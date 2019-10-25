O'Toole grateful for McGrath and 'guru' McFarland as he looks for an edge in the scrum

WHILE MOST OF Ireland was left disappointed by Saturday’s World Cup result, one man in Ulster was left doubly disappointed by the day’s results.

Having spent 10 years of his childhood in Australia, prop Tom O’Toole naturally had a strong investment in the day’s first quarter-final as well as the second, with the 21-year-old dreaming of an Australia-Ireland double that would set up a semi-final meeting between the two.

Alas, as we know now, neither of his teams would come through for him.

“I was on the phone to a few of my friends in Australia. I was saying unlucky to them and then a few hours later they were saying it to me!” laughs the tighthead, who played at underage levels alongside current Wallaby flanker Lukhan Salakaia-Loto for Queensland while Down Under.

It’s at times like during a World Cup that the possibility of O’Toole at one point representing Australia rears its head again. Born in Drogheda, his decade spent in Brisbane saw him seemingly on a collision course to be wearing green and gold instead of just green.

But, while the ambition of playing at a World Cup is the end goal, there’ll be no gold on the jersey he wishes to represent.

“I’m all about the green, that’s what I want to be about in my future,” insists the former Campbell College stand-out.

“Every rugby player wants to play for their country and hopefully maybe go on and play for the Lions one day. That’s what I want to do. I wouldn’t be playing rugby if I didn’t want to get to the next level, so I’m eager and ready to work hard.”

So far this season he’s taken several strides forward in terms of his placing at provincial level.

While last season it seemed as if he and Ross Kane were on an even standing as back-ups to the impressive Moore, so far this campaign it’s been O’Toole who has commanded the minutes. He’s started all three games of Ulster’s Guinness PRO14 campaign so far and has been afforded a long leash by propping standards too, averaging just over 56 minutes a game and justifying the coaches’ faith by turning in some strong performances in a white jersey.

His usual abrasive ball carrying has seen him lead Ulster’s props in metres per carry through the first three games (2.9) and is good for fourth among all of their forwards, while on the other side of the ball he’s made 26 tackles while missing just two.

O'Toole tangling with John Cooney in training. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“It’s been really good,” says O’Toole. “I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given early on in the season. It’s nice to prove yourself and all the hard work in pre-season paid off in that respect, so happy to get the three games under my belt.”

One of the biggest areas that he’s seen an improvement in, however, is in his scrummaging, the area that was widely seen as the part of his game that could use some refining to take him to the next level.

Although he, and the Ulster front row as a collective, got no change out of Ox Nche and the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, he’s bested former Wales prop Rhodri Jones in their opener against the Ospreys and then Juan Schoeman of the Southern Kings last time out.

“Last year was a bit up and down in that area, I had to learn a lot and I’m still a long way away from where I want to be, but this year I wanted to take a step forward,” admits O’Toole.

“I’ve been working very closely with Dan but he has shown a lot of belief in me and I’ve grown in confidence around my scrummaging, around that area is such a mental side of the game as well.

“I’ve got the weight, I’ve tried to pack on a few extra kgs during pre-season, but it is as much technical and mental as being big. (Head coach) Dan (McFarland) has sat down with me and we’ve had one-on-one sessions where we’ve just gone through scrum after scrum so it’s never not a work in progress, but I’ve definitely taken steps forward to where I want to be.

“Dan around scrummaging is a bit of a guru and he doesn’t miss anything, he’s definitely the coach I want to be around when it comes to improving my scrummaging.”

Also helping has been who he is scrummaging against in training, in particular the newest arrival to Ulster’s loosehead stocks. When it comes to practising and making sure your technique is spot on, there are many worse props you could be doing it against than Jack McGrath.

Not only has the former Leinster man been a good source of reps to bounce off in training, he’s also driven up the standards within the front row, according to O’Toole, with the three-time European Cup and four-time PRO14 winner the kind of guy a trophy-starved Ulster side need in the dressing room.

“He’s a British and Irish Lion, just an unbelievable talent. The standards he drives and he expects and he demands is just a credit to him and lifts the whole squad,” praises O’Toole.