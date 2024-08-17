Munster earn bonus-point win over Leinster as Ulster rally from 14 points down to earn draw

LAST UPDATE | 8 mins ago
Munster 32
Leinster 21
ALANA MCINERNEY’S 79TH-minute try sealed a power-packed 32-21 bonus point win for Munster, as they got the better of arch rivals Leinster in a high-quality Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship clash in Cork.
It was try for try during the first half, as Beth Buttimer’s early maul effort was cancelled out by converted scores from Ailsa Hughes and Aoife Dalton. Claire Bennett, Munster’s player-of-the-match last week, closed the gap to 14-12 by half-time.
Fiona Hayes’ charges gained key momentum during the third quarter, moving into a 24-14 lead thanks to a Chisom Ugwueru five-pointer and a maul-led penalty try which landed Leinster’s Aoife Moore in the sin bin.
Munster’s superior maul work was a big factor in the result, in windy conditions at Virgin Media Park, but Leinster profited from Aoife Corey’s yellow card to send replacement Leah Tarpey over in the 65th minute.
The defending champions were right back in the hunt, yet a Lucia Linn interception saw Munster launch themselves downfield late on. A further turnover was expertly used, as Kate Flannery’s skip pass put McInerney stepping in off the left wing for her fourth try of the tournament.
Having lost twice to Leinster last season, including a 33-14 loss in last September’s final on Leeside, this was a statement of intent from Munster who, with 10 points pocketed, have booked their place in the August 31 decider at Kingspan Stadium.
Leinster are in second place in the table on five points, just a point clear of Ulster ahead of their final round encounter in Belfast next Saturday. Connacht, who have three points so far, entertain table toppers Munster in Galway.
****
Ulster 25
Connacht 25
INDIA DALEY AND replacement Vicky Irwin inspired a late two-try fightback from Ulster, as they erased a 14-point deficit to draw 25-all with Connacht at Kingspan Stadium.
Emer O’Dowd’s young Connacht team took home three points, with Méabh Deely scoring two of their four tries, but their first Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship win fell out of their grasp.
Ulster, who had a statement victory over the westerners last year, rallied during the final quarter with player-of-the-match Brittany Hogan to the fore. Daley (73 minutes) and Stacey Sloan (78), with Irwin adding both conversions for a share of the spoils.
Faith Oviawe’s third try of the tournament, adding to a Hannah Clarke-inspired score finished off by Deely, saw Connacht cancel out two Abby Moyles penalties to lead 10-6 at half-time.
The Donegal-born Laoise McGonagle touched down against her native province, but Ulster fired back swiftly thanks to an impressive individual effort from Lucy Thompson who was making her first senior start.
Despite Deely crossing and tagging on a penalty to increase her contribution to 15 points, Connacht’s 25-11 advantage was not enough in the end as Murray Houston’s resilient side closed out this thrilling seven-try contest on their terms.
Ulster now have four points and will head into next Saturday’s home match against Leinster still in contention to reach the August 31 final. Connacht will need a big performance against Munster at Dexcom Stadium if they are to squeeze through to the decider.
ULSTER: Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC); Lucy Thompson (Enniskillen RFC), Catherine Martin (Blackrock College RFC), Tara O’Neill (Cooke RFC), Peita McAlister (Malone RFC); Abby Moyles (Blackrock College RFC), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC) (capt); Bronach Cassidy (Queen’s University Belfast RFC), India Daley (Enniskillen RFC/Blackrock College RFC), Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Railway Union RFC), Brenda Barr (Suttonians RFC), Cara O’Kane (Cooke RFC), Moya Hill (Enniskillen RFC), Maebh Clenaghan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC), Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC).
Replacements used: Megan Brodie (Blackrock College RFC) for Cassidy (21 mins), Ava Fannin (Blackrock College RFC) for Barrett (35), Stacey Sloan (Cooke RFC) for M Hill, Rachael McIlroy (Queen’s University Belfast RFC) for Dane, Barrett for Fannin (all 50), Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks) for O’Neill (57), Gemma McCamley (Cooke RFC) for O’Kane (62), Cassidy for Brodie (66), Christy Hill (Ballymena RFC) for Clenaghan, Paige Smyth (Ballynahinch RFC) for Moyles (both 70).
CONNACHT: Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC); Hannah Clarke (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Galwegians RFC), Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemian RFC), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemian RFC); Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC) (co-capt), Gráinne Moran (Ballina RFC); Ella Burns (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Lily Brady (UL Bohemian RFC), Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC), Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians RFC), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC), Béibhinn Gleeson (Tuam/Oughterard RFC), Shannon Touhey (Tullamore RFC) (co-capt).
Replacements used: May Goulding (Saracens) for Moran (31 mins), Roisín Maher (Galwegians RFC) for Collis (half-time), Rosie Searle (Navan RFC) for Browne Moran (62), Molly Boote (Tuam/Oughterard RFC) for McGonagle, Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs RFC) for Gleeson (both 70), Stacy Hanley (Galwegians RFC) for Brady, Hope Lowney (MU Barnhall RFC) for Burns (both 74). Not used: Ava Ryder (Railway Union RFC).
Referee: Dermot Blake (IRFU)