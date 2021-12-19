Johnston goal key as Down's Kilcoo claim major win in Ulster club against Derry's Glen

Kilcoo (Down) 1-11
Watty Grahams Glen (Derry) 0-11
(After extra-time)
Declan Bogue reports from Athletic Grounds
JEROME JOHNSTON POUNCED for the only goal of the game in extra-time to help secure Kilcoo’s victory over Watty Grahams Glen in the Ulster semi-final today.
The battle of the heavyweight sides went the way of the Down champions against their Derry opponents, setting up a final against Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly Harps.
The teams were tied at 0-8 apiece at the end of normal time, before Johnston raised the green flag that enabled Mickey Moran’s side to win with three to spare.
