS accepted “full responsibility” after reaching a plea deal in his case for driving while intoxicated.

The UFC light-heavyweight champion entered a guilty plea to a charge relating to an incident in New Mexico on 26 March.

Jones will avoid jail time but must reportedly serve 96 hours in a community custody program similar to house arrest.

The 32-year-old is also said to have accepted outpatient therapy and a fine after agreeing a deal with prosecutors, which saw other charges against Jones dropped. 

A statement released via Jones’ publicist reads: “While we all work to understand and cope with stress and uncertainties surrounding the current state of our world, I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times. 

“I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most – my family, friends and my fans. 

“This morning I entered into a plea deal with the Albuquerque DA’s office. I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I know that I have some personal work to do to which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol.

“I have dedicated so much time and energy to improve my community, and I will not allow this personal setback to hinder my work within the community when we need it most. 

“I truly appreciate the support I have received from the community of Albuquerque and all my fans around the world. 

“I very much look forward to putting this behind me. Thank you all for your continued love and support and please take care of yourselves.”

