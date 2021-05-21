BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 9°C Friday 21 May 2021
Fans set to return to the Kingspan for Ulster's next home game

Ulster play their final home fixture of the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup in front of 500 spectators at Kingspan Stadium on 29 May.

By Garry Doyle Friday 21 May 2021, 1:02 PM
12 minutes ago 147 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5443782
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ULSTER RUGBY IS set to play its final home fixture of the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup in front of 500 spectators at Kingspan Stadium on 29 May.

In line with the latest relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, announced yesterday evening by the Northern Ireland Executive, Kingspan Stadium will open its gates to 500 #TogetherUlster Members for the final home game of the season. 

Together with the IRFU, Ulster Rugby continues to work closely with Belfast City Council and the NI Executive to safely welcome back the maximum number of fans allowed within current guidelines.  

Tickets will be made accessible via an online ballot process. 

Next Saturday’s match will feature seated tickets only in operation across the Grandstand and Memorial Stand. Tickets are priced at £20 each, allocated in groups of two with two-metre physical distancing factored in.

The online ballot will open for 24 hours from 2pm on Monday 24 May via the Ulster Rugby Ticket Account Manager, and account holders can apply for one pair of tickets.

All successful applicants will be notified on Tuesday evening once the ballot has closed, and tickets have been allocated.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Read next:

