Johnston goal key as Down's Kilcoo claim major win in Ulster club against Derry's Glen

They’ll play Derrygonnelly in January’s Ulster final.

By Declan Brennan and Catherine Sanz Sunday 19 Dec 2021, 6:23 PM
Image: Cathal McCosker/INPHO
Image: Cathal McCosker/INPHO

Kilcoo (Down) 1-11

Watty Grahams Glen (Derry) 0-11

(After extra-time)

Declan Bogue reports from Athletic Grounds

JEROME JOHNSTON POUNCED for the only goal of the game in extra-time to help secure Kilcoo’s victory over Watty Grahams Glen in the Ulster semi-final today.

The battle of the heavyweight sides went the way of the Down champions against their Derry opponents, setting up a final against Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly Harps.

The teams were tied at 0-8 apiece at the end of normal time, before Johnston raised the green flag that enabled Mickey Moran’s side to win with three to spare.

More to follow…

