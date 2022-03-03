Jordi Murphy set for first Ulster appearance of the season

IAN HENDERSON WILL make his third appearance of the season for Ulster while Jordi Murphy makes his first as they clash with Cardiff tomorrow [7.35pm].

Henderson will captain the side after being released from international duty. Nick Timoney also returns from Ireland camp and he’ll take the number eight jersey.

Stewart Moore will line out at full-back, with Robert Baloucoune and Ben Moxham taking up the right and left-wing positions.

Ulster

15. Stewart Moore

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Ben Moxham

10. Billy Burns

9. Nathan Doak

1. Andrew Warwick

2. John Andrew

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (Capt.)

6. Jordi Murphy

7. Marcus Rea

8 Nick Timoney

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Jack McGrath, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter, Duane Vermeulen, John Cooney, Ian Madigan, Aaron Sexton.

