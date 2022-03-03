Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 3 March 2022
Advertisement

Jordi Murphy set for first Ulster appearance of the season

Iain Henderson and Nick Timoney have been released from Ireland camp to play.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Mar 2022, 1:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,342 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5699999
Jordi Murphy of Ulster.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Jordi Murphy of Ulster.
Jordi Murphy of Ulster.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IAN HENDERSON WILL make his third appearance of the season for Ulster while Jordi Murphy makes his first as they clash with Cardiff tomorrow [7.35pm].

Henderson will captain the side after being released from international duty. Nick Timoney also returns from Ireland camp and he’ll take the number eight jersey.

Stewart Moore will line out at full-back, with Robert Baloucoune and Ben Moxham taking up the right and left-wing positions.

Ulster

15. Stewart Moore
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Ben Moxham
10. Billy Burns
9. Nathan Doak

1. Andrew Warwick
2. John Andrew
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (Capt.)
6. Jordi Murphy
7. Marcus Rea
8 Nick Timoney

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Jack McGrath, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter, Duane Vermeulen, John Cooney, Ian Madigan, Aaron Sexton.

Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella to look ahead to Italy, chat about the provinces’ latest signings, and remember ‘Inga the Winga’.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie