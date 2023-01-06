Robert Baloucoune to win 50th cap as Ulster name strong side for Benetton clash

ROBERT BALOUCOUNE WILL win his 50th cap for Ulster this weekend as the province gear up for a crucial URC trip to play Benetton [KO 1pm, Premier Sports/URC TV] on Saturday.
Following last weekend’s deflating defeat to Munster in Belfast, Dan McFarland’s side head to Italy looking to regain some momentum before back-to-back Champions Cup games against La Rochelle and Sale.
Baloucoune wins cap number 50 for Ulster in a back three which sees Jacob Stockdale on the opposite flank and Mike Lowry at fullback.
Ireland internationals Stuart McCloskey and James Hume start in the centre positions, with John Cooney and Billy Burns named in the halfbacks.
Tighthead prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen is brought into the front row where he starts alongside loosehead Eric O’Sullivan and hooker Rob Herring.
Iain Henderson captains Ulster from the second row, where he is joined by Kieran Treadwell.
Sean Reffell retains his place in the back row together with Greg Jones, while Nick Timoney lines out at number eight.
Benetton
15. Rhyno Smith
14. Edoardo Padovani
13. Ignacio Brex
12. Tommaso Menoncello
11. Onisi Ratave
10. Tomas Albornoz
9. Alessandro Garbisi
1. Federico Zani
2. Giacomo Nicotera
3. Simone Ferrari
4. Niccolò Cannone
5. Federico Ruzza
6. Sebastian Negri
7. Michele Lamaro (captain)
8. Lorenzo Cannone
Replacements:
16. Siua Maile
17. Cherif Traore
18. Tiziano Pasquali
19. Riccardo Favretto
20. Giovanni Pettinelli
21. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne
22. Jacob Umaga
23. Marco Zanon
Ulster
15. Mike Lowry
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
Rugby Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this DecemberBecome a Member
3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Iain Henderson (captain)
6. Greg Jones
7. Sean Reffell
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. Tom Stewart
17. Rory Sutherland
18. Andy Warwick
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Duane Vermeulen
21. Nathan Doak
22. Stewart Moore
23. Ethan McIlroy
Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU]
Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.
COMMENTS