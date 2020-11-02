BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 2 November 2020
Advertisement

Coetzee absence makes Cooney and McCloskey returns timely for Ulster

Dan McFarland’s men are away to Cardiff Blues in the Pro14 this evening.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 2 Nov 2020, 7:00 AM
55 minutes ago 489 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5251570
McCloskey hasn't played for Ulster since September.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
McCloskey hasn't played for Ulster since September.
McCloskey hasn't played for Ulster since September.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MOMENTUM-SHIFTING TURNOVERS, eye-catching offloads, relentlessly aggressive ball-carrying – Marcell Coetzee tends to deliver time and time again for Ulster.

He is undoubtedly the talisman of Dan McFarland’s team and would make a strong addition to virtually any back row in the game.

So it’s no real surprise that Ulster tend to miss Coetzee badly when he’s absent, as for the recent Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Toulouse, where the number eight’s all-action impact would be been very helpful.

This evening at Rodney Parade, Ulster are again without the South African, who hasn’t been named in their matchday 23 for the Guinness Pro14 clash with Cardiff Blues [KO 6pm].

The returns of scrum-half John Cooney and inside centre Stuart McCloskey – two other totems of this Ulster team – from Ireland camp are timely in that regard. Neither of them were involved in Paris on Saturday night so are back on provincial duty with a point to prove to Andy Farrell. McCloskey last played in September due to an elbow injury.

Furthermore, McFarland will be happy to welcome out-half Billy Burns back into his starting XV this evening, with the 26-year-old resuming the captaincy after his recovery from injury and with club captain Iain Henderson still suspended.

The boosts continue on the bench with influential centre Luke Marshall’s first involvement since the restart of rugby in August. His absence has allowed James Hume and Stewart Moore to get game time, but Marshall’s calm influence will be important as he gets back up and running in the coming weeks.

All in all, Ulster have welcomed back some important senior figure but Coetzee’s absence in the back row will have to be accounted for.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The hard-working, mobile Nick Timoney starts in the number eight shirt, while Ireland international Jordi Murphy is at openside and Matty Rea – set for his 50th Ulster cap – is at blindside. This would be the perfect occasion for 27-year-old Rea, who is capable of real dynamism, to show he is maturing into the kind of player who bosses games.

louis-ludik-celebrates-scoring-a-try Ulster are three from three so far this season. Source: Matt Mackey/INPHO

Collectively, Ulster will look for more of the clinical edge they showed in the first half against Dragons in Belfast last weekend, rather than the frustrating, error-strewn display they delivered in the second half.

Cardiff Blues, meanwhile, have made two changes after their absorbing defeat away to Munster last Monday, with head coach John Mulvihill bringing the hard-working Josh Turnbull and jackal threat Will Boyde into his back row.

As Ulster look to make it four wins from four to start this 2020/21 season, McFarland needs his men to ensure Coetzee’s absence isn’t too apparent.

Cardiff Blues:

15. Matthew Morgan
14. Aled Summerhill
13. Rey Lee-Lo
12. Willis Halaholo
11. Hallam Amos
10. Jarrod Evans
9. Lewis Jones

1. Corey Domachowski
2. Kristian Dacey (captain)
3. Dmitri Arhip
4. James Ratti
5. Rory Thornton
6. Josh Turnbull
7. James Botham
8. Will Boyde

Replacements

16. Ethan Lewis
17. Brad Thyer
18. Scott Andrews
19. Ben Murphy
20. Olly Robinson
21. Jamie Hill
22. Jason Tovey
23. Garyn Smith

 Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Stewart Moore
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Louis Ludik
10. Billy Burns (captain)
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Adam McBurney
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matty Rea
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew
17. Jack McGrath
18. Ross Kane
19. Sam Carter
20. Sean Reidy
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Luke Marshall
23. Ethan McIlroy 

Referee: Sam Grove-White [SRU]. 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie