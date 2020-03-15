Oliveira calls for lightweight title shot after impressive stoppage of Lee

CHARLES OLIVEIRA ENHANCED his title credentials with an impressive victory over Kevin Lee last night.

Oliveira (29-8) recorded his seventh straight win by submitting Lee (18-6) – who had missed weight on Friday – with a guillotine choke in the third round.

It was the headline bout at UFC Fight Night 170, which took place behind closed doors in Brasilia.

After continuing his win streak, Oliveira is targeting the lightweight title. Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been scheduled to defend the belt against Tony Ferguson on 18 April.

“Tony Ferguson and Khabib, I’ll be sitting there first row,” said Oliveira, who holds the most submission wins in UFC history. “There’s no way to deny it, I’m one of the best in the world. I’m ready. The belt’s going to be mine.”

Last night’s card also featured a big win for Gilbert Burns (18-3), who stopped former welterweight title challenger Demian Maia (28-10) via first-round TKO.

UFC Fight Night 170

Charles Oliveira def. Kevin Lee via submission (guillotine choke) after 0:28 of round three

Gilbert Burns def. Demian Maia via TKO (punches) after 2:34 of round one

Renato Moicano def. Damir Hadžović via submission (rear-naked choke) after 0:44 of round one

Nikita Krylov def. Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

Francisco Trinaldo def. John Makdessi via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Brandon Moreno def. Jussier Formiga via unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

Amanda Ribas def. Randa Markos via unanimous decision (30–26, 30–25, 30–25)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Alexey Kunchenko via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Enrique Barzola vs. Rani Yahya – majority draw (29–28, 28–28, 28–28)

Maryna Moroz def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

David Dvořák def. Bruno Gustavo da Silva via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Bea Malecki def. Veronica Macedo via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

