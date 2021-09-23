21-year-old McIlroy starts in exciting Ulster backline to face Glasgow

ULSTER BOSS DAN McFarland has picked an exciting backline for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship opener against Glasgow at Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, Premier Sport], with 21-year-old Ethan McIlroy named at fullback.
Ireland internationals Robert Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale start on the wings as Stuart McCloskey and James Hume rekindle their centre partnership, while Billy Burns partners John Cooney in the halfbacks.
Sam Carter captains the team from the second row, with Brad Roberts handed a start at hooker in a front row that also includes Andrew Warwick and Marty Moore.
Alan O’Connor is in the second row alongside Carter, with Nick Timoney, Sean Reidy, and Greg Jones making up the back row.
The bench includes 19-year-old scrum-half Nathan Doak, while Rob Herring and Will Addison have overcome injuries to be named in the matchday 23.
Ulster are missing Jack McGrath, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell, Cormac Izuchukwu, Jordi Murphy, Ian Madigan, Luke Marshall, Rob Lyttle, and Aaron Sexton due to injuries, while skipper Iain Henderson isn’t back yet after his Lions involvement over the summer.
Meanwhile, Glasgow have included new signings Jack Dempsey, Brad Thyer, Simon Berghan, and Sione Tuipulotu in their starting XV for the visit to Belfast.
Ulster (v Glasgow):
15. Ethan McIlroy
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Brad Roberts
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Sam Carter (captain)
6. Greg Jones
7. Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Mick Kearney
20. Matty Rea
21. Nathan Doak
22. Mike Lowry
23. Will Addison
Glasgow:
15. Cole Forbes
14. Kyle Steyn
13. Sione Tuipulotu
12. Sam Johnson
11. Rufus McLean
10. Duncan Weir
9. George Horne
1. Brad Thyer
2. Johnny Matthews
3. Simon Berghan
4. Scott Cummings
5. Richie Gray
6. Ryan Wilson (captain)
7. Rory Darge
8. Jack Dempsey
Replacements:
16. Fraser Brown
17. Jamie Bhatti
18. Murray McCallum
19. Lewis Bean
20. Rob Harley
21. Jamie Dobie
22. Ross Thompson
23. Ollie Smith
Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].
