ULSTER’S GAME AGAINST Cheetahs in the EPCR Challenge Cup has been called off in the last few moments.
The game had initially been fixed for Amsterdam, in the NRCR Stadium, but with fears around the forecasted temperatures, it was moved to Dukes Rugby club in s-Hertogenbosch.
However, a pitch inspection one hour before the game has deemed the surface unplayable.
The Ulster Rugby X account detailed, ‘Following a pitch inspection by the Toyota Cheetahs v Ulster Rugby match day referee Kevin Bralley, his decision is that the pitch is unplayable. His recommendation to EPCR, Toyota Cheetahs and Ulster Rugby is that the pitch at Dukes Rugby is not safe for today’s fixture to take place as scheduled at 1400 local time.
‘The match is thus postponed until further notice. EPCR will convene its Board Crisis Management Group to consider next steps.’
Ulster EPCR game against Cheetahs called off in The Netherlands
