U20 Grand Slam winners included in Ulster 'A' squad for US trip

ULSTER HAVE INCLUDED three of Ireland’s U20 Grand Slam winners in their ‘A’ squad for this week’s trip to America for two Cara Cup fixtures.

David McCann, Callum Reid and Iwan Hughes have all travelled to Boston with the northern province for games against Connacht ‘A’ and the New England Free Jacks after helping Ireland to Six Nations glory last Friday night.

Ireland U20 out-half Iwan Hughes. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

McCann and Reid came off the bench for Noel McNamara’s side in the win over Wales, while out-half Hughes was an unused replacement at Colwyn Bay after receiving a late call-up to the matchday 23.

JJ McKee, Stewart Moore and Bruce Houston have also been named in Ulster’s travelling party after being involved in Ireland’s extended squad over the course of the U20 championship.

Senior Ulster squad players Ross Kane, Caleb Montgomery, Johnny McPhilips and Jack Owens are also selected for the Stateside games by coaches Kieran Campbell and Willie Anderson.

Ulster will face the Connacht Eagles in Massachusetts on Wednesday in the second fixture of the inaugural Cara Cup, before playing the Free Jacks on Sunday 24 March.

In the opening game of the competition, Connacht Eagles beat the Major League Rugby outfit 38-7 at the Union Point Sports Complex on Saturday.

Ulster squad:

Forwards: Claytan Milligan, Zack McCall, Callum Reid, Corrie Barrett, Peter Cooper, Ross Kane, Jack Regan, Bradley Luney, JJ McKee, Charlie Clarke, Joe Dunleavy, David McCann, Marcus Rea, Caleb Montgomery.

Backs: Michael Stronge, Lewis Finlay, Graham Curtis, Bruce Houston, Johnny McPhilips, Jack Owens, Ben Power, Stewart Moore, Iwan Hughes, Ben McCaughey.

Cara Cup fixtures:

Wednesday 20 March:

Connacht Eagles v Ulster A

Sunday 24 March:

Free Jacks v Ulster A

