BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 5 June 2021
Advertisement

Ulster ready to pull shutters down on long season with trip to Edinburgh

Dan McFarland’s side take on the Scots in their final game of the Rainbow Cup.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 5 Jun 2021, 6:52 AM
1 hour ago 235 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5458965
Nick Timoney has found form for Ulster.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Nick Timoney has found form for Ulster.
Nick Timoney has found form for Ulster.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SO, ONE FOR the road.

After emerging from lockdown last August, losing to Connacht in the first of their 29 games across 10 months, Ulster are finally ready to pull down the shutters on their season.

There have been five defeats to Leinster, two to Toulouse, a Pro14 semi-final win they’ll never forget, a Challenge Cup semi-final defeat that’ll forever haunt them, and now this, a dead rubber in Edinburgh they could really do without.

Overall it has been a mixed year. The spirit they showed to come from behind to defeat Edinburgh in last September’s 2019/20 semi-final was also evident in the 2020/21 regular season, when they won 14 of their 16 Pro14 fixtures.

At the very least, they deserved to be rewarded with a play-off for that. Instead they got the Rainbow Cup. If that was frustrating, Europe was worse. Three defeats from five, including harrowing losses to Gloucester in the Champions Cup, Leicester in the Challenge Cup, have blotted their copybook.

Ultimately, far too few of the games that really mattered, were won.

Today’s (v Edinburgh, 5.15pm eir Sport) doesn’t matter which is just as well as Ulster’s preparations have been badly affected by the loss of four players who have tested positive for Covid-19. Worse again, nine players have been deemed close contacts of the quartet, meaning they were unable to train ahead of the clash in Murrayfield.

Add in Ulster’s seven injuries and you can see why today’s game is little more than a box-ticking exercise.

Except for some. This will be Adam McBurney’s final game for Ulster before he moves on in the summer. Three more members of the match-day squad, Matt Faddes, Kyle McCall and Alby Mathewson, are also expected to be playing their final games for the province today.

adam-mcburney Adam McBurney on the charge. Source: Rogan Thompson/INPHO

While they will want to leave their mark, Nick Timoney will be seeking to maintain his recent excellent form.

The 25-year-old has profited from Marcell Coetzee’s mid-season departure and also from a period of reflection when he was out of the side.

“There’s been times in the past when I’ve had good runs of form and it might come and go,” said Timoney.

“I’ve been fairly happy with how I’ve gone the last while, (but) this is also the season where I’ve spent the longest period of time out of the team since making my debut.

“For a while it seemed like I was at the back of the pack.

“That period helped me a lot.

“I thought things over and after that I was more sure of my identity as a player. I maintain that it was more of a mental clarity. I’d been focused on the wrong things.

“I’m convinced now that rugby is more mindset-based, or a large part of it is how you mentally approach it. I feel like I’ve always had the same physical qualities in terms of athleticism as some of the guys who were playing for Ireland.

“I didn’t think that was holding me back so it was the mindset that was holding me back.

“Was I as confident as I could have been? Was I focusing on the right things? Was I stressing if I made a mistake I’d be dropped? That was all part of it.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I’m pretty relaxed in general. When it comes to rugby, when it comes to training, when it comes to prep, I’d never say I was too relaxed, but I’ve thought about being a bit more… not reckless, but just that you’d rather try and fail than not try at all.

“I’m more experienced now.

“I think if you stress too much about how you’re going to play that doesn’t get the best out of you.

“I’m 25, which should sort of be your prime.”

EDINBURGH: H Paterson; E Sau, J Johnstone, G Taylor, D van der Merwe; B Kinghorn, C Shiel; B Venter, P Harrison, WP Nel; M Sykes, B Toolis; Jamie Ritchie (capt.), H Watson, B Muncaster. Replacements: M Willemse, P Schoeman, S Berghan, M Kunavula, H Morris, H Pyrgos, N Chamberlain, C Hutchison.

ULSTER: R Lyttle; M Faddes, J Hume, S McCloskey, C Gilroy; I Madigan, D Shanahan; K McCall, A McBurney, M Moore; A O’Connor, I Henderson (capt); Matthew Rea, Marcus Rea, N Timoney. Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, G Jones, A Mathewson, B Burns, M Lowry.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie