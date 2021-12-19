Johnston goal key as Down's Kilcoo claim major win in Ulster club against Derry's Glen

Action from the clash between Glen and Kilcoo.

Kilcoo (Down) 1-11

Watty Grahams Glen (Derry) 0-11

(After extra-time)

Declan Bogue reports from Athletic Grounds

JEROME JOHNSTON POUNCED for the only goal of the game in extra-time to help secure Kilcoo’s victory over Watty Grahams Glen in the Ulster semi-final today.

The battle of the heavyweight sides went the way of the Down champions against their Derry opponents, setting up a final against Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly Harps.

The teams were tied at 0-8 apiece at the end of normal time, before Johnston raised the green flag that enabled Mickey Moran’s side to win with three to spare.

