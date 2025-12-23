HAVING NOW SHIPPED two defeats on the bounce, Ulster are in determined mood to avoid an unwanted hat-trick of losses when they face-off at Connacht this Saturday.

With a final minute loss in Europe when at Cardiff sitting alongside last weekend’s URC reverse at Leinster, Richie Murphy’s squad are looking to close out 2025 by digging out a result in Galway.

“Two away inter-pros around Christmas time is very, very difficult,” the Ulster head coach admitted, “and then coming off, obviously, the Cardiff game as well.

“(But) The games that are gone are gone. Connacht are on the back of what they will see as a poor performance from them (in losing) against Dragons and they have a lot to prove in this game.

Advertisement

“We’re coming off two losses, and we need to step up and try and right that wrong,” Murphy added of an interprovincial which could see his sons Jack and Ben playing against each other as was the case around this time last year.

“Connacht will be massively physical,” stated Murphy.

“The best games that they’ve played at home, they’ve dominated gainline, they’ve played on the front foot, and teams haven’t been able to deal with that.

“That’s going to be a huge part of the game. They’re obviously coming off a poor result (at the Dragons).

“With that in mind, they’ll be extra dangerous, because their awareness will be massively heightened around this game and their need to win is huge, especially with the home advantage as well.”

Ulster expect to have Cormac Izuchukwu available again after a bout of injury and, most recently, illness have kept him sidelined. The 25-year-old is seen as a key figure at the northern province and, as such, has signed a contract extension to keep him at Ulster until 2028

“Having him here and tied up for the next couple of years is really important so that we can build a quality team around individuals like Izzy and his attributes are huge,” said Murphy.

James Hume is also fit again for this weekend after also missing the Leinster clash due to sickness though lock Charlie Irvine is out for Connacht after suffering a calf injury in Dublin.

There are also doubts over Nathan Doak (calf), Robert Baloucoune (shoulder) and Stewart Moore (wrist) while it looks likely neither Iain Henderson, Michael Lowry nor Rob Herring will be part of this weekend’s festive interprovincial.